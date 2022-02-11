Homepage Equities United States Nyse Prime Impact Acquisition I News Summary PIAI KYG610741038 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I (PIAI) Add to my list Delayed Nyse - 02/10 03:59:15 pm 9.84 USD -0.10% 2021 Prime Impact Acquisition I Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 CI 2021 Prime Impact Acquisition I Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 CI 2021 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I : Announces It Has Regained Compliance with NYSE Listing Requirements BU Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Prime Impact Acquisition I : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A) 02/11/2022 | 05:32pm EST Send by mail :

Yes ☒ No ☐ Yes S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation(§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒ No ☐ non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, afiler, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Ruleof the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Ruleof the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐ As of 11 , 2022 February, 2022 , 3,688,813 units, , each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0001 per share, and one third of a warrant to acquire one Class A ordinary share 32,408,414 Class A ordinary shares, 8,102,103 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share , and 16,523,926 warrants, were issued and outstanding, respectively. EXPLANATORY NOTE 10-Q/A to "we," "us," "the Company" or "our company" are to Prime Impact Acquisition I, unless the context otherwise indicates. This Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A ("Amendment No. 1") amends the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Prime Impact Acquisition I as of and for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 Form 10-Q"), as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 12, 2021 (the "Original Filing"). The Original Filing included in Note 2, Revision to Previously Reported Financial Statements ("Note 2"), a discussion of the revision to a portion of the Company's previously issued financial statements for the classification of its Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"). As described in Note 2, upon its IPO, the Company classified a portion of the Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption as permanent equity to maintain net tangible assets greater than $5,000,000 on the basis that the Company will consummate its initial business combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with these financial statements, the Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. As a result, the Company's management determined that the Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption included certain provisions that require classification of the Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption as temporary equity. As a result, management corrected the error by revising all Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption as temporary equity. This resulted in an adjustment to the initial carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additional paid-in capital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A ordinary shares. 10-Q, in connection with the change in presentation for the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, the Company revised its earnings per share calculation to allocate income and losses shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. This presentation differs from the previously presented method of earnings per share, which was similar to the two-class method. Also in Note 2 of the Company's Q3 Formin connection with the change in presentation for the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, the Company revised its earnings per share calculation to allocate income and losses shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. This presentation differs from the previously presented method of earnings per share, which was similar to themethod. 10-Q. However, upon further consideration of the material nature of the changes, the Company determined the change in classification of the Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption and change to its presentation of earnings per share is material quantitatively and the Company should restate its previously issued financial statements. As described above, originally, the Company determined the changes were not qualitatively material to the Company's previously issued financial statements and revised its previously financial statements in Note 2 to its Q3 FormHowever, upon further consideration of the material nature of the changes, the Company determined the change in classification of the Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption and change to its presentation of earnings per share is material quantitatively and the Company should restate its previously issued financial statements. 8-K, filed with the SEC on September 18, 2020 (the "Offering Audited Balance Sheet"); (ii) audited financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as amended (the "2020 Form 10-K"); (iii) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020; (iv) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021; (v) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021; and (vi) Note 2 to the unaudited interim financial statements and Item 4 of Part I of the Q3 Form 10-Q (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), should be restated and should no longer be relied upon. Therefore, on January 24, 2022, the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee") concluded, after discussion with the Company's management, that the Company's previously issued (i) audited balance sheet as of September 14, 2020, filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Formfiled with the SEC on September 18, 2020 (the "Offering Audited Balance Sheet"); (ii) audited financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Formfor the year ended December 31, 2020, as amended (the "2020 Form(iii) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Formfor the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020; (iv) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Formfor the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021; (v) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Formfor the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021; and (vi) Note 2 to the unaudited interim financial statements and Item 4 of Part I of the Q3 Form(collectively, the "Affected Periods"), should be restated and should no longer be relied upon. 10-K/A, for the Offering Audited Balance Sheet and the 2020 Form 10-K, and the unaudited condensed financial statements for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, and will restate the unaudited condensed financial statements for the periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and Note 2 to the unaudited interim financial statements and Item 4 of Part I of the Q3 Form 10-Q in this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A (the "Q3 Form 10-Q/A"). As such, the Company will restate its financial statements for the Affected Periods in Amendment No. 2 to the Formfor the Offering Audited Balance Sheet and the 2020 Formand the unaudited condensed financial statements for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, and will restate the unaudited condensed financial statements for the periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and Note 2 to the unaudited interim financial statements and Item 4 of Part I of the Q3 Formin this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form(the "Q3 Form T he above changes did not have any impact on its cash position and cash held in the trust account established in connection with the IPO. re-evaluation, the Company's management has concluded that in light of the errors described above, a material weakness existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting for complex securities during the Affected Periods and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. The Company's remediation plan with respect to such material weakness will be described in more detail in this Q3 Form 10-Q/A. Afterthe Company's management has concluded that in light of the errors described above, a material weakness existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting for complex securities during the Affected Periods and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. The Company's remediation plan with respect to such material weakness will be described in more detail in this Q3 Form PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I 10-Q Form For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Page PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Condensed Financial Statements 1 Condensed Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 1 Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2021, and for the period from July 21, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020 2 Unaudited Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficit for the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2021, and for the period from July 21, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020 3 Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2021, and for the period from July 21, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020 4 Notes to Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements 5 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 23 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 27 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 27 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 28 Item 1A. Risk Factors 28 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds from Registered Securities 28 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 28 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 28 Item 5. Other Information 28 Item 6. Exhibits 29

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Condensed Financial Statements PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 703,951 $ 1,600,255 Prepaid expenses 147,500 334,347 Total current assets 851,451 1,934,602 Investments held in Trust Account 324,204,331 324,170,661 Total Assets $ 325,055,782 $ 326,105,263 Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Redemption and Shareholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 313,394 $ 117,253 Accrued expenses 130,308 133,837 Due to related party - 419,487 Total current liabilities 443,702 670,577 Derivative warrant liabilities 11,566,748 25,624,874 Deferred underwriting commissions 11,342,945 11,342,945 Total Liabilities 23,353,395 37,638,396 Commitments and Contingencies shares issued and outstanding at $10.00 per share redemption value as ofSeptember 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value; 32,408,414at $10.00 peras ofSeptember 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 324,084,140 324,084,140 Shareholders' Deficit: or outstanding Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issuedoutstanding - - or outstanding Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; none issuedoutstanding - - Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,102,103 shares issued and outstanding 810 810 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 paid-in capital Additionalcapital - - Accumulated deficit (22,382,563 ) (35,618,083 ) Total Shareholders' Deficit (22,381,753 ) (35,617,273 ) Total Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Redemption and Shareholders' Deficit $ 325,055,782 $ 326,105,263 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 1 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three

Months Ended

September 30,

2021 For the Nine

Months Ended

September 30,

2021 For the

Period from

July 21, 2020

(inception)

through

September 30,

2020 General and administrative expenses $ 102,337 $ 766,372 $ 50,264 Administrative expenses - related party 30,000 90,000 10,000 Loss from operations (132,337 ) (856,372 ) (60,264 ) Other income (expense) Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 4,957,178 14,058,126 - Interest income 19 96 12 Income from investments held in Trust Account 4,172 33,670 (1,202 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,829,032 $ 13,235,520 $ (61,454 ) Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted 32,408,414 32,408,414 7,083,333 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per Class A ordinary share $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average Class B ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted 8,102,103 8,102,103 7,291,667 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per Class B ordinary share $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ (0.00 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 2

PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT For the Period from July 21, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020 Ordinary Shares Additional Total Class A Class B Paid-in Accumulated Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Deficit

- July 21, 2020 (inception) BalanceJuly 21, 2020 (inception) - $ - - $ - $ - $ - $ - Issuance of Class B ordinary shares to Sponsor - - 8,625,000 863 24,137 - 25,000 Excess cash received over the fair value of the private

warrants - - - - 1,458,000 - 1,458,000 Accretion of Class A ordinary shares to redemption

amount - - - - (1,482,137 ) (26,916,650 ) (28,398,787 ) Net loss - - - - - (61,454 ) (61,454 ) - September 30, 2020 (unaudited) BalanceSeptember 30, 2020 (unaudited) - $ - 8,625,000 $ 863 $ - $ (26,978,104 ) $ (26,977,241 ) For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Ordinary Shares Additional Retained

Earnings Total Class A Class B Paid-in (Accumulated Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit) Deficit

- December 31, 2020 BalanceDecember 31, 2020 - $ - 8,102,103 $ 810 $ - $ (35,618,083 ) $ (35,617,273 ) Net income - - - - - 11,514,237 11,514,237 - March 31, 2021 (unaudited) (Restated, see Note

2) BalanceMarch 31, 2021 (unaudited) - $ - 8,102,103 $ 810 $ - $ (24,103,846 ) $ (24,103,036 ) Net loss - - - - - (3,107,749 ) (3,107,749 ) - June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (Restated, see Note 2) BalanceJune 30, 2021 (unaudited) - $ - 8,102,103 $ 810 $ - $ (27,211,595 ) $ (27,210,785 ) Net income - - - - - 4,829,032 4,829,032 - September 30, 2021 (unaudited) BalanceSeptember 30, 2021 (unaudited) - $ - 8,102,103 $ 810 $ - $ (22,382,563 ) $ (22,381,753 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 3 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine

Months Ended

September 30,

2021 For the Period

From

July 21, 2020

(inception)

through

September 30,

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 13,235,520 $ (61,454 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: General and administrative expenses paid by Sponsor in exchange for issuance of Class B ordinary shares - 25,000 General and administrative expenses paid by Sponsor under note payable - 100 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (14,058,126 ) - Net income (loss) from investments held in Trust Account (33,670 ) 1,202 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses 186,847 (410,350 ) Accounts payable 194,971 416,324 Accrued expenses (3,529 ) 2,300 Net cash used in operating activities (477,987 ) (26,878 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Cash deposited in Trust Account - (300,000,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (300,000,000 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Advance - related party - 900,000 Repayment of advances from related party (418,317 ) - Repayment of note payable to Sponsor - (98,301 ) Proceeds received from initial public offering, gross - 300,000,000 Proceeds received from private placement - 8,100,000 Offering costs paid - (6,311,353 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (418,317 ) 302,590,346 Net change in cash (896,304 ) 2,563,468 Cash - beginning of the period 1,600,255 - Cash - end of the period $ 703,951 $ 2,563,468 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Offering costs included in accounts payable $ - $ 110,533 Offering costs included in accrued expenses $ - $ 75,000 Offering costs included in note payable $ - $ 98,201 Deferred underwriting commissions $ - $ 10,500,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 4 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1-Description of Organization and Business Operations Noteof Organization and Business Operations Prime Impact Acquisition I (the "Company") was incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 21, 2020. The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company is an emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. non-operating income in the form of interest income on cash and cash equivalents from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had not commencedany operations. All activity for the period from July 21, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the preparation of the initial public offering described below (the "Initial Public Offering"), and subsequent to the Initial Public Offering, identifying a target company for a Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generateincome in the form of interest income on cash and cash equivalents from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at $10.00 per Unit. On October 2, 2020, the underwriters partially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,408,414 units (the "Over-Allotment Units"). On October 6, 2020, the Company completed the sale of the Over-Allotment Units to the underwriters (the "Over-Allotment"), generating gross proceeds of approximately $24.1 million, and incurring additional offering costs of approximately $1.3 million in underwriting fees (inclusive of approximately $0.8 million in deferred underwriting commissions). The Company's sponsor is Prime Impact Cayman, LLC, a Cayman Islands limited liability company (the "Sponsor"). The registration statement for the Initial Public Offering was declared effective on September 9, 2020. On September 14, 2020, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 30,000,000 units (each, a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A ordinary shares included in the Units, the "Public Shares"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $300.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $17.1 million, inclusive of approximately $10.5 million in deferred underwriting commissions (Note 6). The underwriters were granted aoption from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at $10.00 per Unit. On October 2, 2020, the underwriters partially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,408,414 units (the "Over-Allotment Units"). On October 6, 2020, the Company completed the sale of the Over-Allotment Units to the underwriters (the "Over-Allotment"), generating gross proceeds of approximately $24.1 million, and incurring additional offering costs of approximately $1.3 million in underwriting fees (inclusive of approximately $0.8 million in deferred underwriting commissions). Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 5,400,000 warrants (each, a "Private Placement Warrant" and collectively, the "Private Placement Warrants") to the Sponsor, each exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share, at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds to the Company of $8.1 million (Note 4). Simultaneously with the closing of the Over-Allotment Units, on October 6, 2020, the Company consummated the second closing of the Private Placement, resulting in the purchase of an additional 321,122 Private Placement Warrants by the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $0.5 million.

Offering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account") with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee and was invested in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or the Investment Company Act, having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. Upon closing of the Over-Allotment and the second closing of the Private Placement, an aggregate of approximately $24.1 million ($10.00 per

Unit) was placed in the Trust Account. Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, $300.0 million ($10.00 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the Initial PublicOffering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account") with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee and was invested in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or the Investment Company Act, having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rulepromulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. Upon closing of the Over-Allotment and the second closing of the Private Placement, an aggregate of approximately $24.1 million ($10.00 per 5 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of its Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. The Company's initial Business Combination must be with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (net of amounts disbursed to management for working capital purposes, if permitted, and excluding the amount of any deferred underwriting discount) at the time the Company signs a definitive agreement in connection with the initial Business Combination. However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. per-share amount to be distributed to Public Shareholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 6). These Public Shares will be recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering, in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity" ("ASC 480"). In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon such consummation of a Business Combination and a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a shareholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association which will be adopted by the Company upon the consummation of the Initial Public Offering (the "Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, a shareholder approval of the transactions is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain shareholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each Public Shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the holders of the Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5) prior to this Initial Public Offering (the "Initial Shareholders") have agreed to vote their Founder Shares and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. In addition, the Initial Shareholders have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. In addition, the Company has agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement regarding an initial Business Combination without the prior consent of the Sponsor. The Company will provide its holders of the Public Shares (the "Public Shareholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a shareholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Shareholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). Theamount to be distributed to Public Shareholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 6). These Public Shares will be recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering, in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity" ("ASC 480"). In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon such consummation of a Business Combination and a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a shareholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association which will be adopted by the Company upon the consummation of the Initial Public Offering (the "Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, a shareholder approval of the transactions is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain shareholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each Public Shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the holders of the Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5) prior to this Initial Public Offering (the "Initial Shareholders") have agreed to vote their Founder Shares and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. In addition, the Initial Shareholders have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. In addition, the Company has agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement regarding an initial Business Combination without the prior consent of the Sponsor. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association provides that a public shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 20% or more of the Class A ordinary shares sold in the Initial Public Offering, without the prior consent of the Company. such amendment. The Company's Sponsor, executive officers, directors and director nominees have agreed not to propose an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association that would affect the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to provide for the redemption of its Public Shares in connection with a Business Combination or to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination, unless the Company provides the Public Shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Class A ordinary shares in conjunction with any



