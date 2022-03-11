Prima Industrie : Report on the purchase of Treasury Shares

BORSA ITALIANA - STAR Segment

PRESS RELEASE

REPORT ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Collegno (Turin), March 11th, 2022 - PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A. informs that during the period March 7th to March 11th, 2022 the Company purchased 2,000 treasury shares for a total amount of 24,960.00 Euro, as part of the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 20th, 2021.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) on a daily basis are as follows:

Date No. of Shares purchased Average Price (Euro) Countervalue (Euro) 07/03/2022 2,000 12.48000 24,960.00 Totale 2,000 12.48000 24,960.00

The daily details of the purchase transactions carried out during the period indicated are attached.

As of today, PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A. owns 170,447 treasury shares, equal to 1.63% of the share capital.

For further information:

PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A. Studio Mailander Chiara Roncolini Press Office Investor Relator tel. (+39) 0115527311 tel. (+39) 0114103204 Carlo Dotta ir@primaindustrie.com cell. (+39) 3332306748 c.dotta@mailander.it

1