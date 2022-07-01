Primax Electronics : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Primax Electronic & Communication Products Ltd. on important resolutions of shareholder's meeting.
07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: Primax Electronics Ltd.
2022/07/01
15:10:27
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Primax
Electronic & Communication Products Ltd. on important
resolutions of shareholder's meeting.
2022/07/01
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/07/01
2.Important resolutions:
(1) The approval of change of the chairperson.
(2) The approval of change of the company charter.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
