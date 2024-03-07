Primary Health Properties PLC - London-based real estate investment trust investing in primary healthcare facilities - Chief Executive Officer-Designate Mark Davies buys 100,000 shares at 92.40 pence each, worth GBP92,400, on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties appointed Davies as the next CEO in September last year, replacing its founder, Harry Hyman. Davies will take over as CEO at the annual general meeting on April 24. Hyman will become a non-executive chair subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, succeeding Steven Owen.

Current stock price in London: 99.25 pence, up 0.8% on Thursday

12-month change: down 12%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR22.34, down 0.1%

12-month change: down 55%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.