6

PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any) and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject, in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii), to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and in all cases subject to the other requirements of applicable law. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or September 14, 2022 (the "Combination Period"), the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more thanbusiness days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at aprice, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any) and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject, in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii), to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and in all cases subject to the other requirements of applicable law. In connection with the redemption of 100% of theCompany's outstanding Public Shares for a portion of the funds held in the Trust Account, each holder will receive a full pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay the Company's taxes payable (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses). The Initial Shareholders have agreed to waive their liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Initial Shareholders should acquire Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such Public Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 6) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Company's Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the residual assets remaining available for distribution (including Trust Account assets) will be only $10.00 per share initially held in the Trust Account. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a written letter of intent, confidentiality or other similar agreement or business combination agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per public share and (ii) the actual amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account (whether or not such waiver is enforceable) nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have vendors, service providers (except the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Liquidity and Going Concern As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $0.7 million in its operating bank account and working capital of approximately $0.4 million. Prior to the completion of the Initial Public Offering, the Company's liquidity needs had been satisfied through the payment of $25,000 from the Sponsor to cover certain expenses in exchange for the issuance of the Founder Shares, a loan of approximately $98,000 pursuant to the Note (as defined in Note 5) issued to the Sponsor (Note 5). The Company repaid the Note in full on September 16, 2020. Subsequent to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering and Private Placement, the Company's liquidity needs have been satisfied with the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor may, but is not obligated to, provide the Company Working Capital Loans (as defined in Note 5). As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loans. 7 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Company's management plans to continue its efforts to complete a Business Combination within 24 months of the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or September 14, 2022. The Company believes that the funds currently available to it outside of the Trust Account will be sufficient to allow it to operate until September 14, 2022; however, there can be no assurances that this estimate is accurate. 205-40, "Presentation of Financial In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with FASB ASC Topic"Presentation of Financial - Going Concern," management has determined that the mandatory liquidation date and subsequent dissolution raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If the Company is unable to complete a business combination by September 14, 2022, then the Company will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. No adjustments have been made to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities should the Company be required to liquidate after September 14, 2022. StatementsGoing Concern," management has determined that the mandatory liquidation date and subsequent dissolution raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If the Company is unable to complete a business combination by September 14, 2022, then the Company will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. No adjustments have been made to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities should the Company be required to liquidate after September 14, 2022. Note 2 -Summary of Significant Accounting Policies (as Restated) of Significant Accounting Policies (as Restated) Basis of Presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for financial information and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by GAAP. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed financial statements reflect all adjustments, which include only normal recurring adjustments necessary for the fair statement of the balances and results for the periods presented. Operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected through December 31, 2021. included in the Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on May 21, 2021. The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes theretofiled by the Company with the SEC on May 21, 2021. Restatement of Previously Reported Financial Statements restate its ly issued previous 10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Class A ordinary shares in permanent equity, or total shareholders' equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter currently provides that, the Company will not redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with these condensed financial statements, the Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. Accordingly, effective with this filing, the Company presents all Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption as temporary equity and recognizes accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering (including exercise of the over-allotment option). In preparation of the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, the Company concluded it shoulditsfinancial statements to classify all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in temporary equity. In accordance with the SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments in ASC 480, paragraphredemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Class A ordinary shares in permanent equity, or total shareholders' equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter currently provides that, the Company will not redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with these condensed financial statements, the Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. Accordingly, effective with this filing, the Company presents all Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption as temporary equity and recognizes accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering (including exercise of the over-allotment 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 (the "Affected Quarterly Periods"). Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that the Affected Quarterly Periods should be restated to present all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption as temporary equity and to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering. As such, the Company is reporting these restatements to those periods in this In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," the Company evaluated the corrections and has determined that the related impact was material to the previously filed financial statements that contained the error reported in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Formsfor the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 (the "Affected Quarterly Periods"). Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that the Affected Quarterly Periods should be restated to present all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption as temporary equity and to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering. As such, the Company is reporting these restatements to those periods in this Amendment No. 1 to 10-Q/A. the Quarterly Report on Form two-class method. In connection with the change in presentation for the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, the Company revised its earnings per share calculation to allocate income and losses shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. This presentation differs from the previously presented method of earnings per share, which was similar to themethod.

8

PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported balance sheet as of March 31, 2021: As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Total assets $ 326,000,990 - $ 326,000,990 Total liabilities $ 26,019,885 - $ 26,019,885 Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption $ 294,981,100 $ 29,103,040 $ 324,084,140 Preference shares - - - Class A ordinary shares 291 (291 ) - Class B ordinary shares 810 - 810 paid-in capital Additionalcapital - - - Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,998,904 (29,102,749 ) (24,103,845 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,000,005 $ (29,103,040 ) $ (24,103,035 ) Total Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 326,000,990 $ - $ 326,000,990 The Company's statement of shareholders' equity (deficit) has been restated to reflect the changes to the impacted shareholders' equity (deficit) accounts described above. The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported statement of cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021: 10-Q: Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 FormThree Months Ended March 31, 2021 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Activities: Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 11,514,240 $ (11,514,240 ) $ - The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported balance sheet as of June 30, 2021: As of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Total assets $ 325,101,465 - $ 325,101,465 Total liabilities $ 28,228,109 - $ 28,228,109 Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption $ 291,873,350 $ 32,210,790 $ 324,084,140 Preference shares - - - Class A ordinary shares 322 (322 ) - Class B ordinary shares 810 - 810 paid-in capital Additionalcapital 3,056,496 (3,056,496 ) - Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 1,942,378 (29,153,972 ) (27,211,594 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,000,006 $ (32,210,790 ) $ (27,210,784 ) Total Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 325,101,465 $ - $ 325,101,465 9 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Company's statement of shareholders' equity (deficit) has been restated to reflect the changes to the impacted shareholders' equity (deficit) accounts described above. The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021: 10-Q: Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 FormSix Months Ended June 30, 2021 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Activities: Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 8,406,490 $ (8,406,490) $ - The impact to the reported amounts of weighted average shares outstanding and basic and diluted earnings per share is presented below for the Affected Quarterly Periods: Earnings (Loss) Per Share As Previously

