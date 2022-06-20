Log in
    4915   TW0004915004

PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.

(4915)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
62.90 TWD   +0.80%
02:24aPRIMAX ELECTRONICS : Announcement of attending UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022
PU
06/13PRIMAX ELECTRONICS : Announcement of attending Sinopac Securities 2Q/2022 Online Forum
PU
06/07PRIMAX ELECTRONICS : Announcement of ex-dividend date resolved by the Board of Directors
PU
Primax Electronics : Announcement of attending UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022

06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Primax Electronics Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 14:05:10
Subject 
 Announcement of attending UBS Taiwan Virtual
Conference 2022
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/06/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 13:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
  To attend UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Primax Electronics Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 81 049 M 2 719 M 2 719 M
Net income 2022 2 773 M 93,0 M 93,0 M
Net Debt 2022 13,5 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 6,06%
Capitalization 28 634 M 961 M 961 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Primax Electronics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 62,90 TWD
Average target price 69,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Sheng Liang Chairman & General Manager
Ying I Hsiao Chief Financial Officer
You Min Kuo General Manager-Operations
Tai Chao Ku Independent Director
Chih Kai Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.10.93%961
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.33%5 478
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.99%1 795
EIZO CORPORATION-4.21%607
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-36.75%304
ROLAND DG CORPORATION-14.04%296