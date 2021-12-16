Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Pricer AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIC B   SE0000233934

PRICER AB (PUBL)

(PRIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pricer : Shelf Controller – a remote controller for easy shelf edge in-store management

12/16/2021 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pricer is releasing yet another innovative product that has been developed as a reaction to a small but specific challenge - something that has been an annoying reality for many retailers. Fredrik Östman, Product Manager at Pricer, is telling us more about the product that has just been released to a broader audience.

In short, what is Pricer Shelf Controller?

Amongst a lot of other things, it tackles the challenge of making new employees work efficiently and quickly be productive. Within retail, there is always a lot of temporary staff, and it is time-consuming to make sure that they have all the training they need to replenish the store shelves etc.

With Pricer Shelf Controller, things can't really go wrong. It has 12 buttons, all with a little description, that are programmed in advance according to the store's specific needs. It is used to link and unlink labels and products.

The flash functionality is great for click and collect. It all just saves so much time in the store. It is a barcode scanner that is robust for heavy in-store and warehouse environments. It is also very user-friendly. The device is connected via Wi-Fi.

How did you and your team at Pricer come up with this idea?

When we develop our products and services, we combine our knowledge about the industry and our clients' needs with future research and trend reports. It is challenging of course, but also very rewarding and interesting.

Pricer Shelf Controller is a simple device, but that is only on the surface. The technology used is complex and this device has the ability to grow with the needs of the store. Being what is known as an Internet-of-Things device, it could be used to control anything online.

For example, opening and closing the warehouse gates, turning alarms off and on or, what would be even more exciting, all the things that are not yet invented.

What feedback do you get from the pilot users?

Pricer Shelf Controller

One of the more unexpected benefits is that employees felt that their job got more fun using Pricer Shelf Controller. This was unexpected but a really appreciated benefit that store managers value since it contributes to happier staff.

Another thing that is mentioned in the evaluations is that several of our stores with temporary picking staff felt that the user-friendliness of the device was making the day-to-day operation smoother.

With Pricer Shelf Controller it takes less time to find the correct item on the shelf when combined with the flash function of the electronic shelf label.

What are the limitations of Pricer Shelf Controller?

The design target to have a robust and simple device will limit the information going in and out for the user.

Sure, you can always set up a clever combination of buttons and bar codes to achieve the desired function, but in some cases a PDA is necessary and the Shelf Controller can not fully replace that.

So, what will be the next big thing from Pricer?

We are always developing new products and solutions based on the needs we see with our customers, but also based on trends we see coming. I will not tell you what the next thing is right now, but a hint would be that if you are interested in SaaS services you will not be disappointed.

Published on December 16, 2021

Disclaimer

Pricer AB published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRICER AB (PUBL)
03:29aPRICER : Shelf Controller – a remote controller for easy shelf edge in-store managem..
PU
12/09PRICER : and Lifvs win RTIH Innovation Awards
PU
12/08PRICER : Why electronic shelf labels are a little-known retail efficiency secret
PU
12/07PRICER : is awarded for its innovation of the digitalization of retail
PU
12/07Pricer France is awarded "Prix d'Excellence 2021 - Innovation de la digitalisation du r..
AQ
11/25PRICER : Will Black Friday end in a Blue Monday for retailers?
PU
11/19PRICER : shorlisted for BHB-BranchenAward 2022
PU
11/12Pandemic Prompts European Shoppers To Move To Own-Label Groceries
PU
11/11Nomination committee appointed ahead of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Pricer AB
AQ
11/10Pricer achieves ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 732 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2021 85,0 M 9,37 M 9,37 M
Net cash 2021 84,0 M 9,26 M 9,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 4,88%
Capitalization 2 513 M 275 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart PRICER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Pricer AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRICER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 22,56 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helena Holmgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Susanna Zethelius Chief Financial Officer
Knut Faremo Chairman
Hans Sture Granberg Independent Director
Jenni Virnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRICER AB (PUBL)-41.78%275
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-47.38%332 006
MEITUAN-17.92%190 144
SHOPIFY INC.20.86%171 831
PINDUODUO INC.-66.72%74 107
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-27.76%61 061