Reported Adjustment As Adjusted 10-Q (March 31, 2021) - three months ended March 31, 2021 Form(March 31, 2021) - three months ended March 31, 2021 Net income $ 11,514,237 $ - $ 11,514,237 Weighted average shares outstanding - Class A ordinary shares 32,408,414 - 32,408,414 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class A ordinary shares $ 0.00 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Weighted average shares outstanding - Class B ordinary shares 8,102,103 - 8,102,103 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class B ordinary shares $ 1.42 $ (1.14) $ 0.28 10-Q (June 30, 2021) - three months ended June 30, 2021 Form(June 30, 2021) - three months ended June 30, 2021 Net loss $ (3,107,749) $ - $ (3,107,749) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class A ordinary shares 32,408,414 - 32,408,414 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share - Class A ordinary shares $ 0.00 $ (0.08) $ (0.08) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class B ordinary shares 8,102,103 - 8,102,103 Basic and diluted loss per share - Class B ordinary shares $ (0.39) $ 0.31 $ (0.08) 10-Q (June 30, 2021) - six months ended June 30, 2021 Form(June 30, 2021) - six months ended June 30, 2021 Net income $ 8,406,488 $ - $ 8,406,488 Weighted average shares outstanding - Class A ordinary shares 32,408,414 - 32,408,414 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class A ordinary shares $ 0.00 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding - Class B ordinary shares 8,102,103 - 8,102,103 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class B ordinary shares $ 1.03 $ (0.82 ) $ 0.21 10 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. a l accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company that is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company that has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financil accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply togrowth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company that is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company that has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of these unaudited condensed financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the unaudited condensed financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. One of the more significant accounting estimates included in these unaudited condensed financial statements is the determination of the fair value of the warrant liability. Such estimates may be subject to change as more current information becomes available and accordingly the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents Trust Account. The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were no cash equivalents held outside of the 11 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage limit of $250,000. As of September 30, 2021, the Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such accounts. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under the FASB ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurements" approximates the carrying amounts represented in the balance sheet, other than investments held in Trust Account and derivative warrant liabilities, both of which are described below. Investments Held in Trust Account The Company's portfolio of investments is comprised of U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities and generally have a readily determinable fair value, or a combination thereof. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of U.S. government securities, the investments are classified as trading securities. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of money market funds, the investments are recognized at fair value. Trading securities and investments in money market funds are presented on the condensed balance sheets at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these securities is included in income from investments held in Trust Account in the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. Fair Value Measurements Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers include: • Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets; • Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and • Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. In some circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Derivative Warrant Liabilities re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. Derivative warrant liabilities are classified as non-current liabilities as their liquidation is not reasonably expected to require the use of current assets or require the creation of current liabilities. The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. The Company evaluates all of its financial instruments, including issued stock purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 and ASC 815, "Derivatives and Hedging" ("ASC 815"). The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, isat the end of each reporting period. Derivative warrant liabilities are classified asliabilities as their liquidation is not reasonably expected to require the use of current assets or require the creation of current liabilities. re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in the Company's statement of operations. The fair value of the Public Warrants issued in connection with the Public Offering and Private Placement Warrants were initially measured at fair value using a Monte Carlo simulation model and subsequently, the fair value of the Private Placement Warrants have been estimated using a Monte Carlo simulation model each measurement date. The fair value of Public Warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering have subsequently been measured based on the listed market price of such warrants. The warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering (the "Public Warrants") and the Private Placement Warrants are recognized as derivative liabilities in accordance with ASC 815. Accordingly, the Company recognizes the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjusts the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject toat each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in the Company's statement of operations. The fair value of the Public Warrants issued in connection with the Public Offering and Private Placement Warrants were initially measured at fair value using a Monte Carlo simulation model and subsequently, the fair value of the Private Placement Warrants have been estimated using a Monte Carlo simulation model each measurement date. The fair value of Public Warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering have subsequently been measured based on the listed market price of such warrants. Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering 340-10-S99-1 and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5A - "Expenses of Offering." Offering costs consisted of legal, accounting, underwriting commissions and other costs incurred that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs are allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with warrant liabilities are expensed as incurred, presented as non-operating expenses in the statement of operations. Offering costs associated with the Public Shares were charged against the carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company complies with the requirements of the FASB ASC Topicand SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5A - "Expenses of Offering." Offering costs consisted of legal, accounting, underwriting commissions and other costs incurred that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs are allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with warrant liabilities are expensed as incurred, presented asexpenses in the statement of operations. Offering costs associated with the Public Shares were charged against the carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. 12 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC 480. Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, an aggregate of 32,408,414 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheets. shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, an aggregate of 32,408,414 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheets. paid-in capital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Effective with the closing of the Initial Public Offering (including exercise of the over-allotment option), the Company recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount, which resulted in charges against additionalcapital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Income Taxes FASB ASC Topic 740, "Income Taxes" prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. There were no unrecognized tax benefits as of September 30, 2021. The Company's management determined that the Cayman Islands is the Company's only major tax jurisdiction. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. No amounts were accrued for the payment of interest and penalties as of September 30, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. There is currently no taxation imposed on income by the Government of the Cayman Islands. In accordance with Cayman federal income tax regulations, income taxes are not levied on the Company. Consequently, income taxes are not reflected in the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements. The Company's management does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. Net Income (Loss) Per Ordinary Share The Company complies with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The Company has two classes of shares, which are referred to as Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Income and losses are shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. Net income (loss) per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net income (loss) by the weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the respective period. 13 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share does not consider the effect of the warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering (including exercise of the over-allotment option) and the Private Placement to purchase an aggregate of 16,523,926 ordinary shares in the calculation of diluted income (loss) per share, because their exercise is contingent upon future events and their inclusion would be anti-dilutive under the treasury stock method. As a result, diluted net income (loss) per share is the same as basic net income (loss) per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from July 21, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020. Accretion associated with the redeemable

Class A ordinary shares is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. 16,523,926 The following table presents a reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to compute basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for each class of ordinary share: For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Class A Class B Class A Class B Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share: Numerator: Allocation of net income (loss) $ 3,863,226 $ 965,806 $ 10,588,416 $ 2,647,104 Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 32,408,414 8,102,103 32,408,414 8,102,103 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Recent Accounting Pronouncements No. 2020-06, 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopicand Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (SubtopicAccounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity 2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021. Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. In August 2020, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU")("ASUwhich simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company adopted ASUon January 1, 2021. Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. The Company's management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards if currently adopted would have a material effect on the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements. 3-Initial Public Offering NotePublic Offering 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at $10.00 per Unit. On October 2, 2020, the underwriters partially exercised the Over-Allotment option to purchase an additional 2,408,414 units and on October 6, 2020, the Company completed the sale of the Over-Allotment Units to the underwriters, generating gross proceeds of approximately $24.1 million, and incurring additional offering costs of approximately $1.3 million in underwriting fees (inclusive of approximately $0.8 million in deferred underwriting commissions). On September 14, 2020, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 30,000,000 units, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $300.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $17.1 million, inclusive of approximately $10.5 million in deferred underwriting commissions. The underwriters were granted aoption from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at $10.00 per Unit. On October 2, 2020, the underwriters partially exercised the Over-Allotment option to purchase an additional 2,408,414 units and on October 6, 2020, the Company completed the sale of the Over-Allotment Units to the underwriters, generating gross proceeds of approximately $24.1 million, and incurring additional offering costs of approximately $1.3 million in underwriting fees (inclusive of approximately $0.8 million in deferred underwriting commissions). one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole Public Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 7). Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share andof one redeemable warrant. Each whole Public Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to 14

PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 4-Private Placement NotePlacement Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the Private Placement with the purchase of 5,400,000 Private Placement Warrants by the Sponsor, each exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share, at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds to the Company of $8.1 million. Simultaneously with the closing of the Over-Allotment Units, on October 6, 2020, the Company consummated the second closing of the Private Placement, resulting in the purchase of an aggregate of an additional 321,122 Private Placement Warrants by the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $0.5 million. non-redeemable for cash and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. Each whole Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants to the Sponsor was added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants will befor cash and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. non-redeemable for cash and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. Each whole Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants to the Sponsor was added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants will befor cash and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. 5-Related Party Transactions NoteParty Transactions Founder Shares On July 23, 2020, the Sponsor paid an aggregate of $25,000 for certain expenses on behalf of the Company in exchange for issuance of 8,625,000 Class B ordinary shares (the "Founder Shares"). The holders of the Founder Shares agreed to forfeit up to an aggregate of 1,125,000 Founder Shares, on a pro rata basis, to the extent that the option to purchase additional units was not exercised in full by the underwriters, so that the Founder Shares would represent 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. On September 3, 2020, the Sponsor transferred 20,000 Founder Shares to each of Cathleen Benko, Roger Crockett, Dixon Doll, Keyur Patel and Joanna Strober. Such Founder Shares were not be subject to forfeiture in the event the underwriters' Over-Allotment was not exercised. On October 2, 2020, the underwriters partially exercised the Over-Allotment option to purchase as additional 2,408,414 Units. On October 24, 2020 (the 45th day follow the Underwriting Agreement), 522,897 Class B ordinary shares were forfeited. one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination and (B) subsequent to the initial Business Combination, (x) if the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Any permitted transferees will be subject to the same restrictions and other agreements of the Sponsor and the Company's founding team with respect to any Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and Class A ordinary shares issued upon conversion or exercise thereof. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, the Founder Shares will be released lock-up. from the The Initial Shareholders agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of (A)after the completion of the initial Business Combination and (B) subsequent to the initial Business Combination, (x) if the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for shareshare capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within anyday period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Any permitted transferees will be subject to the same restrictions and other agreements of the Sponsor and the Company's founding team with respect to any Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and Class A ordinary shares issued upon conversion or exercise thereof. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for shareshare capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within anyday period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, the Founder Shares will be released 15 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Related Party Loans non-interest bearing, unsecured and due upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Company had borrowed approximately $98,000 under the Note which was fully repaid on September 16, 2020. On July 23, 2020, the Sponsor had agreed to loan the Company up to $300,000 to be used for the payment of costs related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to a promissory note (the "Note"). The Note wasbearing, unsecured and due upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Company had borrowed approximately $98,000 under the Note which was fully repaid on September 16, 2020. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, members of the Company's founding team or any of their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post Business Combination entity at a price of $1.50 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had no borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. On September 14, 2020, the Company received from the Sponsor $900,000 in advance to purchase up to 600,000 Private Placement Warrants if the Over-Allotment option was exercised in full. The Sponsor had prefunded the $900,000 assuming the Over-Allotment would be exercised in full. On October 6, 2020, the underwriters elected to partially exercise the Over-Allotment resulting in the purchase of 321,122 Private Placement Warrants by the Sponsor for $481,683. The remaining $418,317 was reclassified as due to related party and refunded to the Sponsor in April 2021. Administrative Services Agreement The Company entered into an agreement that provided that, commencing on the date that the Company's securities are first listed on the New York Stock Exchange through the earlier of consummation of the initial Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the Company will pay the Sponsor $10,000 per month for office space, secretarial and administrative services. The Company incurred $30,000 and $90,000 in expenses in connection with such services during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as reflected in the administrative expenses-related party on the accompanying statement of operations. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had $125,000 and $35,000, respectively, in accrued expenses in connection with such services as reflected in the accompanying balance sheet. out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on the Company's behalf such as identifying potential partner businesses and performing due diligence on suitable Business Combinations. The Company's audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made by the Company to the Sponsor, executive officers or directors of the Company's or their affiliates. Any such payments prior to an initial Business Combination will be made using of funds held outside the Trust Account. In addition, the Sponsor, executive officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates will be reimbursed for anyexpenses incurred in connection with activities on the Company's behalf such as identifying potential partner businesses and performing due diligence on suitable Business Combinations. The Company's audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made by the Company to the Sponsor, executive officers or directors of the Company's or their affiliates. Any such payments prior to an initial Business Combination will be made using of 16 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 6-Commitments and Contingencies Noteand Contingencies Risk and Uncertainties "COVID-19 outbreak"). In March 2020, the WHO classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, based on the rapid increase in exposure globally. The full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's results of operations, financial position and cash flows will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of the outbreak and related advisories and restrictions. These developments and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the financial markets and the overall economy are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. If the financial markets and/or the overall economy are impacted for an extended period, the Company's results of operations, financial position and cash flows may be materially adversely affected. Additionally, the Company's ability to complete an initial Business Combination may be materially adversely affected due to significant governmental measures being implemented to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or treat its impact, including travel restrictions, the shutdown of businesses and quarantines, among others, which may limit the Company's ability to have meetings with potential investors or affect the ability of a potential target company's personnel, vendors and service providers to negotiate and consummate an initial Business Combination in a timely manner. The Company's ability to consummate an Initial Business Combination may also be dependent on the ability to raise additional equity and debt financing, which may be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting market downturn. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") announced a global health emergency because of a new strain of coronavirus (theoutbreak"). In March 2020, the WHO classified theoutbreak as a pandemic, based on the rapid increase in exposure globally. The full impact of theoutbreak continues to evolve. The impact of theoutbreak on the Company's results of operations, financial position and cash flows will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of the outbreak and related advisories and restrictions. These developments and the impact of theoutbreak on the financial markets and the overall economy are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. If the financial markets and/or the overall economy are impacted for an extended period, the Company's results of operations, financial position and cash flows may be materially adversely affected. Additionally, the Company's ability to complete an initial Business Combination may be materially adversely affected due to significant governmental measures being implemented to contain theoutbreak or treat its impact, including travel restrictions, the shutdown of businesses and quarantines, among others, which may limit the Company's ability to have meetings with potential investors or affect the ability of a potential target company's personnel, vendors and service providers to negotiate and consummate an initial Business Combination in a timely manner. The Company's ability to consummate an Initial Business Combination may also be dependent on the ability to raise additional equity and debt financing, which may be impacted by theoutbreak and the resulting market downturn. Registration and Shareholder Rights The holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants, Class A ordinary shares underlying the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any Class A ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans) are entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration and shareholder rights agreement. The holders of these securities are entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company registers such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of the initial Business Combination. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement 45-day option from the date of the prospectus to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Units at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. On October 2, 2020, the underwriters partially exercised the Over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,408,414 Units. The Company granted the underwriters aoption from the date of the prospectus to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Units at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. On October 2, 2020, the underwriters partially exercised the Over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,408,414 Units. The underwriters were entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per Unit, or $6.0 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per unit, or $10.5 million in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriters for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. If the option to purchase additional units was exercised in full, the underwriters would have been entitled to an aggregate of $900,000 in fees payable upon closing and additional deferred underwriting commissions of approximately $1.6 million. On October 2, 2020, the Over-Allotment option was partially exercised, resulting in an underwriting discount of approximately $0.5 million deducted from the proceeds received for sale of the Over-Allotment Units, and approximately $0.8 million of deferred underwriting commissions. 7-Derivative Warrant Liabilities NoteWarrant Liabilities Warrants outstanding. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had 9,357,912 Public Warrants and 5,721,122 Private 17

PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional Public Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Public Warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering; provided in each case that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available and such shares are registered, qualified or exempt from registration under the securities, or blue sky, laws of the state of residence of the holder (or the Company permit holders to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis under certain circumstances). The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20 business days after the closing of the initial Business Combination, the Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC and have an effective registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and to maintain a current prospectus relating to those Class A ordinary shares until the warrants expire or are redeemed, as specified in the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th day after the closing of the initial Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A ordinary shares are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, and in the event the Company does not so elect, it will use commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional Public Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Public Warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering; provided in each case that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available and such shares are registered, qualified or exempt from registration under the securities, or blue sky, laws of the state of residence of the holder (or the Company permit holders to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis under certain circumstances). The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20 business days after the closing of the initial Business Combination, the Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC and have an effective registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and to maintain a current prospectus relating to those Class A ordinary shares until the warrants expire or are redeemed, as specified in the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th day after the closing of the initial Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A ordinary shares are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, and in the event the Company does not so elect, it will use commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. The warrants have an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustments, and will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional Class A ordinary shares or equity linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per Class A ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance), or the "Newly Issued Price," (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the initial Business Combination on the date of the consummation of the initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume-weighted average trading price of the ordinary shares during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day after the day on which the Company consummates its initial Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 and 18.00 per share redemption trigger prices described below under "Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equal or exceed $10.00" and "Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00" will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 100% and 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, respectively. non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or such purchasers' permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the Initial Shareholders or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 5,721,122 Private Placement Warrants outstanding. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will beso long as they are held by the initial purchasers or such purchasers' permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the Initial Shareholders or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. Redemption of warrants for cash when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00: Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may call the outstanding warrants for redemption (except as described herein with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and 18

PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS • sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders (the "Reference Value"). if, and only if, the last reported sales price (the "closing price") of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for shareshare capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within aday period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders (the "Reference Value"). Redemption of warrants for Class A ordinary shares when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $10.00: Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants: • in whole and not in part; • at $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption; provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of shares determined by reference to an agreed table based on the redemption date and the "fair market value" of the Class A ordinary shares; • sub-divisions, share dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like); and if, and only if, the Reference Value equals or exceeds $10.00 per Public Share (as adjusted per shareshare dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like); and • sub-divisions, share dividends, rights issuances, sub-divisions, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like), then the Private Placement Warrants must also concurrently be called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants as described above. if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share (as adjusted for shareshare dividends, rights issuances,reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like), then the Private Placement Warrants must also concurrently be called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants as described above. 30-day redemption period. Any such exercise would not be on a "cashless" basis and would require the exercising warrant holder to pay the exercise price for each warrant being exercised. The Company will not redeem the warrants as described above unless an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is effective and a current prospectus relating to those Class A ordinary shares is available throughout theredemption period. Any such exercise would not be on a "cashless" basis and would require the exercising warrant holder to pay the exercise price for each warrant being exercised. e d average price of the Class A ordinary shares for the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the holders of warrants. In no event will the warrants be exercisable in connection with this redemption feature for more than 0.361 Class A ordinary shares per warrant (subject to adjustment). The "fair market value" of Class A ordinary shares for the above purpose shall mean the volume-weightd average price of the Class A ordinary shares for the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the holders of warrants. In no event will the warrants be exercisable in connection with this redemption feature for more than 0.361 Class A ordinary shares per warrant (subject to adjustment). If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. 8-Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption NoteA Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption balance sheets. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of future events. The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 32,408,414 Class A ordinary shares outstanding, which were all subject to possible redemption and are classified outside of permanent equity in the condensed 19 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption reflected on the condensed balance sheets is reconciled on the following table: Gross proceeds $ 324,084,140 Less: Amount allocated to Public Warrants (12,955,337 ) Class A ordinary shares issuance costs (17,680,825 ) Plus: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 30,636,162 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 324,084,140 9-Shareholders' Equity NoteEquity Preference Shares -The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 preference shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. -The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 preference shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. Class A Ordinary Shares -The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. At September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 32,408,414 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding, all of which are subject to possible redemption and therefore classified as temporary equity in the accompanying condensed balance sheets (see Note 8). -The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. At September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 32,408,414 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding, all of which are subject to possible redemption and therefore classified as temporary equity in the accompanying condensed balance sheets (see Note 8). Class B Ordinary Shares -The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. On September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 8,102,103 Class B ordinary shares were issued and outstanding. Ordinary shareholders of record are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to be voted on by shareholders. Except as described below, holders of Class A ordinary shares and holders of Class B ordinary shares will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the shareholders except as required by law. -The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. On September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 8,102,103 Class B ordinary shares were issued and outstanding. Ordinary shareholders of record are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to be voted on by shareholders. Except as described below, holders of Class A ordinary shares and holders of Class B ordinary shares will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the shareholders except as required by law. as-converted basis, 20 % of the sum of (i) the total number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding upon completion of the Initial Public Offering, plus (ii) the sum of the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, deemed issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any Private Placement Warrants issued to the Sponsor, members of the Company's founding team or any of their affiliates upon conversion of Working Capital Loans. In no event will the Class B ordinary shares convert into Class A ordinary shares at a rate of less than one to one. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares immediately upon the consummation of the initial Business Combination at a ratio such that the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on anbasis, 20 20

PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 9-Fair Value Measurements NoteValue Measurements The following tables present information about the Company's financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 by level within the fair value hierarchy: As of September 30, 2021 Description Quoted Prices

in Active

Markets

(Level 1) Significant

Other

Observable

Inputs

(Level 2) Significant

Other

Unobservable

Inputs

(Level 3) Assets: Account-U.S. Treasury Securities Investments held in TrustTreasury Securities $ 324,204,331 $ - $ - Liabilities: Derivative warrant liabilities-Public warrants $ 7,561,963 $ - $ - Derivative warrant liabilities-Private placement warrants $ - $ - $ 4,004,785 As of December 31, 2020 Description Quoted Prices

