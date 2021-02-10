Log in
PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA

(PRI)
Prima Industrie : Resignation of Group CFO and Manager in charge of preparing the accounting documents

02/10/2021 | 12:06pm EST
BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment

PRESS RELEASE

RESIGNATION OF GROUP CFO AND MANAGER IN CHARGE

OF PREPARING THE ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTS

Collegno (TO), February 10th, 2021 - Prima Industrie S.p.A. informs that Mr. Davide Danieli, Group CFO & HR and Manager in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents, has resigned to embark on a new professional experience.

To ensure a smooth transition as well as all the activities related to the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, Davide Danieli will maintain his duties and responsibilities until April 20, 2021.

The Company expresses many thanks to Mr. Danieli for his significant professional contribution and for the fruitful support to the Group's activities in the many years of common path.

The Company is starting the process of selecting the successor, the results of which will be announced within the terms of the law.

Mr. Davide Danieli does not currently hold Prima Industrie shares.

PRIMA INDUSTRIE heads a leading Group in developing, manufacturing and marketing of laser systems for industrial applications, sheet metal processing machinery, as well as industrial electronics and laser technologies.

The parent company Prima Industrie S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999 (MTA- STAR segment).

With 40 years of experience the Group can count on about 13,000 machines installed in more than 80 countries worldwide and is among the main worldwide manufacturers in its own reference market.

The Group has about 1,800 employees and manufacturing sites in Italy, Finland, USA and China. Remarkable is as well its direct commercial and after-sales presence in BRIC, NAFTA, European Union and other emerging Asian countries.

The Prima Industrie Group is structured on 3 Business Units:

Laser and sheet metal processing machines (Prima Power): including design, manufacturing and marketing of:

- Laser machines for cutting, welding and drilling of 3D and 2D components.

- Machines for sheet metal treatment by means of mechanical tools (punching machines, combined punching/shearing systems, combined punching/laser cutting systems, panel benders and automation systems).

Industrial electronics and laser technologies (Prima Electro): including development, manufacturing and marketing of power and control electronics, and of high-power laser sources for industrial applications, destined both to the Group machines and to third parties.

Additive Manufacturing (Prima Additive): dedicated to the design, production and marketing of turnkey solutions for the main technologies in the field of Additive Manufacturing; Prima Additive's product range includes both Additive Manufacturing technologies: Powder Bed Fusion - PBF (powder bed fusion) and Direct Metal Deposition - DMD (direct deposition of metals), as well as the related application support and services.

For further information:

PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A.

Studio Mailander

Chiara Roncolini

Ufficio Stampa

Investor Relator

tel. 011 5527311

tel. 011 4103204

Carlo Dotta

ir@primaindustrie.com

333 2306748 - c.dotta@mailander.it

Disclaimer

Prima Industrie S.p.A. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
