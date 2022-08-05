Pricol : Investor Presentation

Q1 FY 23 |Investors Presentation|05 AUG 2022
Corporate Profile
Pricol Limited commenced operations in 1974 with headquarters in Coimbatore, India.
2 International Office in Tokyo
& Singapore
9 Manufacturing Locations
7 Manufacturing Plants in India
1 Subsidiary Plant in Indonesia
1 Subsidiary Plant in India
1 Technology Centre at Coimbatore
300+ Engineers
~ 4.5% spend on total revenue for R&D
Leading Industry Certifications
IATF 16949:2016, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018.PLANT LOCATION (Obtained ISO 9001 in the year 1993)
INTERNATIONAL OFFICE
