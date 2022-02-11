Pricer : Presentation of Pricer's Interim Report October – December and full-year 2021

Fourth quarter of 2021
Financial results Jan - Dec 2021
Susanna Zethelius
Group CFO
Stockholm, Sweden, February 11, 2022
Market trends
1
E-Commerce continues to grow; many different fulfilment
methods being explored
2
Brick & mortar retailers working hard to attract shoppers back
into the stores
3
Need for more data and analytics to provide actionable insights for
improved shopping experience
4
Shortage of labor and labor costs going up; accelerating need for
automation
5
Sustainability: waste reduction, local sourcing
!
In-store
digitalization is
critical to driving profitability and consumer loyalty
2
Pricer's Smart Retail Solutions
Most robust, reliable and high performing ESL system in the industry,
enables real-time communication and interaction at shelf edge
Broadened revenue streams with increasing recurring revenues from
cloud- and software-based subscriptions
Shelf vision solution in pilot phase; addresses retailers' need for data
and insights to enhance the in-store shopping experience
Pricer Plaza enables integration and communication with other in-
store systems and solutions
Digital labels to support efficient execution of actionable insights to
drive customer satisfaction and loyalty
Increased system
utilization as retailers are adopting new use-cases
3
Founded in 1991 - listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1996 Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden
DEVELOPMENT THE PAST 5 YEARS
MSEK
2 000
200
1 800
180
1 600
160
1 400
140
1 200
120
1 000
100
800
80
600
60
400
40
20
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Net Sales
Operating profit
250+ Million
180+
Labels Deployed
Employees
25 Million
70+
Labels Yearly
Countries
19000+
10
Stores
Office Locations
53
ContinentsDecades
4
January - December 2021
Order intakeNet salesOperating profit Operating margin
1,610
1,766
97.2
5.5
SEK M
%
(1,588)
(1,760)
(155.2)
(8.8)
5
