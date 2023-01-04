Advanced search
    PMZ.UN   CA74167K1093

PRIMARIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(PMZ.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:52 2023-01-04 pm EST
14.74 CAD   +0.89%
Primaris REIT Announces Financial Results Release Date, Webcast, and Conference Call

01/04/2023 | 03:41pm EST
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (“Primaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: PMZ.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after the market closes. Senior leadership will be hosting a conference call and webcast presentation on March 1, 2023.

Conference Call:

 

 

Date:

Wednesday March 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET)

Dial:

For Canada please dial: 1-833-950-0062

 

For International please dial: 1-929-526-1599

Passcode:

386305

 

 

Webcast:

 

 

Link:

Please go to the Investor Relations section on Primaris’ website or click here.

The call will be accessible for replay until March 15, 2023, by dialing 1-226-828-7578 with access code 976343, or on the Investor Relations section of the website.

About Primaris REIT

Primaris is Canada’s only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in dominant enclosed shopping centres in growing markets. The portfolio totals 11.3 million square feet and is valued at approximately $3.2 billion at Primaris’ share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.


© Business Wire 2023
