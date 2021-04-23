Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Pricer AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
PRICER AB (PUBL)

(PRIC B)
Pricer : Presentation of Pricer's Interim Report January – March 2021

04/23/2021 | 09:46am EDT
First quarter of 2021

Financial result Jan - Mar 2021

Helena Holmgren

President & CEO

Stockholm, Sweden, April 23, 2021

First quarter 2021 summary

  • Continued high activity with growth in several geographical markets
  • Strong positive trend of small- and midsized customer projects
  • Large ongoing customer projects in USA, Canada, Netherlands, and Norway progressed according to plan
  • Orders received under previously communicated framework agreements in Norway and France
  • Carrefour project proceeding according to plan with on-going projects in France and Belgium, combined with pilot activities in several other countries
  • Challenges in supply chain related to component supply and limited global freight capacity; resulting in longer lead times and higher costs

First quarter financials;

Continued high growth in multiple markets

• Net sales of 393 MSEK, +74% compared with Q1 of 2020

• Top 3 contributors;

• France

• Canada

• USA

First quarter financials;

Accelerating market demand following COVID-19; need for automation and digitalization

  • Order intake of 443 MSEK
  • Large geographic spread
  • Good inflow of small and medium size orders
  • Top 3 contributors;
    • France
    • Norway
    • Canada
  • Order backlog of 550 MSEK at the end of March 2021

First quarter financials;

Stable gross margin with pressure from increased component and freight costs

Disclaimer

Pricer AB published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 13:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 557 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2021 108 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net cash 2021 138 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,4x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 3 813 M 452 M 454 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 76,3%
