Priceworth International Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in timber and wood-based products industry. The Companyâs processed timber products include plywood, veneer, sawn timber, bare core board, finger joints, molded timber, wooden doors and window frames, and fire doors. The Company manages approximately 27,900 hectares of forest land under a forest management regime for forest replanting and harvesting. The Companyâs markets include Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Philippines.