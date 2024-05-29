PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before taxation

Adjustment for

Depreciation

Amortisation

Provision on retirement benefit obligation

Overdraft interest

Lease interest

Loan interest

Interest on debentures

Fair value (gain)/loss on share investment

Exchange gain on investment in debenture

Fair value gain on investment property

Operating cash flows before change in working capital

Changes in working capital Decrease in inventory properties (Increase)/Decrease in contractor advances

Decrease/(Increase) in advances, deposits and other receivables Decrease in trade and other payables

Decrease increase in amounts due to related parties Increase/(Decrease) in customer advance collection

Cash generated from operations

Income tax paid

Interest paid

Gratuity paid

Net cash generated from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received from debentures

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

Net cash generated from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Lease installments paid

Dividends paid

Proceeds from interest bearing borrowings

Repayment of interest bearing borrowings

Loan interest paid

Net cash used in financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the year

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (Note A) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year (Note B)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

Short-term deposit

Cash in hand

Cash at bank

Bank overdraft

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

Short-term deposit

Cash in hand

Cash at bank

Bank overdrafts

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Colombo

29th May 2024