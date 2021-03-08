Log in
PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC

(PHP)
Hardman & Co Research : Primary Health Properties (PHP): Results demonstrate growth as well as security

03/08/2021
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Primary Health Properties (PHP): Results demonstrate growth as well as security 
08-March-2021 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Results demonstrate growth as well as security 
17 February's strong results for 2020 have prompted us to raise 2021E dividend to 6.25p, from 6.125p. Expansion of the 
market for modern primary medical assets accelerates and PHP's confidence in its repeated ability to deploy the fresh 
equity raised in 2020 (and previous years) has had a direct positive effect on shareholder returns. We think this REIT 
has significant per-share value growth potential, through capital deployment prudently raising LTV, through measured 
but accelerating rent rises, prospective reductions in cost of debt and overhead cost efficiencies from the recent 
internalising of the management structure. 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/results-demonstrate-growth-as-well-as-security/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 
1173660 08-March-2021

Financials
Sales 2021 135 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2021 115 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2021 1 230 M 1 700 M 1 700 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 4,16%
Capitalization 1 971 M 2 721 M 2 725 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,8x
EV / Sales 2022 23,3x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Primary Health Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 171,67 GBX
Last Close Price 148,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Harry Abraham Hyman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven John Owen Non-Executive Chairman
David Bateman Investment Director
Chris Santer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC-2.88%2 721
WELLTOWER INC.8.73%29 325
VENTAS12.44%20 659
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-1.39%16 058
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-2.52%12 318
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.3.30%8 696
