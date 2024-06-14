Effective June 14, 2024, Priceworth International Berhad will change its name to MAXLAND BERHAD.
Priceworth International
Equities
PWORTH
MYL7123OO002
Forest & Wood Products
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.125 MYR
|+4.17%
|+25.00%
|-10.71%
|06:00am
|Priceworth International Berhad will Change its Name to MAXLAND BERHAD
|CI
|Jun. 12
|Priceworth International Changes Name; Shares Surge 10%
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-10.71%
|40.79M
|-7.21%
|7.22B
|-.--%
|1.44B
|-16.58%
|1.3B
|+13.95%
|932M
|-38.74%
|432M
|+32.63%
|304M
|-36.14%
|291M
|-40.55%
|241M
|+1.75%
|224M
- Stock Market
- Equities
- PWORTH Stock
- News Priceworth International
- Priceworth International Berhad will Change its Name to MAXLAND BERHAD