Prima Industrie : Resignation of Group CFO and Manager in charge of preparing the accounting documents

BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment

PRESS RELEASE

RESIGNATION OF GROUP CFO AND MANAGER IN CHARGE

OF PREPARING THE ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTS

Collegno (TO), February 10th, 2021 - Prima Industrie S.p.A. informs that Mr. Davide Danieli, Group CFO & HR and Manager in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents, has resigned to embark on a new professional experience.

To ensure a smooth transition as well as all the activities related to the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, Davide Danieli will maintain his duties and responsibilities until April 20, 2021.

The Company expresses many thanks to Mr. Danieli for his significant professional contribution and for the fruitful support to the Group's activities in the many years of common path.

The Company is starting the process of selecting the successor, the results of which will be announced within the terms of the law.

Mr. Davide Danieli does not currently hold Prima Industrie shares.

