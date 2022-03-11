Log in
    PRI   IT0003124663

PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA

(PRI)
Prima Industrie : Report on the purchase of Treasury Shares

03/11/2022 | 11:30am EST
BORSA ITALIANA - STAR Segment

PRESS RELEASE

REPORT ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Collegno (Turin), March 11th, 2022 - PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A. informs that during the period March 7th to March 11th, 2022 the Company purchased 2,000 treasury shares for a total amount of 24,960.00 Euro, as part of the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 20th, 2021.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) on a daily basis are as follows:

Date

No. of Shares purchased

Average Price (Euro)

Countervalue (Euro)

07/03/2022

2,000

12.48000

24,960.00

Totale

2,000

12.48000

24,960.00

The daily details of the purchase transactions carried out during the period indicated are attached.

As of today, PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A. owns 170,447 treasury shares, equal to 1.63% of the share capital.

For further information:

PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A.

Studio Mailander

Chiara Roncolini

Press Office

Investor Relator

tel. (+39) 0115527311

tel. (+39) 0114103204

Carlo Dotta

ir@primaindustrie.com

cell. (+39) 3332306748

c.dotta@mailander.it

1

Date

Hour

Price

Quantity

Countervalue

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

5

62.40

07/03/2022

17:35:41

1248

101

1260.48

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

41

511.68

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

48

599.04

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

293

3656.64

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

171

2134.08

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

34

424.32

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

33

411.84

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

284

3544.32

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

359

4480.32

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

78

973.44

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

188

2346.24

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

4

49.92

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

300

3744.00

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

13

162.24

07/03/2022

17:35:41

12.48

48

599.04

Disclaimer

Prima Industrie S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 16:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