in Active

Markets

(Level 1) Significant

Other

Observable

Inputs

(Level 2) Significant

Other

Unobservable

Inputs

(Level 3) Assets: (1) Investments held in Trust Account $ 324,167,758 $ - $ - Liabilities: Derivative warrant liabilities-Public warrants $ 16,528,290 $ - $ - Derivative warrant liabilities-Private placement warrants $ - $ - $ 9,096,584 (1) 324,167,758 of investments in U.S. Treasury securities and $2,903 of investments in an open-ended money market fund. Comprised of $of investments in U.S. Treasury securities and $2,903 of investments in an open-ended money market fund. e riod. There were no transfers between levels of the hierarchy for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Transfers to/from Levels 1, 2, and 3 are recognized at the beginning of the reporting priod. There were no transfers between levels of the hierarchy for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Level 1 assets include investments in money market funds and U.S. Treasury securities. The Company uses inputs such as actual trade data, benchmark yields, quoted market prices from dealers or brokers, and other similar sources to determine the fair value. The fair value of the Public Warrants issued in connection with the Public Offering and Private Placement Warrants were initially measured at fair value using a Monte Carlo simulation model and subsequently, the fair value of the Private Placement Warrants have been estimated using a Monte Carlo simulation model each measurement date. The fair value of Public Warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering have been measured based on the listed market price of such warrants, a Level 1 measurement, beginning in November 2020. zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates remaining at zero. The estimated fair value of the Private Placement Warrants, and the Public Warrants prior to being separately listed and traded, is determined using Level 3 inputs. Inherent in a Monte Carlo simulation are assumptions related to expected stock-price volatility, expected life, risk-free interest rate and dividend yield. The Company estimates the volatility of its Class A ordinary shares warrants based on implied volatility from the Company's traded warrants and from historical volatility of select peer company's Class A ordinary shares that matches the expected remaining life of the warrants. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasuryyield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates remaining at zero. 21 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The following table provides quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements inputs at their measurement dates: September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Exercise price $ 11.50 $ 11.50 Stock price $ 9.82 $ 10.10 Volatility 11.8 % 21.8 % Term 5.50 6.25 Risk-free rate 1.06 % 0.54 % Dividend yield 0.0 % 0.0 % The change in the fair value of the derivative warrant liabilities measured with Level 3 inputs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 is summarized as follows: Level 3 derivative warrant liabilities at January 1, 2021 $ 9,096,584 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (4,348,053 ) Level 3 derivative warrant liabilities at March 31, 2021 $ 4,748,531 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 972,591 Level 3 derivative warrant liabilities at June 30, 2021 $ 5,721,122 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (1,716,337 ) Level 3 derivative warrant liabilities at September 30, 2021 $ 4,004,785 10-Subsequent Events NoteEvents other than the restatement discussed in Note 2 , all such events that would require recognition or disclosure have been recognized or disclosed. Management has evaluated subsequent events to determine if events or transactions occurring through the date the unaudited condensed financial statements were available for issuance, require potential adjustment to or disclosure in the unaudited condensed financial statements and has concluded that,, all such events that would require recognition or disclosure have been recognized or disclosed. 22 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. References to "the Company," "Prime Impact Acquisition I," "Prime Impact," "our," "us" or "we" refer to Prime Impact Acquisition I. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 10-Q/A includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in our other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings. This Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Formincludes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in our other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings. Overview We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 21, 2020. We were formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). We are an emerging growth company and, as such, we are subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at $10.00 per Unit. On October 2, 2020, the underwriters partially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,408,414 units (the "Over-Allotment Units"). On October 6, 2020, we completed the sale of the Over-Allotment Units to the underwriters (the "Over-Allotment"), generating gross proceeds of approximately $24.1 million, and incurring additional offering costs of approximately $1.3 million in underwriting fees (inclusive of approximately $0.8 million in deferred underwriting commissions). Our sponsor is Prime Impact Cayman, LLC, a Cayman Islands limited liability company (the "Sponsor"). The registration statement for the initial public offering was declared effective on September 9, 2020 (the "Initial Public Offering"). On September 14, 2020, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 30,000,000 units (each, a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A ordinary shares included in the Units, the "Public Shares"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $300.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $17.1 million, inclusive of approximately $10.5 million in deferred underwriting commissions (Note 6). The underwriters were granted aoption from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at $10.00 per Unit. On October 2, 2020, the underwriters partially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,408,414 units (the "Over-Allotment Units"). On October 6, 2020, we completed the sale of the Over-Allotment Units to the underwriters (the "Over-Allotment"), generating gross proceeds of approximately $24.1 million, and incurring additional offering costs of approximately $1.3 million in underwriting fees (inclusive of approximately $0.8 million in deferred underwriting commissions). Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 5,400,000 warrants (each, a "Private Placement Warrant" and collectively, the "Private Placement Warrants") to the Sponsor, each exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share, at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant, generating gross proceeds to us of $8.1 million (Note 4). Simultaneously with the closing of the Over-allotment Units, on October 6, 2020, we consummated the second closing of the Private Placement, resulting in the purchase of an additional 321,122 Private Placement Warrants by the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds to us of approximately $0.5 million. 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by us, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. Upon closing of the Over-Allotment and the second closing of the Private Placement, an aggregate of approximately $24.1 million ($10.00 per Unit) was placed in the Trust Account. Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, $300.0 million ($10.00 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account") with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee and was invested in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or the Investment Company Act, having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rulepromulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by us, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. Upon closing of the Over-Allotment and the second closing of the Private Placement, an aggregate of approximately $24.1 million ($10.00 per Unit) was placed in the Trust Account. 23 Our management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of its Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. Our initial Business Combination must be with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (net of amounts disbursed to management for working capital purposes, if permitted, and excluding the amount of any deferred underwriting discount) at the time we sign a definitive agreement in connection with the initial Business Combination. However, we will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any) and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject, in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii), to our obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and in all cases subject to the other requirements of applicable law. If we are unable to complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or September 14, 2022 (the "Combination Period"), we will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at aprice, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any) and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject, in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii), to our obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and in all cases subject to the other requirements of applicable law. Liquidity and Going Concern As of September 30, 2021, we had approximately $0.7 million in our operating bank account and working capital of approximately $0.4 million. Prior to the completion of the Initial Public Offering, our liquidity needs had been satisfied through the payment of $25,000 from the Sponsor to cover certain expenses in exchange for the issuance of Class B ordinary shares and a loan of approximately $98,000 pursuant to a promissory note issued to the Sponsor. We repaid the promissory note in full on September 16, 2020. Subsequent to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering and Private Placement, our liquidity needs have been satisfied with the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor may, but is not obligated to, provide us Working Capital Loans. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loans. Our management plans to continue its efforts to complete a Business Combination within 24 months of the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or September 14, 2022. We believe that the funds currently available to us outside of the Trust Account will be sufficient to allow us to operate until September 14, 2022; however, there can be no assurances that this estimate is accurate. 205-40, "Presentation of Financial Statements - Going Concern," our management has determined that the mandatory liquidation date and subsequent dissolution raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. If we are unable to complete a business combination by September 14, 2022, then we will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. No adjustments have been made to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities should we be required to liquidate after September 14, 2022. In connection with the our assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with FASB ASC Topic"Presentation of Financial Statements - Going Concern," our management has determined that the mandatory liquidation date and subsequent dissolution raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. If we are unable to complete a business combination by September 14, 2022, then we will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. No adjustments have been made to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities should we be required to liquidate after September 14, 2022. 24 COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on our financial position, results of our operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the unaudited condensed financial statements. The unaudited condensed financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Management continues to evaluate the impact of thepandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on our financial position, results of our operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the unaudited condensed financial statements. The unaudited condensed financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Results of Operations non-operating income in the form of investment income from the investments held in the Trust Account following the closing of the Initial Public Offering. Our entire activity since inception through September 30, 2021, related to our formation, the preparation for the Initial Public Offering, and since the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the search for a prospective initial Business Combination. We have neither engaged in any operations nor generated any revenues to date. We will not generate any operating revenues until after completion of our initial Business Combination. We generatedincome in the form of investment income from the investments held in the Trust Account following the closing of the Initial Public Offering. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we had net income of approximately $4.8 million, which consisted of a nonoperating gain of approximately $5 million from the change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities and income from investments held in Trust Account of approximately $4,000, partially offset by general and administrative expenses of approximately $132,000, including administrative expenses with related parties of $30,000. