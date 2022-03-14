Prima Industrie : Approved 2021 Company and Consolidated Financial Statements

BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment PRESS RELEASE APPROVED COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (in brackets the results at 31/12/2020) RESULTS IN LINE WITH THE GROWTH FORESEEN BY THE 3-YEAR BUSINESS PLAN HIGHEST ORDER BACKLOG EVER CONSOLIDATED SALES at 407.6 M€ (+22.4% and +23.8% at constant exchange rates);

EBITDA at 33.44 M€ (+23,0%);

Adjusted EBITDA at 35.7 M€, equal to 8.8% of sales (compared to 28.4 M€)

EBIT a 14.1 M€ (compared to -5.2 M€);

Adjusted EBIT at 16.7 M€ equal to 4.1% of sales (compared to 6.5 M€);

NET RESULT 8.0 M€ (compared to -7.4 M€);

NET FINANCIAL DEBT at -68.4 M€ (compared to -96.3 M€), including 42.8 M€ of leasing debts;

ORDER BACKLOG at 215.2 M€ (+72.5%), further improving to 249.2 at 28/02/2022

PROPOSAL OF DIVIDEND OF 0.40 € PER SHARE **** RESOLVED THE SPIN-OFF OF PRIMA ADDITIVE BUSINESS UNIT Collegno (TO), March 14, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Prima Industrie S.p.A., a company leader in high technology laser systems, sheet metal working systems and electronic components for industrial applications, met today to approve the Company financial statements as at 31/12/2021 and the Consolidated Financial Statements. The Chairman Gianfranco Carbonato commented the results of the year as follows: "The year 2021 has seen strong signs of economic recovery, companies have accelerated their investment programs and the sector in which the Group operates has strongly benefited. In particular, Prima Industrie Group

closed the year with a record order intake for the year (equal to 503 million euro), a significant recovery in revenues (+22.4%) and a marked improvement in net debt (down by 35 million euro, without considering the impact of leasing debts). The year 2022 began with a significant growth prospect, supported by the machine order book at the end of February amounting to 249.2 million euros and by after-sales revenues deriving from the important installed base. The context, however, is currently marked by uncertainty linked to external factors such as international geopolitical tensions, and in particular the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the shortage and the growing cost of energy and components, on whose evolution the impact on the international economic scenario and on the Group's reference markets will depend. The spin-off project of Prima Additive business unit allows to concentrate all the resources dedicated to additive manufacturing technologies in a single controlled entity and to manage it more efficiently, creating greater value. * * * * * The Group sales at 31/12/2021 amounted to 407,572 thousand euro, increasing by 22.4% compared to 2020. At constant exchange rates, consolidated sales as at 31/12/2021 would have been up by 23.8% compared to 31/12/2020. The consolidated revenues, broken down on a geographical basis, as at 31/12/2021 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year are shown below: REVENUES 31/12/21 31/12/20 Euro thousand % Euro thousand % SEMEA (*) 148.676 36,5 106.700 32,0 NORTH EUROPE 89.030 21,8 83.217 25,0 AMERICAS 104.239 25,6 99.061 29,8 APAC 65.627 16,1 43.985 13,2 TOTAL 407.572 100,0 332.963 100,0 (*) South Europe, Middle East & Africa The table shows that the Group sales at 31/12/2021 (compared with the corresponding period of the previous year) had an important recovery in SEMEA area (+39.3%) and in APAC area (+49.2%). The trend was stable in the AMERICAS (+5.2%), the area that had been least affected by the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, and in NORTH EUROPE area (+7.0%). The main destination countries in SEMEA area were Italy (20.9% of consolidated sales), Poland and Eastern Europe (5.3% of consolidated sales), and Spain and Portugal (4.1% of consolidated sales). The main destination countries in NORTH EUROPE area were Finland and the Baltics countries (9.0% of consolidated sales), the DACH countries (5.7% of consolidated sales) and Benelux countries (3.3% of consolidated sales). As regards Russia, the Group has a local sales and after sale subsidiary. The revenues made in this area represent 3.8% of consolidated revenues and the financial exposure is negligible. The share of sales achieved in the AMERICAS rose from 99,061 thousand euro to 104,239 thousand euro, of which 82,169 thousand euro in the United States. At constant exchange rates, the area turnover would have grown by 8.5%. In the APAC area, revenues grew by 49.2% compared to 2020, going from 43,985 thousand euro to 65,627 thousand euro. The increase is attributable to revenues in China, which went from 26,617 thousand euro (at 31/12/2020) to 44,069 thousand euro (at 31/12/2021).

