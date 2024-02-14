Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based company, which operates as an enclosed shopping center-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and manages 35 retail properties aggregating approximately 11.4 million square feet, including 22 enclosed shopping centers totaling approximately 9.8 million square feet and 13 unenclosed shopping center and mixed-use properties aggregating approximately 1.6 million square feet. Its properties include Cataraqui Centre, Devonshire Mall, Dufferin Mall, Grant Park Shopping Centre, Highstreet Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place, Lansdowne Place, Marlborough Mall, McAllister Place, Medicine Hat Mall, New Sudbury Centre, Northland Village, Orchard Park Shopping Centre, Park Place Mall, Peter Pond Mall, Place dâOrleans, Place du Royaume, Quinte Mall, Regent Mall, Sherwood Park Mall, Sunridge Mall, and St. Albert Centre. The Company also owns Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, Ontario.

Sector Commercial REITs