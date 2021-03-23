Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Prima Industrie SpA    PRI   IT0003124663

PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA

(PRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prima Industrie : STAR Conference , March 23, 2021

03/23/2021 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Listed on Milan Stock Exchange since 1999

EMEA 57%

of revenues

AMERICAS 30%

of revenues

Focus on innovation

(5%+ yearly investment in R&D)

Direct presence in 30 countries

Large installed base in 80 countries and significant share (30%) of revenues from after-sale services

Commitment to ESG values

("green" machines, sustainable factories, diversity, gender equity, business ethics)

APAC 13%

of revenues

Company structured on 4 Business units

Machinery, Automation & Software

Industrial ElectronicsAdditive Manufacturing SolutionsLaser Sources

2

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prima Industrie S.p.A. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 08:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
04:29aPRIMA INDUSTRIE  : STAR Conference , March 23, 2021
PU
03/08PRIMA INDUSTRIE  : approved the 2020 Company Financial Statements and Consolidat..
PU
03/01PRIMA INDUSTRIE  : S.p.A. Board of Directors approves 2021-2023 Industrial Plan
PU
02/10PRIMA INDUSTRIE  : Resignation of Group CFO and Manager in charge of preparing t..
PU
2020PRIMA INDUSTRIE  : Interim Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
PU
2020PRIMA INDUSTRIE  : Interim financial report as of 30/09/2020
PU
2020PRIMA INDUSTRIE  : Change in Corporate Event Timetable 2020
PU
2020PRIMA INDUSTRIE  : Clarification on the appointment of Executive Directors
PU
2020PRIMA INDUSTRIE  : Appointment of Executive Directors and Committees
PU
2020PRIMA INDUSTRIE  : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting May 11-12th 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 332 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2020 -3,55 M -4,23 M -4,23 M
Net Debt 2020 120 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2020 -634x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 214 M 256 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 750
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Duration : Period :
Prima Industrie SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,75 €
Last Close Price 20,65 €
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ezio Giovanni Basso Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianfranco Carbonato Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Peiretti Deputy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Davide Danieli Manager-Administration & Finance
Donatella Busso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMA INDUSTRIE SPA47.92%239
NORDSON CORPORATION0.60%12 043
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-14.01%8 497
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED8.77%5 693
VALMET OYJ31.93%5 384
MAREL HF.8.12%5 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