Pricer : Invitation for presentation of Pricer's interim report for the second quarter 2021

Pricer AB will present its interim report for the second quarter 2021 in an audiocast on July 20 at 13.00 CET.

According to the financial calendar, Pricer will publish the report for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday July 20 at approximately 8.30 CET. Pricer hereby invites to a presentation of the report on the same day. Pricer's CEO Helena Holmgren will present the report and answer questions.

Date: Tuesday July 20, 2021

Time: 13.00 CET

Link to the audiocast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13242

For further information, please contact:

Helena Holmgren, President and CEO, +46 702 870 068

Cecilia Vinell, Communications manager, +46 (0)768 632 401

ir@pricer.com

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Download PDF