PriceSmart, Inc. announced that David Price, formerly the Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to the Interim CEO, has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer, effective immediately. The company expects this organizational change will promote better collaboration, alignment, and agility within the Company. On July 1, 2023, PriceSmart welcomed Wayne Sadin as Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Sadin is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Company's technology systems, data management, cybersecurity, and digital innovation. His focus is on aligning information technology strategy with business objectives while fostering a culture of continuous improvement, improving operational efficiencies, and enabling organization to leverage technology as a strategic advantage.