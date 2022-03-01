BORSA ITALIANA - STAR Segment

PRESS RELEASE

PRIMA INDUSTRIE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

* * *

Collegno (Turin), March 1st, 2022 - Prima Industrie S.p.A. announces its intention to re-launch the buy- back program, in execution of the authorization of the Shareholders' Meeting of 20 April 2021 (which provided for the purchase of a maximum of 150,000 ordinary shares at a maximum purchase value of 5 million of Euro). The Company, which has already purchased 50,000 shares in execution of that resolution, intends to proceed with the purchase of a further maximum 50,000 shares for a maximum counter value of 1.5 million euros.

As of today Prima Industrie S.p.A. holds a total of 150,000 own shares, equal to 1.43% of the share capital, purchased in execution of the aforementioned resolution as well as previous resolutions

The purposes of the authorization include the possibility of assigning the shares to service share incentive plans in favor of directors, employees and collaborators of the company or group companies, or the use to service any free assignments to shareholders, or at the service of extraordinary transactions or as an instrument to support market liquidity.

The buy-back program will be implemented within the conditions established by the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of 20 April 2021, disclosed to the market with a press release on the same date, for a duration of eighteen months starting from the aforementioned April 20th, 2021.

Purchases will be made in accordance with art. 144-bis, paragraph 1, of the CONSOB Issuers' Regulation no. 11971/1999. In particular, purchases on the market will be made according to the procedures established by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. that do not allow direct matching of purchase negotiation proposals with predetermined sale negotiation proposals and, in any case, in compliance with the additional provisions of law and regulations applicable to this type of transaction.

The assignment for the execution of the purchase program was entrusted to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

PRIMA INDUSTRIE heads a Group leader worldwide in developing, manufacturing and marketing of laser systems for industrial applications, sheet metal processing machinery as well as industrial electronics, laser sources and solution for additive manufacturing.

The parent company PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999 (MTA- STAR segment).

With over 40 years of experience, the Group has an installed base of about 14,000 machines in more than 80 countries and is positioned among the main worldwide manufacturers within its own reference market.

The Group has about 1,700 employees, manufacturing sites in Italy, Finland, USA and China and a direct commercial and after-sale presence worldwide.

Prima Industrie Group is structured on four Business Units:

Prima Power - development, production and marketing of laser and sheet metal processing (2D and 3D laser machines, laser drilling systems, punching and combined systems, bending and paneling systems);

Prima Electro - development, production and marketing of embedded electronics for industrial applications; Convergent Photonics - development and production of diodes and laser sources, both industrial and medical;

Prima Additive - development, production and marketing of additive manufacturing solutions with powder bed fusion and laser metal deposition technologies.

For further information: