PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(PRT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/25
0.245 AUD   -5.77%
05:59pASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Interim Results Announcement
PU
05:59pASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Presentation of Half-Year Results
PU
05:59pASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Appendix 4D and Half-Year Financial Report
PU
ASX Announcement: Appendix 3Z Peter Macort

02/25/2021 | 05:58pm EST
25 February 2021

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED (ASX: PRT)

Attached is an Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice for Peter Macourt.

Authorised for release by the Board of Prime Media Group Limited.

For further information, please contact:

John Palisi

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretaryjohn.palisi@primemedia.com.au02 6242 3810

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

363 ANTILL STREET WATSON ACT 2602

ABN 97 000 764 867

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

Prime Media Group Limited 97 000 764 867

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Peter John Macourt

Date of last notice

1 September 2014

Date that director ceased to be director

25 February 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Not applicable

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Prime Media Group Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 22:57:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
