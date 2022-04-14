Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Prima Industrie SpA
  News
  7. Summary
    PRI   IT0003124663

PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA

(PRI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/13 11:35:44 am EDT
16.12 EUR   +1.38%
02:25aPRIMA INDUSTRIE : Elevator Panel Manufacturing Webinar - April 28, 2022
PU
04/05THE MERGER WITH 3D NEW TECHNOLOGIES IS COMPLETED : Prima Additive srl is born
PU
03/23PRIMA INDUSTRIE : EURONEXT STAR Conference Milan - March 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Prima Industrie : Elevator Panel Manufacturing Webinar - April 28, 2022

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
Are you interested in solutions dedicated to elevator panel manufacturing? We can help you reach new heights in your area of business through this insightful open house event!

The sheet metal components for this sector are characterized by medium-large dimensions, aesthetic and decorative materials for the visible parts, and standard materials for the structure. All Prima Power technologies combine high productivity and flexibility, so they are suitable for the manufacturing of several types of components.

Prima Power's range of sheet metal processing machines and systems covers all steps of sheet metal working: laser cutting, punching, combined punching/shearing, and punching/laser cutting, as well as automatic bending. The Software also plays an important role in modern manufacturing, and we can offer ideal solutions to assist in all phases of production, from offline programming to production data collection and reporting.

When your target is to have more capacity, better quality, and many design possibilities, Prima Power provides you with the solution.

Join us in the Elevator panel manufacturing II virtual event on 28th April 2022.

Session 1: 10:00 Central European Time

Session 2: 15:00 Central European Time

The total duration of the event is about 1 hour and 15 minutes, and it is free of charge.

Register now for the event on Prima@Home

Disclaimer

Prima Industrie S.p.A. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
