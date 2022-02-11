Log in
    PRIC B   SE0000233934

PRICER AB (PUBL)

(PRIC B)
Pricer : Presentation of Pricer's Interim Report October – December and full-year 2021

02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
Fourth quarter of 2021

Financial results Jan - Dec 2021

Susanna Zethelius

Group CFO

Stockholm, Sweden, February 11, 2022

Market trends

1

E-Commerce continues to grow; many different fulfilment

methods being explored

2

Brick & mortar retailers working hard to attract shoppers back

into the stores

3

Need for more data and analytics to provide actionable insights for

improved shopping experience

4

Shortage of labor and labor costs going up; accelerating need for

automation

5

Sustainability: waste reduction, local sourcing

!

In-store

digitalization is

critical to driving profitability and consumer loyalty

2

© 2022 PRICER

2

Pricer's Smart Retail Solutions

1

Most robust, reliable and high performing ESL system in the industry,

enables real-time communication and interaction at shelf edge

2

Broadened revenue streams with increasing recurring revenues from

cloud- and software-based subscriptions

3

Shelf vision solution in pilot phase; addresses retailers' need for data

and insights to enhance the in-store shopping experience

4

Pricer Plaza enables integration and communication with other in-

store systems and solutions

5

Digital labels to support efficient execution of actionable insights to

drive customer satisfaction and loyalty

!

Increased system

utilization as retailers are adopting new use-cases

3

© 2022 PRICER

3

Founded in 1991 - listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1996 Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden

DEVELOPMENT THE PAST 5 YEARS

MSEK

MSEK

2 000

200

1 800

180

1 600

160

1 400

140

1 200

120

1 000

100

800

80

600

60

400

40

200

20

0

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Net Sales

Operating profit

250+ Million

180+

Labels Deployed

Employees

25 Million

70+

Labels Yearly

Countries

19000+

10

Stores

Office Locations

53

ContinentsDecades

4

© 2022 PRICER AB - Restricted

4

January - December 2021

  • Stable net sales and order intake but pressured operating margin

Order intakeNet salesOperating profit Operating margin

1,610

1,766

97.2

5.5

SEK M

SEK M

SEK M

%

(1,588)

(1,760)

(155.2)

(8.8)

5

© 2022 PRICER AB - Restricted

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

