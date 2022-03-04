Prima Industrie : COMMENTS TO NEWS PUBLISHED ONLINE

BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment

Collegno (TO), March 4, 2022 - Prima Industrie S.p.A, commenting on the news published on some online websites, confirms that in the past few days it was the subject of a hacker attack that mainly affected the Finnish plant.

Following the necessary checks carried out, the Company informs that the stolen data are not of significative relevance for normal operations.

The above has been reported to the various competent authorities, also pursuant to (EU) Regulation 2016/679 (GDPR).

