Primax Electronics : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Primax Electronic & Communication Products Ltd. on change of Chairman and General Manager.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/01 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): chairperson and general manager 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1) Chairperson: Liang, Li-Sheng (2) General Manager: Chang, Cheng-Te 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1) Chairperson: Liang, Li-Sheng; Chairman of Dongguan Primax Electronic & Communication Products Ltd. (2) General Manager: Chang, Cheng-Te; General Manager of Dongguan Primax Electronic & Communication Products Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: (1) Chairperson: Chang, Cheng-Te (2) General Manager: Lee, Yi-Ju 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Chairperson: Chang, Cheng-Te; General Manager of Dongguan Primax Electronic & Communication Products Ltd. (2) General Manager: Lee, Yi-Ju;Vice President of Primax Electronics Chongqing Corp Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):dismissal 8.Reason for the change:dismissal 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.