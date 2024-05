Pricer AB is a provider of digital shelf-edge solutions. The Company develops and markets a system consisting of components for communication in a store environment. The Company has over 15,000 installations in over 50 countries. Its solutions include shopper solutions, store manage solutions, price automation and communication platform. Its product offering enables users to display and change prices of a whole store; help shoppers find what they want in a Pricer equipped store; use scheduled SmartFLASH functionality to automate promotions; validate that all products are in the correct place according to the floor plan; make sure prices are the same in the store as in the Web shop; give any near field communications (NFC) enabled smartphone the ability to show added product info, and draw, synchronize and show maps on mobiles and on the Web, among others. The platform's other features include geofencing, infrared geopositioning, in-store navigation, Shelf label and in-store picking.