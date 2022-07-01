Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Primax Electronics Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4915   TW0004915004

PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.

(4915)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primax Electronics : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Primax Electronic & Communication Products Ltd. on change of Chairman and General Manager.

07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Primax Electronics Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/01 Time of announcement 15:10:50
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Primax
Electronic & Communication Products Ltd. on change of
Chairman and General Manager.
Date of events 2022/07/01 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/07/01
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
  chairperson and general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:
  (1) Chairperson: Liang, Li-Sheng
  (2) General Manager: Chang, Cheng-Te
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
  (1) Chairperson: Liang, Li-Sheng; Chairman of Dongguan Primax
      Electronic & Communication Products Ltd.
  (2) General Manager: Chang, Cheng-Te; General Manager of
      Dongguan Primax Electronic & Communication Products Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
  (1) Chairperson: Chang, Cheng-Te
  (2) General Manager: Lee, Yi-Ju
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  (1) Chairperson: Chang, Cheng-Te; General Manager of Dongguan Primax
      Electronic & Communication Products Ltd.
  (2) General Manager: Lee, Yi-Ju;Vice President of Primax
      Electronics Chongqing Corp Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:dismissal
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Primax Electronics Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
