Prime Finance : Interim Financial Statements quarter ended 31st December 2021
PRIME FINANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Variance
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Variance
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Interest income
248,579,652
247,385,703
0.5%
723,884,001
739,856,165
-2%
Interest expenses
(78,918,579)
(126,129,095)
37%
(270,836,928)
(382,580,524)
29%
Net interest income
169,661,073
121,256,608
40%
453,047,072
357,275,641
27%
Fee and commission income
6,020,064
2,629,501
129%
10,606,049
5,562,650
91%
Net fee and commission income
6,020,064
2,629,501
129%
10,606,049
5,562,650
91%
Other operating income (net)
58,735,120
48,689,551
21%
211,047,371
130,828,276
61%
Total operating income
234,416,257
172,575,660
36%
674,700,492
493,666,567
37%
Impairment (charges)/reversals for loans and other credit
losses
(61,405,294)
(60,618,734)
-1%
(179,429,572)
(229,163,878)
22%
Net operating income
173,010,963
111,956,926
55%
495,270,920
264,502,689
87%
Operating expenses
Personnel costs
(50,194,120)
(37,998,875)
-32%
(144,858,587)
(108,008,746)
-34%
Depreciation of property plant and equipment
(2,282,515)
(2,609,366)
13%
(6,885,919)
(8,232,598)
16%
Amortisation of lease assets
(3,773,901)
(3,963,842)
5%
(11,243,635)
(11,047,253)
-2%
Amortisation of intangible assets
(209,689)
(209,683)
-
(626,796)
(626,774)
-
Other operating expenses
(47,676,839)
(37,391,559)
-28%
(144,046,930)
(104,841,272)
-37%
Profit/ (Loss) before VAT on financial services
68,873,899
29,783,601
131%
187,609,053
31,746,045
491%
Value added tax on financial services
(7,509,964)
(5,554,262)
-35%
(20,015,155)
(12,269,519)
-63%
Profit/(Loss) from operations before taxation
61,363,935
24,229,339
153%
167,593,898
19,476,527
760%
(Provision)/Reversal for income taxation
(26,827,238)
(4,244,066)
-532%
(66,224,134)
(9,291,226)
-613%
Profit/(Loss) for the period
34,536,697
19,985,273
73%
101,369,764
10,185,301
895%
Other comprehensive income/(expenses)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to
profit or loss
Actuarial gain/(loss) on retirement benefit obligations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period,
net of taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
34,536,697
19,985,273
73%
101,369,764
10,185,301
895%
Earnings per share (Rs.)
0.29
0.25
0.84
0.13
Notes:
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit. Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Prime Finance PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Stated Capital
Retained Earnings
Statutory
Total
Reserve
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balances as at 01 April 2020
1,372,500,000
298,393,062
21,194,618
1,692,087,680
Net profit for the year
-
45,989,690
-
45,989,690
Other comprehensive income
-
(571,836)
-
(571,836)
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
(2,299,485)
2,299,485
-
Rights issue
526,680,000
-
-
526,680,000
Balances as at 31st March 2021
1,899,180,000
341,511,431
23,494,103
2,264,185,534
Balances as at 01st April 2021
1,899,180,000
341,511,431
23,494,103
2,264,185,534
Net profit for the period
-
101,369,764
-
101,369,764
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Balances as at 31st December 2021
1,899,180,000
442,881,196
23,494,103
2,365,555,299
Prime Finance PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Rs.
Rs.
Unaudited
Unaudited
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
Profit/(Loss) before income tax expense
167,593,898
19,476,527
Adjustments for
Depreciation
6,885,919
8,232,598
Amortisation of intangible assets
626,796
626,774
Impairment provision
179,429,572
229,163,878
Amortization of leased assets
11,243,635
4,946,055
Interest expense on lease liability
3,459,371
4,169,050
Loss/(Profit) on disposal of property and equipment
(57,000)
(18,591)
Provision/(Reversal) for defined benefit plans
2,478,690
2,246,547
Dividend received
(240,000)
(320,000)
Operating profit before working capital changes
371,420,880
268,522,838
(Increase)/Decrease
in Real Estate stock
(55,774,625)
(282,126,924)
(Increase)/Decrease
in loans and advances
170,669,994
204,751,760
(Increase)/Decrease in right of use asset
(1,795,585)
-
(Increase)/Decrease
in lease rentals receivable and stock out on hire
(757,505,648)
15,188,944
(Increase)/Decrease
in other financial assets
1,060,376
(2,364,969)
(Increase)/Decrease
in other non-financial assets
(77,861,359)
(38,566,398)
Increase/(Decrease)
in amounts due to customers
257,984,124
266,474,863
Increase/(Decrease)
in other financial liabilities
10,977,126
4,054,660
Increase/(Decrease)
in other non-financial liabilities
2,175,148
84,617,550
Cash generated from/(used in) operations
(78,649,568)
520,552,323
Retirement benefit liabilities paid
(286,166)
(549,504)
Income tax paid
(35,047,240)
(25,480,312)
Net cash from/(used in) operating activities
(113,982,974)
494,522,507
Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(3,207,084)
(2,725,036)
Proceeds from sales of property,plant and equipment
57,000
18,591
Net investment in government bonds and government securities
(58,172,857)
60,466,753
Dividend received
240,000
320,000
Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
(61,082,942)
58,080,308
Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities
Rights Issue
-
526,680,000
Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(14,186,413)
(7,297,500)
Net movement in the bank borrowings
(809,795,925)
43,503,735
Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities
(823,982,338)
562,886,235
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(999,048,254)
1,115,489,050
Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
1,604,518,100
565,144,324
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
605,469,846
1,680,633,373
