Pricer : Invitation for presentation of Pricer's interim report for the fourth quarter 2020

02/05/2021 | 04:48am EST
Invitation for presentation of Pricer's interim report for the fourth quarter 2020

Pricer AB will present its interim report for the fourth quarter 2020 in an audiocast on February 11 at 13.00 CET.

According to the financial calendar, Pricer will publish the report for the fourth quarter 2020 on Thursday February 11 at approximately 8.30 CET. Pricer hereby invites to a presentation of the report on the same day. Pricer's CEO Helena Holmgren will present the report and answer questions.

Date: Thursday February 11, 2021

Time: 13.00 CET

Link to the audiocast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13240

For further information, please contact:

Helena Holmgren, President and CEO, +46 702 870 068

Cecilia Vinell, Communications manager, +46 (0)768 632 401

ir@pricer.com

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a global leader in providing in-store digital shelf-edge solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. The increasingly feature-rich Pricer platform is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

Financials
Sales 2020 1 744 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2020 153 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net cash 2020 122 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 4 475 M 529 M 528 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart PRICER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Pricer AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRICER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 40,25 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Helena Holmgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Faremo Chairman
Susanne Andersson Chief Financial Officer
Johan von Konow Vice President-Research & Development
Hans Sture Granberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRICER AB (PUBL)3.87%529
CANON INC.19.77%23 497
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.77%23 045
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.12.61%5 900
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.21.27%5 641
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.26.90%2 340