Below are the main economic indicators of the Group split by Division, compared with the corresponding period of the previous year: Values in Euro thousand Gross Gross Margin 31/12/21 Revenues Margin % EBITDA EBITDA % EBIT EBIT % NET RESULT PRIMA POWER 381.273 82.559 21,7% 31.102 8,2% 15.390 4,0% 8.966 PRIMA ELECTRO 48.615 6.203 12,8% 2.452 5,0% (1.120) -2,3% (866) CONSOLIDATION (22.316) (236) - (110) - (111) - (75) GROUP 407.572 88.526 21,7% 33.444 8,2% 14.159 3,5% 8.025 ( % calculated over the revenues) Values in Euro thousand Gross Gross Margin 31/12/20 Revenues Margin % EBITDA EBITDA % EBIT EBIT % NET RESULT PRIMA POWER 310.799 65.342 21,0% 25.443 8,2% 8.851 2,8% 4.592 PRIMA ELECTRO 41.060 3.485 8,5% 1.802 4,4% (14.048) -34,2% (9.861) CONSOLIDATION (18.896) (138) - (60) - (61) - (2.145) GROUP 332.963 68.689 20,6% 27.185 8,2% (5.258) -1,6% (7.414) ( % calculated over the revenues) The Group EBITDA at 31/12/2021 amounted to 33,444 thousand euro, equal to 8.2% of sales against 27,185 thousand euro, equal to 8.2% of sales at 31/12/2020. EBITDA was negatively affected by non-recurring costs of 2,239 thousand euro (at 31/12/2020 they were equal to 1,253 thousand euro); therefore, adjusted EBITDA was 35,683 thousand euro (equal to 8.8% of sales). In particular, in the last quarter of the year, adjusted EBITDA was 11,642 thousand euro (equal to approximately 9.2% of the quarter sales). Group EBIT as at 31/12/2021 was positive for 14,159 thousand euro, equal to 3.5% of sales against the negative 5,258 thousand euro, equal to -1.6% of the sales of the previous year. This result is affected by: depreciation of intangible assets for 7,897 thousand euro (related to development costs for 5,301 thousand euro and to the trademark accounted as part of the business combination of FINN-POWER Group for 1,908 thousand euro) and write-downs of 61 thousand euro.

FINN-POWER Group for 1,908 thousand euro) and write-downs of 61 thousand euro. depreciation of tangible fixed assets for 11,061 thousand euro and write-down of 266 thousand euro of an asset held for sale. EBIT at 31/12/2021 is penalized by non-recurring costs of 2,566 thousand euro; as a result, adjusted EBIT was 16,725 thousand euro (4.1% of revenues). In particular, in the last quarter of the year, adjusted EBIT was 7,043 thousand euro (approximately 5.6% of the quarter sales). The Group EBT as at 31/12/2021 is positive for 10,224 thousand euro compared to the negative result of 10,560 thousand euro at 31/12/2020. The Group EBT discounted net charges deriving from financial management (including foreign exchange gains and losses) for 3,935 thousand euro (at 31/12/2020 they were equal to 5,307 thousand euro). The Group NET RESULT at 31/12/2021 is positive for 8,025 thousand euro against negative 7,414 thousand euro as at 31/12/2020; while the Net Result attributable to the Parent Company is positive for 7,798 thousand euro. In particular, in the last quarter the net result was positive for 6,403 thousand euro. * * * * *

At 31/12/2021, the Group Net Financial Debt amounted to 68,421 thousand euro, improving of 27,853 thousand euro comparison to 31/12/2020. Here below is a breakdown of the Group net debt: Values expressed in Euro thousand 31/12/21 31/12/20 NON CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS (4.233) (4.233) CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS (67.267) (62.999) CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS (372) (423) CURRENT FINANCIAL LIABILITIES 39.886 52.861 NON CURRENT FINANCIAL LIABILITIES 57.575 75.336 NET FINANCIAL DEBT (before leasing) 25.589 60.542 LEASING LIABILITIES 42.832 35.732 NET FINANCIAL DEBT 68.421 96.274 During 2021 financial year, the Group order acquisition (including after-sale service) amounted to 503.3 million euro, increasing by 55.8% compared to 323.1 million euro at 31/12/2020 and 22.6% compared to 31/12/2019. The consolidated order backlog (after-sale excluded) at 31/12/2021 amounted to 215.2 million euro, higher than 124.7 million euro at 31/12/2020. As of 28/02/2022 the order backlog has further grown to 249.2 million euro. The parent company Prima Industrie S.p.A. closed the financial year to 31/12/2021 with a turnover of 182,735 thousand euro and a negative net profit for the year of 3,623 thousand euro. The Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to cover the loss for the year by using the Extraordinary Reserve. * * * * * The Board also approved the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure as at 31/12/2021, as well as the Report on the Remuneration policy and the fees paid prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter of Law Decree 58/1998 (TUF - the Consolidated Finance Law), of which the second section will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting. The Board of Directors resolved to convene the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting in a single call on April 28, 2022, other than previously communicated. On the basis of the consolidated results achieved, the Board of Directors resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the distribution of a dividend of 0.40 euro per share, even in the presence of a negative net result for the year of the parent company and making use of the distribution of reserves. In particular, the Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the distribution of previous profits undistributed and previously allocated to the Extraordinary Reserve corresponding to a total unit dividend of 0.40 Euros for each of the shares that will be outstanding at the coupon detachment date, treasury shares in portfolio at that date excluded. The total amount of dividends, taking into account the shares outstanding to date (10,312,827 shares), is estimated at 4,125,130.80 euros. , The dividend payment, if approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, will take place as follows: