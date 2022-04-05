The merger with 3D New Technologies is completed: Prima Additive srl is born

On Friday 1 April 2022, Prima Industrie S.p.A. completed the spin-off operation of the Business Unit dedicated to additive manufacturing and the consequent capital increase in the company 3D New Technologies Srl, which was already collaborating with the group for the development of innovative systems based on Powder Bed Fusion technology. At the same time as the capital increase, the change of the company name of 3D New Technologies Srl to Prima Additive Srl was approved.

Prima Additive Srl will maintain close collaborative relationships with Prima Industrie S.p.A., which will be the reference and majority shareholder of the new company, with a stake of 50.01%.

The company's Board of Directors is chaired by Gianfranco Carbonato, that is also Executive Chairman of Prima Industrie S.p.A., while Paolo Calefati has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Following the completion of the transaction, Paolo Calefati declared: "The merger between the spin-off Prima Additive and 3D New Technologies represents growth and an investment in this sector by Prima Industrie, which continues to be our majority shareholder. The operation combines the global dimension and the long tradition of innovation in the engineering and production of laser machines of the Prima Industrie Group with the agility and dynamism of the 3D startup New Technologies for Powder Bed Fusion machines in the additive manufacturing sector. Furthermore, this operation is a first step in attracting both financial and industrial investors who are already leaders in this market. This is an important project to guide and concentrate the skills acquired and the technologies developed in recent years towards a significant market and business growth".

The purpose of this merger is to make synergistic the activities of the two units involved in the operation to accelerate the development and commercialization process of the products and the growth plans of the new company that will operate in a market with great development prospects.

The transaction is also linked to a larger project that will open in the coming months when new investors join this company to further accelerate business development plans.