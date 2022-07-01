Primax Electronics : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Primax Electronic & Communication Products Ltd. on change of Chairman and General Manager.
07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: Primax Electronics Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/01
Time of announcement
15:10:50
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Primax
Electronic & Communication Products Ltd. on change of
Chairman and General Manager.
Date of events
2022/07/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/07/01
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairperson and general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1) Chairperson: Liang, Li-Sheng
(2) General Manager: Chang, Cheng-Te
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1) Chairperson: Liang, Li-Sheng; Chairman of Dongguan Primax
Electronic & Communication Products Ltd.
(2) General Manager: Chang, Cheng-Te; General Manager of
Dongguan Primax Electronic & Communication Products Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1) Chairperson: Chang, Cheng-Te
(2) General Manager: Lee, Yi-Ju
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Chairperson: Chang, Cheng-Te; General Manager of Dongguan Primax
Electronic & Communication Products Ltd.
(2) General Manager: Lee, Yi-Ju;Vice President of Primax
Electronics Chongqing Corp Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:dismissal
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Primax Electronics Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:22:04 UTC.