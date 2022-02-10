Packers' Head Coach Matt LaFleur Named EdjSports Coach of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year

Frank Reich, Brandon Staley, Andy Reid and Sean McDermott Round out Top Five. Joe Judge, Mike Tomlin and David Culley Comprise the Bottom Three

Super Bowl LVI Head Coaches, Sean McVay and Zac Taylor, Finished Nos. 14 and 19, Respectively

Louisville, Kentucky and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company") announced today that EdjSports, Champion Gaming's premier sports intelligence firm leveraging its predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications, named Green Bay Packers' Head Coach, Matt LaFleur, as its 2021 EdjSports Coach of the Year. This marks the second consecutive year LaFluer has won this award.

Colts' Head Coach, Frank Reich, who was in the top spot through Week 17, finished second. Chargers' Head Coach, Brandon Staley, who finished first in CCI (Offensive Play Calling Ranking), came in third overall. Chiefs' Head Coach, Andy Reid, and Bills' Head Coach, Sean McDermott, round out the top five in the 2021 EdjSports Coach Rankings.

The bottom five this year include Giants' Head Coach, Joe Judge, at No. 32, Steelers' Head Coach, Mike Tomlin, at No. 31, Texans' Head Coach, David Culley, at No. 30, Vikings' Head Coach, Mike Zimmer, at No. 29 and Saints' Head Coach, Sean Payton, at No. 28.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4804/113442_b517b5f604e53a8a_001full.jpg





"Matt LaFleur repeats as our Coach of the Year," said Frank Frigo, Champion Gaming's Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of EdjSports. "Despite a number of key injuries, the Packers still managed to finish the season with an excellent 13-4 record. LaFleur's accuracy in 4th down decision making was remarkably consistent with last season when he also received Coach of the Year honors. He was one of only two coaches (Andy Reid being the other) that finished in the top 8 in both EPI (Edj power index measuring team performance) and CCI (Critical call index measuring 4th down decisions). While his overall rankings were slightly off the levels of the 2020-2021 season, this was more a reflection of the rising tide of analytics in the NFL. Congratulations Coach LaFleur!"

The EdjSports Coach of the Year rankings is created using two proprietary data models:

Edj Power Indexes (EPI) Ranking



This is a cumulative ranking of the Edj Power Indexes (EPIs) including Offensive Pass, Offensive Rush, Defensive Pass and Defensive Rush. This ranking is a reflection of how teams performed in every situation during the season.



Offensive Play Calling (CCI) Ranking



This ranking is based on an analysis of offensive play calling on 4th downs and compares teams in terms of GWC (Game Winning Call) lost or gained, on a normalized basis, so that all teams are given the same test. Additionally, the CCI rankings are adjusted to account for the frequency and situational nature of critical calls to allow for fair comparisons of all 32 teams.

In addition to the EdjSports Coach of the Year, this year EdjSports has unveiled its 2021 Coach Awards:

Confident but Weak (High CCI low EPI) - Dan Campbell

Scared but Strong (Low CCI and High EPI) - Bill Belichick

Rookie HC of the Year - Nick Sirianni

Comeback Coach of the Year (best improvement) - Mike Vrabel

Moving On Up Award (most promising outlook) - Dan Campbell

Fine Work Award (most middle of the pack award) - Vic Fangio

Grace Under Fire Award (coach who made the gutsiest call and took a lot of flak for it) - Brandon Staley

"It was time to make a change" (coaching in memoriam - best of fired coaches) - Matt Nagy

Kept Fighting Out There (coach we are most proud of) - Brandon Staley

Home Field Protector (best call was at home) - John Harbaugh, Week 2 vs. Kansas City

Road Warrior (best call was on the road) - Matt LaFleur, Week 8 at Arizona

"They were who we thought they were" (most predictable) - Pete Carroll

A video taking a deep dive into the final 2021 EdjSports Coach Rankings and full awards by Champion Gaming Brand Ambassador, Katie George, and EdjSports senior data analyst, Ian O'Connor, can be viewed at https://edjsports.com/nfl/coach-rankings.

About the EdjSports Coach Rankings

EdjSports analyzes every coaching decision during the course of a season. The EdjFootball model enables an in-depth examination of all critical calls (4th downs, PATs and kickoffs), in terms of the amount of GWC at stake. The coach's play-calling choices (run, pass, field goal, punt) are assessed at the point of decision (pre-snap) and rated with respect to their impact on winning the game. As a result of this process, all play calling decisions can be objectively classified as either optimal decisions (correct calls) or suboptimal decisions (errors).

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions and sports statistics and historical data statistics. Properties include EdjSports.com, Football Outsiders, EdjVarsity.

