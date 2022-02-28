Prima Meat Packers : (Delayed) Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021

Prima Meat Packers, Ltd. (2281)

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period

Explanation on Operating Results

Items in this document which relate to the future are judgments made by Prima Meat Packers, Ltd., and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of the end of the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, consolidated basis.

The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020, hereinafter the "Revenue Recognition Standard"), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. Accordingly, the explanation on operating results does not mention year-on-year comparison for net sales. For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes, (4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)."

In addition, comments that make comparisons with net sales from the previous corresponding period also are based on figures calculated excluding the effects of the Revenue Recognition Standard.

During the nine months ended December 31, 2021, the Japanese economy witnessed the food service, tourism, and other industries being severely impacted as the nation was asked to stay at home under the ongoing pre-emergency measures and the declaration of the state of emergency, implemented as part of measures to prevent the further spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, thanks to the steady rollout of the vaccine, the declaration of the state of emergency was lifted throughout the nation in October in response to the decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19, and government restrictions on the food service industry and various events were gradually eased, allowing operators to resume normal operations, and economic activities also began to pick up. Nevertheless, there remain numerous industries where business has not recovered to previous levels and the economy has not been able to completely cast off its prevailing state of uncertainty. In the food industry, despite robust expenditures associated with household demand, with the delayed recovery of customer traffic to restaurants, the business climate overall remains harsh and demand has fallen below the levels of the previous year. Furthermore, since the beginning of the new year, the exponential rise in the number of new infections in Japan due to the Omicron variant, which had been rapidly multiplying overseas, has once again made our outlook increasingly uncertain.

In our sector, we have been impacted by such factors as higher crude oil prices, the depreciating yen, and increasing demand resulting from the government's decision from an early stage to coexist with COVID-19, which has led to the rise in the prices of not only the major raw materials for ham, sausages, and other processed foods but also the secondary materials, such as flour and packaging materials while also heavily affecting manufacturing costs, due to escalating fuel costs, transport cost, and labor costs.

Under these circumstances, based on the basic philosophy of "Contributing to food culture and society through great taste and excitement," we set and worked to attain the basic policy goal in our medium-term management plan of "Strengthening basic sustainability through ESG measures," "Expanding the scope of existing businesses and further strengthening the earnings base," and "Business creation and global expansion for growth markets."

As a result, net sales amounted to ¥320,114 million (¥332,319 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating profit was ¥11,516 million (down 36.7% year on year), ordinary profit was ¥12,900 million (down 31.1% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥7,735 million (down 33.8% year on year).

Results by segment are as follows:

1) Ham and sausage section

We implemented measures to increase our share in the retail product market, despite the overall market decline year on year due partly to a reactionary drop from last year, resulting in sales volume and net sales to increase year on year. Particularly in the Koukun® Sausage series, one of our core brands, not only our standard- size range but also the larger size range packed in zipper bag performed well. The series, with the wide support of customers of all generations, increased sales both in value and volume again this year.

On the other hand, the products for business also increased sales year on year mainly due to a partial recovery of the market and new product proposals. As marketing promotion strategies, we implemented the Tokyo Disney Resort® invitation campaign and the Disney items present campaign, as well as other campaigns utilizing our official corporate Twitter account and LINE as part of new initiatives. At our plants, we continued