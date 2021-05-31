Log in
    PRI   IT0003124663

PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA

(PRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/31 11:25:08 am
22.75 EUR   +1.79%
10:52aPRIMA INDUSTRIE  : Report on the purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
05/26PRIMA INDUSTRIE  : Interim Financial Report as of March 31, 2021
PU
05/26PRIMA INDUSTRIE  : 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
Prima Industrie : Report on the purchase of Treasury Shares

05/31/2021 | 10:52am EDT
BORSA ITALIANA - STAR Segment

PRESS RELEASE

REPORT ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Collegno (Turin), May 31st 2021 - Prima Industrie S.p.A. informs that during the period May 24th to May 25th, 2021 the Company purchased 6,500 treasury shares for a total amount of 149,253.03 euro, as part of the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 20th, 2021.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) on a daily basis are as follows:

Date

N° of Shares purchased

Average Price (euro)

Countervalue (euro)

24/05/2021

2,000

22.63833

45,276.66

25/05/2021

4,500

23.10586

103,976.37

Totale

6,500

22.96200

149,253.03

The daily details of the purchase transactions carried out during the period indicated are attached. As of today, Prima Industrie S.p.A. owns 138,000 treasury shares, equal to 1.32% of the share capital.

For further information:

PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A.

Mailander

Chiara Roncolini

Press Office

Investor Relator

tel. 011 5527311

tel. 011 4103204

Carlo Dotta

ir@primaindustrie.com

333 2306748

c.dotta@mailander.it

1

Date

Hour

Price

Quantity

Countervalue

24/05/2021

10:26:37

22,50

23

517,50

24/05/2021

10:26:37

22,50

400

9000,00

24/05/2021

10:26:44

22,55

150

3382,50

24/05/2021

10:26:44

22,55

849

19144,95

24/05/2021

10:37:53

22,65

28

634,20

24/05/2021

11:38:27

22,45

50

1122,50

24/05/2021

17:00:02

22,95

150

3442,50

24/05/2021

17:00:02

22,95

250

5737,50

24/05/2021

17:00:02

22,95

100

2295,00

Date

Hour

Price

Quantity

Countervalue

25/05/2021

09:34:58

23,00

50

1150,00

25/05/2021

10:51:32

23,25

50

1162,50

25/05/2021

11:09:12

23,30

100

2330,00

25/05/2021

11:09:18

23,30

459

10694,70

25/05/2021

11:09:34

23,40

150

3510,00

25/05/2021

11:09:34

23,40

386

9032,40

25/05/2021

11:09:34

23,40

83

1942,20

25/05/2021

11:09:34

23,40

52

1216,80

25/05/2021

11:09:34

23,45

729

17095,05

25/05/2021

11:09:37

23,45

471

11044,95

25/05/2021

11:15:11

23,40

20

468,00

25/05/2021

11:18:29

23,10

50

1155,00

25/05/2021

11:54:40

23,00

100

2300,00

25/05/2021

12:16:09

22,95

32

734,40

25/05/2021

12:16:10

22,95

68

1560,60

25/05/2021

14:39:04

22,85

80

1828,00

25/05/2021

14:39:04

23,00

20

457,00

25/05/2021

14:39:39

22,75

100

2275,00

25/05/2021

14:52:14

22,70

100

2270,00

25/05/2021

14:56:22

22,65

200

4530,00

25/05/2021

14:59:54

22,55

62

1398,10

25/05/2021

15:18:31

22,55

50

1127,50

25/05/2021

15:44:50

22,55

88

1984,40

25/05/2021

17:20:51

22,70

39

885,30

25/05/2021

17:20:51

22,70

137

3109,90

25/05/2021

17:20:51

22,70

74

1679,80

25/05/2021

17:20:51

22,65

78

1766,70

25/05/2021

17:20:51

22,65

122

2763,30

25/05/2021

17:22:11

22,70

150

3405,00

25/05/2021

17:23:10

22,75

4

91,00

25/05/2021

17:23:10

22,75

86

1956,50

25/05/2021

17:23:10

22,75

191

4345,25

25/05/2021

17:23:10

22,75

19

432,25

25/05/2021

17:23:23

22,70

5

113,50

25/05/2021

17:23:51

22,75

95

2161,25

2

Disclaimer

Prima Industrie S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 14:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 388 M 473 M 473 M
Net income 2021 7,38 M 9,00 M 9,00 M
Net Debt 2021 91,4 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 231 M 282 M 282 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 734
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Duration : Period :
Prima Industrie SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,75 €
Last Close Price 22,35 €
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ezio Giovanni Basso Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianfranco Carbonato Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Peiretti Deputy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Davide Danieli Manager-Administration & Finance
Donatella Busso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA60.10%282
NORDSON CORPORATION10.32%12 882
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-10.85%9 796
VALMET OYJ52.27%6 480
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-0.41%6 064
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.66%5 768