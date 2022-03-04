Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Prima Industrie SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRI   IT0003124663

PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA

(PRI)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03/22 07:53:12 am
13.34 EUR   -11.07%
08:26aPRIMA INDUSTRIE : Comments to news published online
PU
03/01PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Buy-Back Program
PU
01/19PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Trading Updated
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prima Industrie : COMMENTS TO NEWS PUBLISHED ONLINE

03/04/2022 | 08:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment

PRESS RELEASE

COMMENTS TO NEWS PUBLISHED ONLINE

******

Collegno (TO), March 4, 2022 - Prima Industrie S.p.A, commenting on the news published on some online websites, confirms that in the past few days it was the subject of a hacker attack that mainly affected the Finnish plant.

Following the necessary checks carried out, the Company informs that the stolen data are not of significative relevance for normal operations.

The above has been reported to the various competent authorities, also pursuant to (EU) Regulation 2016/679 (GDPR).

PRIMA INDUSTRIE heads a Group leader worldwide in developing, manufacturing and marketing of laser systems for industrial applications, sheet metal processing machinery as well as industrial electronics, laser sources and solution for additive manufacturing.

The parent company Prima Industrie S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999 (MTA- STAR segment).

With over 40 years of experience, the Group has an installed base of about 14,000 machines in more than 80 countries and is positioned among the main worldwide manufacturers within its own reference market.

The Group has about 1,700 employees, manufacturing sites in Italy, Finland, USA and China and a direct commercial and after-sale presence worldwide.

Prima Industrie Group is structured on four Business Units:

Prima Power- development, production and marketing of laser and sheet metal processing (2D and 3D laser machines, laser drilling systems, punching and combined systems, bending and paneling systems);

Prima Electro- development, production and marketing of embedded electronics for industrial applications; Convergent Photonics- development and production of diodes and laser sources, both industrial and medical;

Prima Additive- development, production and marketing of additive manufacturing solutions with Powder Bed Fusion and Laser Metal Deposition technologies.

For further information:

PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A.

STUDIO MAILANDER

Chiara Roncolini

Carlo Dotta

Investor Relator

Ufficio Stampa

tel. 011 4103204

tel. 011 5527311 mob. 333 2306748

ir@primaindustrie.com

c.dotta@mailander.it

Disclaimer

Prima Industrie S.p.A. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
08:26aPRIMA INDUSTRIE : Comments to news published online
PU
03/01PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Buy-Back Program
PU
01/19PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Trading Updated
PU
01/19PRIMA INDUSTRIE : 4th ITALIAN MID CAP Conference January 2022
PU
01/17PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER - HUMAN CENTRI : a concrete commitment, beyond words
PU
2021PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Corporate Events Timetable 2022
PU
2021PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Mid & Small December 2021
PU
2021PRIMA INDUSTRIE : Interim Financial Report as of September 30, 2021
PU
2021Interim Financial Report as of September 30, 2021
PU
2021Prima Industrie SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 393 M 434 M 434 M
Net income 2021 2,95 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
Net Debt 2021 95,4 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 155 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 757
Free-Float -
Chart PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Duration : Period :
Prima Industrie SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,00 €
Average target price 25,40 €
Spread / Average Target 69,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ezio Giovanni Basso Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianfranco Carbonato Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Peiretti Deputy Executive Chairman & Co-CEO
Donatella Busso Independent Director
Paola Gatto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA-18.57%171
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-12.51%16 101
NORDSON CORPORATION-11.05%13 260
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-17.42%9 073
VALMET OYJ-19.59%5 005
MAREL HF.-16.70%4 249