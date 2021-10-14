Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prima Industrie : STAR Conference – Ottobre 2021

10/14/2021 | 02:12am EDT
OCTOBER 14, 2021

WHO

WE

ARE

International Group with 8 manufacturing plants in 3 continents

EMEA

56%

of revenues

AMERICAS

27%

of revenues

Listed on Milan Stock Exchange since 1999

Focus on innovation (5%+ yearly investment in R&D)

Direct presence in 30 countries

Large installed base in 80 countries and significant share (30%) of revenues from after-saleservices

Commitment to ESG values ("green" machines, sustainable factories, diversity, gender equity, business ethics)

APAC

17%

of revenues

Company structured on 4 Business units

Machinery, Automation & Software

Additive Manufacturing Solutions

Industrial Electronics

Laser Sources

2

PRODUCT

RANGE

LASER MACHINES

ADDITIVE

MANUFACTURING

SHEET METAL PROCESSING MACHINES & SYSTEMS

3

PRODUCT

RANGE

AUTOMATION AND STORAGE

ELECTRONICS

LASER SOURCES

SERVICES

SOFTWARE

4

WHO

WE

ARE

A leader in laser and sheet-metal fabrication machines and systems

7

1

5

3

8

2

6

4

9

Strong know-how in

mechatronics, opto-electronics,

automation and software

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prima Industrie S.p.A. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 388 M 449 M 449 M
Net income 2021 5,17 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
Net Debt 2021 92,4 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,0x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 188 M 217 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 753
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Duration : Period :
Prima Industrie SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,18 €
Average target price 25,40 €
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ezio Giovanni Basso Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianfranco Carbonato Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Peiretti Deputy Executive Chairman & Co-CEO
Donatella Busso Independent Director
Paola Gatto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA30.23%217
NORDSON CORPORATION17.92%13 771
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.66.57%9 513
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-21.60%8 409
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.67.73%6 918
VALMET OYJ36.22%5 490