Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Pricer AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIC B   SE0000233934

PRICER AB (PUBL)

(PRIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pricer : Invitation for presentation of Pricer's interim report for the second quarter 2021

07/09/2021 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Invitation for presentation of Pricer's interim report for the second quarter 2021

Pricer AB will present its interim report for the second quarter 2021 in an audiocast on July 20 at 13.00 CET.

According to the financial calendar, Pricer will publish the report for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday July 20 at approximately 8.30 CET. Pricer hereby invites to a presentation of the report on the same day. Pricer's CEO Helena Holmgren will present the report and answer questions.

Date: Tuesday July 20, 2021

Time: 13.00 CET

Link to the audiocast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13242

For further information, please contact:

Helena Holmgren, President and CEO, +46 702 870 068

Cecilia Vinell, Communications manager, +46 (0)768 632 401

ir@pricer.com

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

Pricer AB published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 07:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRICER AB (PUBL)
03:10aPRICER  : Invitation for presentation of Pricer's interim report for the second ..
PU
03:01aPRICER  : Invitation for presentation of Pricer's interim report for the second ..
AQ
06/22PRICER  : partner JRTech Solutions signs new framework agreement with Metro to c..
PU
06/22PRICER  : partner JRTech Solutions signs new framework agreement with Metro to c..
AQ
06/22Pricer's Partner JRTech Solutions Signs New Framework Agreement with Metro to..
CI
05/31PRICER  : To Supply Coop Norge With Electronic Shelf Labels
MT
05/31PRICER  : Coop Norge signs new exclusive framework agreement to install Pricer's..
PU
05/31PRICER  : Coop Norge signs new exclusive framework agreement to install Pricer's..
AQ
05/21PRICER  : Receives Roll out ESL Order from Leading Canadian Retailer
AQ
05/20PRICER  : Norwegian specialty chain continues rollout of Pricer's Electronic She..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 688 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2021 114 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net cash 2021 132 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 3 524 M 410 M 410 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart PRICER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Pricer AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRICER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,70 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helena Holmgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Faremo Chairman
Hans Sture Granberg Independent Director
Jenni Virnes Independent Director
Jonas Guldstrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRICER AB (PUBL)-18.19%391
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-14.13%619 491
MEITUAN-9.16%259 842
SHOPIFY INC.29.28%183 702
PINDUODUO INC.-38.78%159 920
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-8.02%76 858