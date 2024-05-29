INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other income
Gain on fair valuation of investment property
Distribution expenses
Administrative expenses
Operating profit
Finance income
Finance expenses
Profit before taxation
Tax expenses
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be re-classified to profit or loss Actuarial (loss)/gain on retirement benefit obligation Tax on other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
For the three months ended
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Variance
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Rs.
Rs.
1,755,687,801
2,659,780,873
-34%
(1,221,414,416)
(2,145,135,838)
43%
534,273,385
514,645,035
4%
9,936,836
7,383,941
35%
31,000,000
10,000,000
210%
(50,719,088)
(56,598,840)
10%
(108,369,803)
(104,565,705)
-4%
416,121,331
370,864,431
12%
99,056,451
61,351,148
61%
(101,575,700)
(353,902,664)
71%
413,602,082
78,312,914
428%
(176,079,966)
(49,237,772)
-258%
237,522,116
29,075,142
717%
(4,366,979)
(1,239,494)
-252%
1,310,094
371,848
-252%
(3,056,885)
(867,646)
-252%
For the twelve months ended
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Variance
Unaudited
Audited
%
Rs.
Rs.
8,090,379,095
19,798,684,442
-59%
(5,865,399,938)
(14,377,688,836)
59%
2,224,979,157
5,420,995,606
-59%
58,395,791
53,908,040
8%
31,000,000
10,000,000
210%
(189,581,128)
(272,937,870)
31%
(389,547,711)
(452,600,296)
14%
1,735,246,109
4,759,365,480
-64%
546,336,159
432,978,171
26%
(690,988,983)
(1,213,027,231)
43%
1,590,593,285
3,979,316,420
-60%
(461,591,585)
(628,084,657)
27%
1,129,001,700
3,351,231,763
-66%
(4,366,979)
(1,239,494)
-252%
1,310,094
371,848
-252%
(3,056,885)
(867,646)
-252%
Total comprehensive income for the year
234,465,231
28,207,496
731%
1,125,944,815 3,350,364,117 -66%
Earnings per share
0.250.03
1.203.57
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
Stated
Retained
Total
capital
earnings
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01st April 2022
3,450,000,000
3,242,182,544
6,692,182,544
Profit for the year
-
3,351,231,763
3,351,231,763
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
-
(867,646)
(867,646)
Dividend paid
-
(656,250,000)
(656,250,000)
Balance as at 31st March 2023
3,450,000,000
5,936,296,661
9,386,296,661
Profit for the year
-
1,129,001,700
1,129,001,700
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
-
(3,056,885)
(3,056,885)
Dividend paid
-
(937,500,000)
(937,500,000)
Balance as at 31st March 2024
3,450,000,000
6,124,741,476
9,574,741,476
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
Colombo
29th May 2024
PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before taxation
Adjustment for
Depreciation
Amortisation
Provision on retirement benefit obligation
Overdraft interest
Lease interest
Loan interest
Interest on debentures
Fair value (gain)/loss on share investment
Exchange gain on investment in debenture
Fair value gain on investment property
Operating cash flows before change in working capital
Changes in working capital Decrease in inventory properties (Increase)/Decrease in contractor advances
Decrease/(Increase) in advances, deposits and other receivables Decrease in trade and other payables
Decrease increase in amounts due to related parties Increase/(Decrease) in customer advance collection
Cash generated from operations
Income tax paid
Interest paid
Gratuity paid
Net cash generated from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received from debentures
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
Net cash generated from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Lease installments paid
Dividends paid
Proceeds from interest bearing borrowings
Repayment of interest bearing borrowings
Loan interest paid
Net cash used in financing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the year
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (Note A) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year (Note B)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
Short-term deposit
Cash in hand
Cash at bank
Bank overdraft
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
Short-term deposit
Cash in hand
Cash at bank
Bank overdrafts
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
Colombo
29th May 2024
For the
year ended 31.03.2024 Rs.
1,590,593,285
5,955,303
57,087
6,825,688
389,423,860
2,968,666
210,606,148
(24,036,001)
(1,500)
58,812,065
(31,000,000)
619,611,316
2,210,204,601
2,368,908,271
(142,074,719)
190,695,216
(531,045,494)
(2,555,884)
1,159,846,227
5,253,978,218
(670,470,689)
(389,423,860)
(1,100,250)
4,192,983,419
76,883,944
(9,364,253)
67,519,691
(21,571,040)
(937,500,000)
250,000,000
(769,370,714)
(210,606,148)
(1,689,047,902)
2,571,455,208
574,334,135
3,145,789,343
3,013,414,074
79,301,773
97,939,946
(2,616,321,658)
574,334,135
3,811,550,110
60,599,887
80,183,512
(806,544,166)
3,145,789,343
For the
year ended 31.03.2023 Rs.
