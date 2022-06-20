Primax Electronics : Announcement of attending UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022

Announcement of attending UBS Taiwan Virtual
Conference 2022
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/06/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 13:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To attend UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
