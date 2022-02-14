Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Prime Finance PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSF.N0000   LK0418N00000

PRIME FINANCE PLC

(GSF.N0000)
Prime Finance : Interim Financial Statements quarter ended 31st December 2021

02/14/2022 | 05:13am EST
PRIME FINANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Variance

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Variance

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Interest income

248,579,652

247,385,703

0.5%

723,884,001

739,856,165

-2%

Interest expenses

(78,918,579)

(126,129,095)

37%

(270,836,928)

(382,580,524)

29%

Net interest income

169,661,073

121,256,608

40%

453,047,072

357,275,641

27%

Fee and commission income

6,020,064

2,629,501

129%

10,606,049

5,562,650

91%

Net fee and commission income

6,020,064

2,629,501

129%

10,606,049

5,562,650

91%

Other operating income (net)

58,735,120

48,689,551

21%

211,047,371

130,828,276

61%

Total operating income

234,416,257

172,575,660

36%

674,700,492

493,666,567

37%

Impairment (charges)/reversals for loans and other credit

losses

(61,405,294)

(60,618,734)

-1%

(179,429,572)

(229,163,878)

22%

Net operating income

173,010,963

111,956,926

55%

495,270,920

264,502,689

87%

Operating expenses

Personnel costs

(50,194,120)

(37,998,875)

-32%

(144,858,587)

(108,008,746)

-34%

Depreciation of property plant and equipment

(2,282,515)

(2,609,366)

13%

(6,885,919)

(8,232,598)

16%

Amortisation of lease assets

(3,773,901)

(3,963,842)

5%

(11,243,635)

(11,047,253)

-2%

Amortisation of intangible assets

(209,689)

(209,683)

-

(626,796)

(626,774)

-

Other operating expenses

(47,676,839)

(37,391,559)

-28%

(144,046,930)

(104,841,272)

-37%

Profit/ (Loss) before VAT on financial services

68,873,899

29,783,601

131%

187,609,053

31,746,045

491%

Value added tax on financial services

(7,509,964)

(5,554,262)

-35%

(20,015,155)

(12,269,519)

-63%

Profit/(Loss) from operations before taxation

61,363,935

24,229,339

153%

167,593,898

19,476,527

760%

(Provision)/Reversal for income taxation

(26,827,238)

(4,244,066)

-532%

(66,224,134)

(9,291,226)

-613%

Profit/(Loss) for the period

34,536,697

19,985,273

73%

101,369,764

10,185,301

895%

Other comprehensive income/(expenses)

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to

profit or loss

Actuarial gain/(loss) on retirement benefit obligations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period,

net of taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

34,536,697

19,985,273

73%

101,369,764

10,185,301

895%

Earnings per share (Rs.)

0.29

0.25

0.84

0.13

Notes:

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit. Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Page 01 of 11

Prime Finance PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Stated Capital

Retained Earnings

Statutory

Total

Reserve

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balances as at 01 April 2020

1,372,500,000

298,393,062

21,194,618

1,692,087,680

Net profit for the year

-

45,989,690

-

45,989,690

Other comprehensive income

-

(571,836)

-

(571,836)

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

(2,299,485)

2,299,485

-

Rights issue

526,680,000

-

-

526,680,000

Balances as at 31st March 2021

1,899,180,000

341,511,431

23,494,103

2,264,185,534

Balances as at 01st April 2021

1,899,180,000

341,511,431

23,494,103

2,264,185,534

Net profit for the period

-

101,369,764

-

101,369,764

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Balances as at 31st December 2021

1,899,180,000

442,881,196

23,494,103

2,365,555,299

Page 03 of 11

Prime Finance PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Rs.

Rs.

Unaudited

Unaudited

Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities

Profit/(Loss) before income tax expense

167,593,898

19,476,527

Adjustments for

Depreciation

6,885,919

8,232,598

Amortisation of intangible assets

626,796

626,774

Impairment provision

179,429,572

229,163,878

Amortization of leased assets

11,243,635

4,946,055

Interest expense on lease liability

3,459,371

4,169,050

Loss/(Profit) on disposal of property and equipment

(57,000)

(18,591)

Provision/(Reversal) for defined benefit plans

2,478,690

2,246,547

Dividend received

(240,000)

(320,000)

Operating profit before working capital changes

371,420,880

268,522,838

(Increase)/Decrease

in Real Estate stock

(55,774,625)

(282,126,924)

(Increase)/Decrease

in loans and advances

170,669,994

204,751,760

(Increase)/Decrease in right of use asset

(1,795,585)

-

(Increase)/Decrease

in lease rentals receivable and stock out on hire

(757,505,648)

15,188,944

(Increase)/Decrease

in other financial assets

1,060,376

(2,364,969)

(Increase)/Decrease

in other non-financial assets

(77,861,359)

(38,566,398)

Increase/(Decrease)

in amounts due to customers

257,984,124

266,474,863

Increase/(Decrease)

in other financial liabilities

10,977,126

4,054,660

Increase/(Decrease)

in other non-financial liabilities

2,175,148

84,617,550

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

(78,649,568)

520,552,323

Retirement benefit liabilities paid

(286,166)

(549,504)

Income tax paid

(35,047,240)

(25,480,312)

Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

(113,982,974)

494,522,507

Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(3,207,084)

(2,725,036)

Proceeds from sales of property,plant and equipment

57,000

18,591

Net investment in government bonds and government securities

(58,172,857)

60,466,753

Dividend received

240,000

320,000

Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities

(61,082,942)

58,080,308

Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities

Rights Issue

-

526,680,000

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(14,186,413)

(7,297,500)

Net movement in the bank borrowings

(809,795,925)

43,503,735

Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities

(823,982,338)

562,886,235

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(999,048,254)

1,115,489,050

Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

1,604,518,100

565,144,324

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

605,469,846

1,680,633,373

Page 04 of 11

Disclaimer

Prime Finance plc published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 10:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
