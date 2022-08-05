Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Pricol Limited
  News
  Summary
    540293   INE726V01018

PRICOL LIMITED

(540293)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
157.75 INR   +0.25%
02:51aPRICOL : Investor Presentation
PU
07/07Pricol Ties Up With French Company for Manufacturing Battery Management System for Electric Vehicles
MT
07/07Pricol Limited Partners with BMS Powersafe for Manufacturing Battery Management System for EV Applications
CI
Summary 
Summary

Pricol : Investor Presentation

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Q1 FY 23 |Investors Presentation|05 AUG 2022

Corporate Profile

Pricol Limited commenced operations in 1974 with headquarters in Coimbatore, India.

2 International Office in Tokyo

& Singapore

9 Manufacturing Locations

7 Manufacturing Plants in India

1 Subsidiary Plant in Indonesia

1 Subsidiary Plant in India

1 Technology Centre at Coimbatore

300+ Engineers

~ 4.5% spend on total revenue for R&D

Leading Industry Certifications

IATF 16949:2016, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018.PLANT LOCATION (Obtained ISO 9001 in the year 1993)

INTERNATIONAL OFFICE

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Financials
Sales 2022 15 447 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2022 551 M 6,95 M 6,95 M
Net Debt 2022 1 011 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 227 M 243 M 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 951
Free-Float 44,8%
Managers and Directors
Vikram Mohan Managing Director & Executive Director
Ganesh Panchapagesa Muthuswamy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Priyadarsi Bastia General Manager-Finance
Vanitha Mohan Chairman
Thangavel G. Thamizhanban Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRICOL LIMITED42.31%243
DENSO CORPORATION-22.89%41 782
APTIV PLC-33.47%29 732
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.72%18 671
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-10.02%16 011
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-17.42%14 591