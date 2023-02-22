Advanced search
    PHP   GB00BYRJ5J14

PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC

(PHP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:43:46 2023-02-22 am EST
106.60 GBX   -2.02%
05:08aPrimary Health Properties reports fall in annual profit; revenue rises
AN
02:56aShares to follow US down; Lloyds sets share buyback
AN
02:28aUK's Primary Health Properties Posts Lower Attributable Profit in FY22
MT
Primary Health Properties reports fall in annual profit; revenue rises

02/22/2023 | 05:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Primary Health Properties PLC on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in annual profit, due to a revaluation deficit.

The London-based healthcare facility investor said net rental income edged up by 3.5% to GBP141.5 million in 2022 from GBP136.7 million the year before.

Pretax profit, however, dropped 60% to GBP56.9 million from GBP141.6 million. This was due to a revaluation deficit on its property portfolio of GBP64.4 million, compared to a surplus of GBP110.2 million a year before.

The company said the valuation deficit was driven by net initial yield widening of 18 basis points in the year, equivalent to a valuation reduction of around GBP134 million, "albeit this was partially offset by gains equivalent to GBP70 million arising from rental growth and asset management projects".

Operating profit fell to GBP70.4 million from GBP236.7 million a year earlier.

Dividend payments rose 4.8% to 6.5 pence per share in 2022 from 6.2p in 2021.

"We are encouraged by the increasingly firmer tone of rental growth and believe PHP in the medium term will be a beneficiary of the current inflationary environment both through open market and index-linked reviews," said Chair Steven Owen.

Primary Health Properties said contracted annualised rent roll increased by 3.3% to GBP145.3 million from GBP140.7 million a year ago.

The total value of its property portfolio stood at just under GBP2.8 billion on December 31, unchanged from last year.

Adjusted net tangible asset per share was112.6 pence, down 3.5% from 116.7p a year before.

Looking ahead, Primary Health Properties said it is encouraged by the "firmer tone" of rental growth experienced in 2022, and looks forward to 2023 with confidence.

Shares were down 1.7% at 106.99 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

