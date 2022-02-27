Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Prime Financial Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFG   AU000000PFG7

PRIME FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(PFG)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 06:18:39 pm
0.18 AUD   -2.70%
05:42pPRIME FINANCIAL : Update - Notification of buy-back - PFG
PU
02/24PRIME FINANCIAL : Update - Notification of buy-back - PFG
PU
02/20PRIME FINANCIAL : Application for quotation of securities - PFG
PU
Prime Financial : Update - Notification of buy-back - PFG

02/27/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

PRIME FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

28/2/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

PFG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

1,633,542

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

34,945

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PRIME FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

70009487674

1.3

ASX issuer code

PFG

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

14/9/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

25/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

28/2/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

PFG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

197,822,440

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

19,782,244

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Bell Direct (Third Party Platform Pty Ltd)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

1/10/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

30/9/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prime Financial Group Limited published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
