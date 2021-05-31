Prima Industrie : Report on the purchase of Treasury Shares

BORSA ITALIANA - STAR Segment

REPORT ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Collegno (Turin), May 31st 2021 - Prima Industrie S.p.A. informs that during the period May 24th to May 25th, 2021 the Company purchased 6,500 treasury shares for a total amount of 149,253.03 euro, as part of the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 20th, 2021.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) on a daily basis are as follows:

Date N° of Shares purchased Average Price (euro) Countervalue (euro) 24/05/2021 2,000 22.63833 45,276.66 25/05/2021 4,500 23.10586 103,976.37 Totale 6,500 22.96200 149,253.03

The daily details of the purchase transactions carried out during the period indicated are attached. As of today, Prima Industrie S.p.A. owns 138,000 treasury shares, equal to 1.32% of the share capital.

