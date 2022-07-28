Log in
    4915   TW0004915004

PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.

(4915)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
67.40 TWD   +3.85%
02:08aPRIMAX ELECTRONICS : Reports 2Q22 EPS of NT$1.58
PU
07/19PRIMAX ELECTRONICS : Announcement of attending KGI Securities 2Q22 Earnings Call
PU
07/01PRIMAX ELECTRONICS : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Primax Electronic & Communication Products Ltd. on change of Chairman and General Manager.
PU
Primax Electronics : Reports 2Q22 EPS of NT$1.58

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Primax Electronics Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 13:50:16
Subject 
 Primax Reports 2Q22 EPS of NT$1.58
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
2.Company name:Primax Electronics Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Actual audited financial
results will be disclosed in accordance with the relevant regulations

Disclaimer

Primax Electronics Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
