PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other income

Gain on fair valuation of investment property

Distribution expenses

Administrative expenses

Operating profit

Finance income

Finance expenses

Profit before taxation

Tax expenses

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be re-classified to profit or loss Actuarial (loss)/gain on retirement benefit obligation Tax on other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

For the three months ended

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Variance

Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Rs.

Rs.

1,755,687,801

2,659,780,873

-34%

(1,221,414,416)

(2,145,135,838)

43%

534,273,385

514,645,035

4%

9,936,836

7,383,941

35%

31,000,000

10,000,000

210%

(50,719,088)

(56,598,840)

10%

(108,369,803)

(104,565,705)

-4%

416,121,331

370,864,431

12%

99,056,451

61,351,148

61%

(101,575,700)

(353,902,664)

71%

413,602,082

78,312,914

428%

(176,079,966)

(49,237,772)

-258%

237,522,116

29,075,142

717%

(4,366,979)

(1,239,494)

-252%

1,310,094

371,848

-252%

(3,056,885)

(867,646)

-252%

For the twelve months ended

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Variance

Unaudited

Audited

%

Rs.

Rs.

8,090,379,095

19,798,684,442

-59%

(5,865,399,938)

(14,377,688,836)

59%

2,224,979,157

5,420,995,606

-59%

58,395,791

53,908,040

8%

31,000,000

10,000,000

210%

(189,581,128)

(272,937,870)

31%

(389,547,711)

(452,600,296)

14%

1,735,246,109

4,759,365,480

-64%

546,336,159

432,978,171

26%

(690,988,983)

(1,213,027,231)

43%

1,590,593,285

3,979,316,420

-60%

(461,591,585)

(628,084,657)

27%

1,129,001,700

3,351,231,763

-66%

(4,366,979)

(1,239,494)

-252%

1,310,094

371,848

-252%

(3,056,885)

(867,646)

-252%

Total comprehensive income for the year

234,465,231

28,207,496

731%

1,125,944,815 3,350,364,117 -66%

Earnings per share

0.250.03

1.203.57

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Stated

Retained

Total

capital

earnings

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01st April 2022

3,450,000,000

3,242,182,544

6,692,182,544

Profit for the year

-

3,351,231,763

3,351,231,763

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

-

(867,646)

(867,646)

Dividend paid

-

(656,250,000)

(656,250,000)

Balance as at 31st March 2023

3,450,000,000

5,936,296,661

9,386,296,661

Profit for the year

-

1,129,001,700

1,129,001,700

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

-

(3,056,885)

(3,056,885)

Dividend paid

-

(937,500,000)

(937,500,000)

Balance as at 31st March 2024

3,450,000,000

6,124,741,476

9,574,741,476

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Colombo

29th May 2024

PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before taxation

Adjustment for

Depreciation

Amortisation

Provision on retirement benefit obligation

Overdraft interest

Lease interest

Loan interest

Interest on debentures

Fair value (gain)/loss on share investment

Exchange gain on investment in debenture

Fair value gain on investment property

Operating cash flows before change in working capital

Changes in working capital Decrease in inventory properties (Increase)/Decrease in contractor advances

Decrease/(Increase) in advances, deposits and other receivables Decrease in trade and other payables

Decrease increase in amounts due to related parties Increase/(Decrease) in customer advance collection

Cash generated from operations

Income tax paid

Interest paid

Gratuity paid

Net cash generated from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received from debentures

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

Net cash generated from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Lease installments paid

Dividends paid

Proceeds from interest bearing borrowings

Repayment of interest bearing borrowings

Loan interest paid

Net cash used in financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the year

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (Note A) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year (Note B)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

Short-term deposit

Cash in hand

Cash at bank

Bank overdraft

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

Short-term deposit

Cash in hand

Cash at bank

Bank overdrafts

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Colombo

29th May 2024

For the

year ended 31.03.2024 Rs.

1,590,593,285

5,955,303

57,087

6,825,688

389,423,860

2,968,666

210,606,148

(24,036,001)

(1,500)

58,812,065

(31,000,000)

619,611,316

2,210,204,601

2,368,908,271

(142,074,719)

190,695,216

(531,045,494)

(2,555,884)

1,159,846,227

5,253,978,218

(670,470,689)

(389,423,860)

(1,100,250)

4,192,983,419

76,883,944

(9,364,253)

67,519,691

(21,571,040)

(937,500,000)

250,000,000

(769,370,714)

(210,606,148)

(1,689,047,902)

2,571,455,208

574,334,135

3,145,789,343

3,013,414,074

79,301,773

97,939,946

(2,616,321,658)

574,334,135

3,811,550,110

60,599,887

80,183,512

(806,544,166)

3,145,789,343

For the

year ended 31.03.2023 Rs.

