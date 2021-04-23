Pricer : Presentation of Pricer's Interim Report January – March 2021

First quarter of 2021
Financial result Jan - Mar 2021
Helena Holmgren
President & CEO
Stockholm, Sweden, April 23, 2021
First quarter 2021 summary
Continued high activity with growth in several geographical markets
Strong positive trend of small- and midsized customer projects
Large ongoing customer projects in USA, Canada, Netherlands, and Norway progressed according to plan
Orders received under previously communicated framework agreements in Norway and France
Carrefour project proceeding according to plan with on-going projects in France and Belgium, combined with pilot activities in several other countries
Challenges in supply chain related to component supply and limited global freight capacity; resulting in longer lead times and higher costs
First quarter financials;
Continued high growth in multiple markets
• Net sales of 393 MSEK, +74% compared with Q1 of 2020
• Top 3 contributors;
• France
• Canada
• USA
First quarter financials;
Accelerating market demand following COVID-19; need for automation and digitalization
Order intake of 443 MSEK
Large geographic spread
Good inflow of small and medium size orders
Top 3 contributors;
Order backlog of 550 MSEK at the end of March 2021
First quarter financials;
Stable gross margin with pressure from increased component and freight costs
