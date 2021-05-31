Prima Industrie : Report on the purchase of Treasury Shares
05/31/2021 | 10:52am EDT
BORSA ITALIANA - STAR Segment
PRESS RELEASE
REPORT ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES
Collegno (Turin), May 31st2021 - Prima Industrie S.p.A. informs that during the period May 24th to May 25th, 2021 the Company purchased 6,500 treasury shares for a total amount of 149,253.03 euro, as part of the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 20th, 2021.
Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) on a daily basis are as follows:
Date
N° of Shares purchased
Average Price (euro)
Countervalue (euro)
24/05/2021
2,000
22.63833
45,276.66
25/05/2021
4,500
23.10586
103,976.37
Totale
6,500
22.96200
149,253.03
The daily details of the purchase transactions carried out during the period indicated are attached. As of today, Prima Industrie S.p.A. owns 138,000 treasury shares, equal to 1.32% of the share capital.