3,979,316,420

36,968,161

57,244

6,055,255

469,018,130

6,858,340

611,906,099

(27,444,831)

(13,500)

(13,632,008)

(10,000,000)

1,079,772,890

5,059,089,310

2,763,813,594

518,638,407

(216,391,403)

(11,619,599)

(242,850)

(2,220,740,725)

5,892,546,734

(242,316,509)

(469,018,130)

(1,674,550)

5,179,537,545

46,784,390

-

46,784,390

(21,835,980)

(655,025,370)

754,111,808

(2,746,473,934)

(611,906,099)

(3,281,129,575)

1,945,192,360

(1,370,858,225)

574,334,135

Note A

710,897,962

475,100,177

249,093,998

(2,805,950,362)

(1,370,858,225)

Note B

3,013,414,074

79,301,773

97,939,946

(2,616,321,658)

574,334,135

PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

  1. The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard LKAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023, including the changes to accounting policies as a result of convergence to revised Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRSs/LKASs). Further, provisions of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007 have been considered in preparing the interim financial statements.
  2. There were no significant changes in the nature of contingent liabilities as at the reporting date.
  3. The interim financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024, were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on 29th May 2024.
  4. Investor Information

4.1 Directors' Shareholding as at 31st March 2024

The number of shares held by the Board of Directors are as follows;

Name of the director

No. of shares

( % )

Mr. B Premalal

1,200,015

0.13%

Ms. H K Sandamini R Perera

15

0.00%

Mr. N M Weerakkody

Nil

N/A

Mr. H M N U Kumara

Nil

N/A

Ms. S S A P Brahmanage

Nil

N/A

Mr. Pathirage Anura W Perera

Nil

N/A

Mr. M Perera

Nil

N/A

Mr. D Kalapuge

Nil

N/A

Mr. S Bandara

Nil

N/A

Mr. D Sooriyaarachchi

Nil

N/A

Mr. N L S Joseph

100,000

0.01%

4.2 Twenty largest shareholders as at 31st March 2024

Name of the shareholder

No. of shares

( % )

1

Prime Lands (Pvt) Ltd

749,999,970

80.00%

2

Seylan Bank PLC/Phantom Investments (Private) Limited

11,351,697

1.21%

3

Mr. H.P.D.W.N. Gunasekara

7,300,000

0.78%

4

Ceylinco General Insurance Limited

6,700,000

0.71%

5

Mr. H.K.C.P. Perera

5,000,000

0.53%

6

DFCC Bank PLC/Maskeliya Tea Exports (Pvt) Ltd

3,499,176

0.37%

7

Odyssey Capital Partners (Pvt) Ltd

3,381,702

0.36%

8

Mr. A.I. Ramachandra

3,175,000

0.34%

9

Hatton National Bank PLC A/C No. 4 (HNB Retirement Pension Fund)

3,035,184

0.32%

10

Mr. D.N.P. Rathnayake

2,873,529

0.31%

11

Mr. N.A.S. Brahmanage

2,500,000

0.27%

12

Mr. B.M.D.S. Thaaruna

2,500,000

0.27%

13

Mr. M.A. Jafferjee

2,000,000

0.21%

14

Katunayake Garments Limited.

1,923,000

0.21%

15

Mr. A.A.M.P. Amarasinghe

1,775,000

0.19%

16

Mr. D G Wirasekara

1,500,000

0.16%

17

Mr. D S Aruma Thanthrige

1,311,260

0.14%

18

Mr. R Udalagama

1,300,000

0.14%

19

Mr. D.D.D. Navarathna

1,240,100

0.13%

20

Mr. B Premalal

1,200,015

0.13%

813,565,633

86.78%

Others

123,934,367

13.22%

937,500,000

100.00%

4.3 Public Shareholding as at 31st March 2024

Percentage of Public Holding (Minimum Requirement - 10%)

19.86%

Number of Shares held by Public Shareholders

186,200,000

Number of Public Shareholders (Minimum Requirement - 200 Shareholders)

5,964

Number of Public and Non-Public Shareholders

5,968

Market Capitalization as at 31st March 2024

7,875,000,000

Float Adjusted Market Capitalization as at 31st March 2024

1,564,080,000

The Company is Compliant with option 2 of the Rule 7.13.1 (b) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange.

PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

4.3.1 Computation of Public Share Holding as at 31st March 2024

No. of shares

( % )

Parent, subsidiary or associate entities or any subsidiary or

associates of its Parent Entity

Prime Lands (Pvt) Ltd

749,999,970

80.00%

Directors of the entity, their spouses and children

under 18 years of age

Mr. B Premalal

1,200,015

0.13%

Ms. H K Sandamini R Perera

15

0.00%

Mr. N L S Joseph

100,000

0.01%

Key Management personnel and their close family members

Nil

N/A

Other related entities/ parties

Nil

N/A

Total non-public share holding

751,300,000

80.14%

Public Share Holding

186,200,000

19.86%

Total Issued Share Capital

937,500,000

100.00%

5.1 Stated Capital

Stated Capital is represented by number of shares in issue as given below:

No of Shares as at

31-Mar-24

31-Dec-23

Ordinary Shares

937,500,000

937,500,000

5.2 Earning per share

Earning per share has been calculated, for all periods, based on the number of shares in issue as at 31st March 2024

5.3 Market value per share for the quarter ended

31-Mar-24

31-Dec-23

Rs.

Rs.

Highest Price

8.70

8.00

Lowest Price

6.30

6.40

Last Traded

8.40

6.50

  1. Events occurring after Balance Sheet date
    No circumstances have arisen since the reporting date, which would require adjustments or disclosures in the financial statements except below:
    Authorization of interim dividend
    The Board of Directors of the Company has authorised an interim dividend of sixty cents (Rs. 0.60) per ordinary share amounting to Rs. 562,500,000/- on 29th May 2024.
  2. Comparative figures
    Comparative period's figures have been presented without any amendment.
  3. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

Transactions with Related Parties

Quarter Ended

31-Mar-24

Items in Statement of Financial Position

Reported under

Rs.

Assets

Consultancy Fee for NJ Consultants

Inventory properties

7,396,933

Construction Management Fee for Prime Constructions (Pvt) Ltd

Inventory properties

35,550,000

Liability

Loans obtain from HNB Finance PLC

Interest bearing borrowings

4,302,921

Lease obtain from HNB Finance PLC

Lease liabilities

3,720,166

Items in Statement of Comprehensive Income

Income

Rent income from HNB Finance PLC

Other Income

5,100,000

Expenses

Shared service fee to Prime Lands (Pvt) Ltd

Administrative expenses

7,500,000

Rent expenses to Prime Lands (Pvt) Ltd

Administrative expenses

1,500,000

Secretary fee to PELE Consulting (Pvt) Ltd

Administrative expenses

71,184

Interest Paid to the HNB Finance PLC

Finance expenses

354,771

Regent Caterers (Pvt) Ltd

Marketing expenses

2,435,038

PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Company

Prime Lands Residencies PLC

Registered Office

75, D S Senanayake Mawatha

Colombo 08, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94 11 2699822

Fax: +94 11 4209691

Date, Place and Authority of

A Limited Liability Company Incorporated in Sri Lanka on May 16, 2005 under the Companies Act No. 17

Incorporation

of 1982 and re-registered on September 15, 2008 under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. The Company

was converted to a Public Company on February 12, 2021 and listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange 08

June 2021.

Company Registration Number

PQ00234680

(as a Public Company)

Company Secretary

SSP Corporate Services (Private) Limited

101, Inner Flower Road,

Colombo 03, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94 11 2573894

Auditors of the Company

Messrs. BDO Partners (Chartered Accountants)

65/2, "Charter House", Sir Chittampalam A Gardiner Mawatha

Colombo 02, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94 11 2421878-79/70 / +94 11 2387002/03

Fax: +94 11 2336064

Board of Directors

Ms. H K Sandamini R Perera

- Chairperson/Non-Independent Executive Director

Mr. B Premalal

- Non-Independent Executive Director

Mr. N M Weerakkody

- Managing Director/ Non-Independent Executive Director

Mr. H M N U Kumara

- Director-CorporateAffairs/Non-Independent Executive Director

Ms. S S A P Brahmanage

- Non-Independent Executive Director

Mr. Pathirage Anura W Perera - Non-Independent Executive Director

Mr. M Perera

- Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. D Kalapuge

- Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. S M S S Bandara

- Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. D Sooriyaarachchi

- Senior Independent Director/Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. N L S Joseph

- Independent Non-Executive Director

Lawyers of the Company

Sharm Fernando Associates

35/10, Wijayakumaratunga Mawatha Colombo 05, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94 76 6993861

Bankers of the Company

DFCC Bank PLC

Seylan Bank PLC

Nations Trust Bank PLC

People's Bank

Commercial Bank PLC

Sampath Bank PLC

Hatton National Bank PLC

National Development Bank PLC

Bank of Ceylon

