    4915   TW0004915004

PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.

(4915)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
56.10 TWD   -3.11%
02:05aPRIMAX ELECTRONICS : Reports 1Q22 EPS of NT$1.23
PU
04/18PRIMAX ELECTRONICS : Announcement of attending KGI Securities 1Q22 Earnings Call
PU
04/12PRIMAX ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Board of Directors' approval of the new plant capital expenditure budget
PU
Primax Electronics : Reports 1Q22 EPS of NT$1.23

04/28/2022 | 02:05am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Primax Electronics Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 13:50:11
Subject 
 Primax Reports 1Q22 EPS of NT$1.23
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
2.Company name:Primax Electronics Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Actual audited financial
 results will be disclosed in accordance with the relevant regulations

Disclaimer

Primax Electronics Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 81 339 M 2 763 M 2 763 M
Net income 2022 2 686 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
Net cash 2022 7 178 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,46x
Yield 2022 6,56%
Capitalization 25 539 M 868 M 868 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Primax Electronics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 56,10 TWD
Average target price 65,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Sheng Liang Chairman & General Manager
Ying I Hsiao Chief Financial Officer
You Min Kuo General Manager-Operations
Tai Chao Ku Independent Director
Chih Kai Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-1.06%868
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-13.52%4 865
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.12%2 006
EIZO CORPORATION-17.72%556
AURAS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.31%469
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-52.27%373