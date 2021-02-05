Pricer : Invitation for presentation of Pricer's interim report for the fourth quarter 2020

Pricer AB will present its interim report for the fourth quarter 2020 in an audiocast on February 11 at 13.00 CET.

According to the financial calendar, Pricer will publish the report for the fourth quarter 2020 on Thursday February 11 at approximately 8.30 CET. Pricer hereby invites to a presentation of the report on the same day. Pricer's CEO Helena Holmgren will present the report and answer questions.

Date: Thursday February 11, 2021

Time: 13.00 CET

Link to the audiocast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13240

For further information, please contact:

Helena Holmgren, President and CEO, +46 702 870 068

Cecilia Vinell, Communications manager, +46 (0)768 632 401

ir@pricer.com

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a global leader in providing in-store digital shelf-edge solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. The increasingly feature-rich Pricer platform is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

