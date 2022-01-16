Prime Financial : Update - Notification of buy-back - PFG
Notification of buy-back
Announcement Summary
Name of entity
PRIME FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
17/1/2022
Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
PFG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
1,197,797
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
94,855
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement


Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PRIME FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ABN
70009487674
1.3
ASX issuer code
PFG
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
14/9/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
14/1/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
17/1/2022
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
PFG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID


Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back


Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
197,822,440
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
number of securities
Yes
3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be
bought back
19,782,244
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
Bell Direct (Third Party Platform Pty Ltd)
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
No
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?


No
Part 3C - Key dates
On-marketbuy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
1/10/2021
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
30/9/2022
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Sales 2021
22,3 M
16,1 M
16,1 M
Net income 2021
3,07 M
2,22 M
2,22 M
Net Debt 2021
9,53 M
6,88 M
6,88 M
P/E ratio 2021
5,74x
Yield 2021
7,22%
Capitalization
35,2 M
25,4 M
25,4 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,20x
EV / Sales 2021
1,20x
Nbr of Employees
200
Free-Float
38,1%