3,979,316,420
36,968,161
57,244
6,055,255
469,018,130
6,858,340
611,906,099
(27,444,831)
(13,500)
(13,632,008)
(10,000,000)
1,079,772,890
5,059,089,310
2,763,813,594
518,638,407
(216,391,403)
(11,619,599)
(242,850)
(2,220,740,725)
5,892,546,734
(242,316,509)
(469,018,130)
(1,674,550)
5,179,537,545
46,784,390
-
46,784,390
(21,835,980)
(655,025,370)
754,111,808
(2,746,473,934)
(611,906,099)
(3,281,129,575)
1,945,192,360
(1,370,858,225)
574,334,135
Note A
710,897,962
475,100,177
249,093,998
(2,805,950,362)
(1,370,858,225)
Note B
3,013,414,074
79,301,773
97,939,946
(2,616,321,658)
574,334,135
PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
- The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard LKAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023, including the changes to accounting policies as a result of convergence to revised Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRSs/LKASs). Further, provisions of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007 have been considered in preparing the interim financial statements.
- There were no significant changes in the nature of contingent liabilities as at the reporting date.
- The interim financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024, were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on 29th May 2024.
- Investor Information
4.1 Directors' Shareholding as at 31st March 2024
The number of shares held by the Board of Directors are as follows;
Name of the director
No. of shares
( % )
Mr. B Premalal
1,200,015
0.13%
Ms. H K Sandamini R Perera
15
0.00%
Mr. N M Weerakkody
Nil
N/A
Mr. H M N U Kumara
Nil
N/A
Ms. S S A P Brahmanage
Nil
N/A
Mr. Pathirage Anura W Perera
Nil
N/A
Mr. M Perera
Nil
N/A
Mr. D Kalapuge
Nil
N/A
Mr. S Bandara
Nil
N/A
Mr. D Sooriyaarachchi
Nil
N/A
Mr. N L S Joseph
100,000
0.01%
4.2 Twenty largest shareholders as at 31st March 2024
Name of the shareholder
No. of shares
( % )
1
Prime Lands (Pvt) Ltd
749,999,970
80.00%
2
Seylan Bank PLC/Phantom Investments (Private) Limited
11,351,697
1.21%
3
Mr. H.P.D.W.N. Gunasekara
7,300,000
0.78%
4
Ceylinco General Insurance Limited
6,700,000
0.71%
5
Mr. H.K.C.P. Perera
5,000,000
0.53%
6
DFCC Bank PLC/Maskeliya Tea Exports (Pvt) Ltd
3,499,176
0.37%
7
Odyssey Capital Partners (Pvt) Ltd
3,381,702
0.36%
8
Mr. A.I. Ramachandra
3,175,000
0.34%
9
Hatton National Bank PLC A/C No. 4 (HNB Retirement Pension Fund)
3,035,184
0.32%
10
Mr. D.N.P. Rathnayake
2,873,529
0.31%
11
Mr. N.A.S. Brahmanage
2,500,000
0.27%
12
Mr. B.M.D.S. Thaaruna
2,500,000
0.27%
13
Mr. M.A. Jafferjee
2,000,000
0.21%
14
Katunayake Garments Limited.
1,923,000
0.21%
15
Mr. A.A.M.P. Amarasinghe
1,775,000
0.19%
16
Mr. D G Wirasekara
1,500,000
0.16%
17
Mr. D S Aruma Thanthrige
1,311,260
0.14%
18
Mr. R Udalagama
1,300,000
0.14%
19
Mr. D.D.D. Navarathna
1,240,100
0.13%
20
Mr. B Premalal
1,200,015
0.13%
813,565,633
86.78%
Others
123,934,367
13.22%
937,500,000
100.00%
4.3 Public Shareholding as at 31st March 2024
Percentage of Public Holding (Minimum Requirement - 10%)
19.86%
Number of Shares held by Public Shareholders
186,200,000
Number of Public Shareholders (Minimum Requirement - 200 Shareholders)
5,964
Number of Public and Non-Public Shareholders
5,968
Market Capitalization as at 31st March 2024
7,875,000,000
Float Adjusted Market Capitalization as at 31st March 2024
1,564,080,000
The Company is Compliant with option 2 of the Rule 7.13.1 (b) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange.
PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
4.3.1 Computation of Public Share Holding as at 31st March 2024
No. of shares
( % )
Parent, subsidiary or associate entities or any subsidiary or
associates of its Parent Entity
Prime Lands (Pvt) Ltd
749,999,970
80.00%
Directors of the entity, their spouses and children
under 18 years of age
Mr. B Premalal
1,200,015
0.13%
Ms. H K Sandamini R Perera
15
0.00%
Mr. N L S Joseph
100,000
0.01%
Key Management personnel and their close family members
Nil
N/A
Other related entities/ parties
Nil
N/A
Total non-public share holding
751,300,000
80.14%
Public Share Holding
186,200,000
19.86%
Total Issued Share Capital
937,500,000
100.00%
5.1 Stated Capital
Stated Capital is represented by number of shares in issue as given below:
No of Shares as at
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
Ordinary Shares
937,500,000
937,500,000
5.2 Earning per share
Earning per share has been calculated, for all periods, based on the number of shares in issue as at 31st March 2024
5.3 Market value per share for the quarter ended
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
Rs.
Rs.
Highest Price
8.70
8.00
Lowest Price
6.30
6.40
Last Traded
8.40
6.50
- Events occurring after Balance Sheet date
No circumstances have arisen since the reporting date, which would require adjustments or disclosures in the financial statements except below:
Authorization of interim dividend
The Board of Directors of the Company has authorised an interim dividend of sixty cents (Rs. 0.60) per ordinary share amounting to Rs. 562,500,000/- on 29th May 2024.
- Comparative figures
Comparative period's figures have been presented without any amendment.
- RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES
Transactions with Related Parties
Quarter Ended
31-Mar-24
Items in Statement of Financial Position
Reported under
Rs.
Assets
Consultancy Fee for NJ Consultants
Inventory properties
7,396,933
Construction Management Fee for Prime Constructions (Pvt) Ltd
Inventory properties
35,550,000
Liability
Loans obtain from HNB Finance PLC
Interest bearing borrowings
4,302,921
Lease obtain from HNB Finance PLC
Lease liabilities
3,720,166
Items in Statement of Comprehensive Income
Income
Rent income from HNB Finance PLC
Other Income
5,100,000
Expenses
Shared service fee to Prime Lands (Pvt) Ltd
Administrative expenses
7,500,000
Rent expenses to Prime Lands (Pvt) Ltd
Administrative expenses
1,500,000
Secretary fee to PELE Consulting (Pvt) Ltd
Administrative expenses
71,184
Interest Paid to the HNB Finance PLC
Finance expenses
354,771
Regent Caterers (Pvt) Ltd
Marketing expenses
2,435,038
PRIME LANDS RESIDENCIES PLC
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Company
Prime Lands Residencies PLC
Registered Office
75, D S Senanayake Mawatha
Colombo 08, Sri Lanka
Tel: +94 11 2699822
Fax: +94 11 4209691
Date, Place and Authority of
A Limited Liability Company Incorporated in Sri Lanka on May 16, 2005 under the Companies Act No. 17
Incorporation
of 1982 and re-registered on September 15, 2008 under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. The Company
was converted to a Public Company on February 12, 2021 and listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange 08
June 2021.
Company Registration Number
PQ00234680
(as a Public Company)
Company Secretary
SSP Corporate Services (Private) Limited
101, Inner Flower Road,
Colombo 03, Sri Lanka
Tel: +94 11 2573894
Auditors of the Company
Messrs. BDO Partners (Chartered Accountants)
65/2, "Charter House", Sir Chittampalam A Gardiner Mawatha
Colombo 02, Sri Lanka
Tel: +94 11 2421878-79/70 / +94 11 2387002/03
Fax: +94 11 2336064
Board of Directors
Ms. H K Sandamini R Perera
- Chairperson/Non-Independent Executive Director
Mr. B Premalal
- Non-Independent Executive Director
Mr. N M Weerakkody
- Managing Director/ Non-Independent Executive Director
Mr. H M N U Kumara
- Director-CorporateAffairs/Non-Independent Executive Director
Ms. S S A P Brahmanage
- Non-Independent Executive Director
Mr. Pathirage Anura W Perera - Non-Independent Executive Director
Mr. M Perera
- Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. D Kalapuge
- Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. S M S S Bandara
- Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. D Sooriyaarachchi
- Senior Independent Director/Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. N L S Joseph
- Independent Non-Executive Director
Lawyers of the Company
Sharm Fernando Associates
35/10, Wijayakumaratunga Mawatha Colombo 05, Sri Lanka
Tel: +94 76 6993861
Bankers of the Company
DFCC Bank PLC
Seylan Bank PLC
Nations Trust Bank PLC
People's Bank
Commercial Bank PLC
Sampath Bank PLC
Hatton National Bank PLC
National Development Bank PLC
Bank of Ceylon