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we had net income of approximately $13.2 million, which consisted of a nonoperating gain of approximately $14 million from the change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities and income from investments held in Trust Account of approximately $34,000, partially offset by general and administrative expenses of approximately $856,000, including administrative expenses with related parties of $90,000. For the period from July 21, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020, we had net loss of approximately $61,400, which consisted of approximately $60,200 in general and administrative costs and approximately $1,200 net loss on investments held in Trust Account. Contractual Obligations We do not have any long-term debt obligations, capital lease obligations, operating lease obligations, purchase obligations or long-term liabilities. We entered into an administrative services agreement pursuant to which we have agreed to pay our Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and administrative support. Upon completion of the Initial Business Combination or our liquidation, the agreement will terminate. The underwriters of the Initial Public Offering were entitled to underwriting discounts and commissions of 5.5%, of which 2.0% (approximately $6.5 million) was paid at the closing of the Initial Public Offering and closing of sale of the Over-Allotment Units and 3.5% (approximately $11.3 million) was deferred. The deferred underwriting discounts and commissions will become payable to the underwriters upon the consummation of the Initial Business Combination and will be paid from the amounts held in the Trust Account. The underwriters are not entitled to any interest accrued on the deferred underwriting discounts and commissions. Critical Accounting Policies This management's discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations is based on our financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The preparation of our financial statements requires us to make estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities in our financial statements. On an ongoing basis, we evaluate our estimates and judgments, including those related to fair value of financial instruments and accrued expenses. We base our estimates on historical experience, known trends and events and various other factors that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. The Company has identified the following as its critical accounting policies: 25 Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. Our Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of our control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, an aggregate of 32,408,414 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheets. paid-in capital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Effective with the closing of the Initial Public Offering (including exercise of the over-allotment option), we recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount, which resulted in charges against additionalcapital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Net Income (Loss) Per Ordinary Share We comply with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." We have two classes of shares, which are referred to as Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Income and losses are shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. Net income (loss) per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net income (loss) by the weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the respective period. The calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share does not consider the effect of the warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering (including exercise of the over-allotment option) and the Private Placement to purchase an aggregate of 16,523,926 ordinary shares in the calculation of diluted income (loss) per share, because their exercise is contingent upon future events and their inclusion would be anti-dilutive under the treasury stock method. As a result, diluted net income (loss) per share is the same as basic net income (loss) per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from July 21, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020. Accretion associated with the redeemable Class A ordinary shares is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. Derivative Warrant Liabilities re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. We do not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market or foreign currency risks. We evaluate all of our financial instruments, including issued stock purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity" and ASC 815, "Derivatives and Hedging" ("ASC 815"). The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, isat the end of each reporting period. re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. The fair value of warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering and Private Placement were initially measured at fair value using a Monte Carlo simulation model and subsequently, the fair value of the Private Placement warrants have been estimated using a Monte Carlo simulation model each measurement date. The fair value of Warrants issued in connection with our Initial Public Offering have subsequently been measured based on the listed market price of such warrants. We issued 9,357,912 warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares to investors in our Initial Public Offering and issued 5,721,122 Private Placement Warrants. All of our outstanding warrants are recognized as derivative liabilities in accordance with ASC 815. Accordingly, we recognize the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjust the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject toat each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. The fair value of warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering and Private Placement were initially measured at fair value using a Monte Carlo simulation model and subsequently, the fair value of the Private Placement warrants have been estimated using a Monte Carlo simulation model each measurement date. The fair value of Warrants issued in connection with our Initial Public Offering have subsequently been measured based on the listed market price of such warrants. 26 Recent Accounting Pronouncements Our management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards if currently adopted would have a material effect on the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements. The Company's management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards if currently adopted would have a material effect on the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements Sheet Arrangements off-balance sheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(a)(4)(ii) of Regulation S-K. As of September 30, 2021, we did not have anysheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(a)(4)(ii) of Regulation JOBS Act non-emerging growth companies. As a result, the financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act") contains provisions that, among other things, relax certain reporting requirements for qualifying public companies. We qualify as an "emerging growth company" and under the JOBS Act are allowed to comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements based on the effectivedate for private (not publicly traded) companies. We are electing to delay the adoption of new or revised accounting standards, and as a result, we may not comply with new or revised accounting standards on the relevant dates on which adoption of such standards is required forgrowth companies. As a result, the financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. non-emerging growth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the PCAOB regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the Chief Executive Officer's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. Additionally, we are in the process of evaluating the benefits of relying on the other reduced reporting requirements provided by the JOBS Act. Subject to certain conditions set forth in the JOBS Act, if, as an "emerging growth company," we choose to rely on such exemptions we may not be required to, among other things, (i) provide an auditor's attestation report on our system of internal controls over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404, (ii) provide all of the compensation disclosure that may be required ofgrowth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the PCAOB regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the Chief Executive Officer's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 12b-2 of the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. We are a smaller reporting company as defined by Ruleof the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. Item 4. Controls and Procedures Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act. Based on this evaluation, our principal executive officer and principal financial officer has concluded that during the period covered by this report, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of September 30, 2021, because of a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Company's annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. Specifically, the Company's management has concluded that our internal controls around the interpretation and accounting for certain equity and equity-linked instruments issued by the Company was not effectively designed or maintained. This material weakness resulted in the restatement of the Company's balance sheet as of September 14, 2020, its annual financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020 and its interim financial statements for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Additionally, this material weakness could result in a misstatement of the carrying value of equity, equity-linked instruments and related accounts and disclosures that would result in a material misstatement of the financial statements that would not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. As a result, our management performed additional analysis as deemed necessary to ensure that our financial statements were prepared in accordance with generally accepted in the United States of America. Accordingly, management believes that the financial statements included in this Amendment No. 1 to the Form 10-Q/A present fairly, in all material respects, our financial position, result of operations and cash flows of the periods presented. Management understands that the accounting standards applicable to our financial statements are complex and has since the inception of the Company benefited from the support of experienced third-party professionals with whom management has regularly consulted with respect to accounting issues. Management intends to continue to further consult with such professionals in connection with accounting matters. Under the supervision and with the participation of our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer, we conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, as such term is defined in Rulesandunder the Exchange Act. Based on this evaluation, our principal executive officer and principal financial officer has concluded that during the period covered by this report, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of September 30, 2021, because of a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Company's annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. Specifically, the Company's management has concluded that our internal controls around the interpretation and accounting for certain equity and equity-linked instruments issued by the Company was not effectively designed or maintained. This material weakness resulted in the restatement of the Company's balance sheet as of September 14, 2020, its annual financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020 and its interim financial statements for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Additionally, this material weakness could result in a misstatement of the carrying value of equity, equity-linked instruments and related accounts and disclosures that would result in a material misstatement of the financial statements that would not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. As a result, our management performed additional analysis as deemed necessary to ensure that our financial statements were prepared in accordance with generally accepted in the United States of America. Accordingly, management believes that the financial statements included in this Amendment No. 1 to the Formpresent fairly, in all material respects, our financial position, result of operations and cash flows of the periods presented. Management understands that the accounting standards applicable to our financial statements are complex and has since the inception of the Company benefited from the support of experienced third-party professionals with whom management has regularly consulted with respect to accounting issues. Management intends to continue to further consult with such professionals in connection with accounting matters. Disclosure controls and procedures are controls and other procedures that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in our reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms. Disclosure controls and procedures include, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in company reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to management, including our chief executive officer and chief financial officer, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. 27 Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting 10-Q/A that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. The material weakness discussed below was remediated during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, except for the below: There was no change in our internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 covered by this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Formthat has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. The material weakness discussed below was remediated during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, except for the below: Our principal executive officer and principal financial officer performed additional accounting and financial analyses and other post-closing procedures including consulting with subject matter experts related to the accounting for certain equity and equity-linked financial instruments. The Company's management has expended, and will continue to expend, a substantial amount of effort and resources for the remediation and improvement of our internal control over financial reporting. While we have processes to properly identify and evaluate the appropriate accounting technical pronouncements and other literature for all significant or unusual transactions, we have expanded and will continue to improve these processes to ensure that the nuances of such transactions are effectively evaluated in the context of the increasingly complex accounting standards. PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings None. Item 1A. Risk Factors 10-K, as amended by the Company's Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A we filed with the SEC on May 21, 2021. There have been no material changes from the risk factors previously disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Formas amended by the Company's Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Formwe filed with the SEC on May 21, 2021. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds. None. Item 3. Defaults upon Senior Securities None. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. Not applicable. Item 5. Other Information. None. 28 Item 6. Exhibits. Exhibit Number Description 31.1* Certification of Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 31.2* Certification of Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.1* Certification of Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.2* Certification of Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 101.INS XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101) * These certifications are furnished to the SEC pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and are deemed not filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. 29 SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Dated: February [•], 2022 PRIME IMPACT ACQUISITION I By: /s/ Michael Cordano Name: Michael Cordano Title: Co-Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) By: /s/ Mark Long Name: Mark Long Title: Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) 30 10-Q/A Attachments Original Link

