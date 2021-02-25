ASX Announcement: Appendix 3Z Peter Macort

25 February 2021
Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited Level 6, 20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED (ASX: PRT)
Attached is an Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice for Peter Macourt.
Authorised for release by the Board of Prime Media Group Limited.
For further information, please contact:
John Palisi
Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretaryjohn.palisi@primemedia.com.au02 6242 3810
PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
363 ANTILL STREET WATSON ACT 2602
ABN 97 000 764 867
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Final Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
ABN
Prime Media Group Limited 97 000 764 867
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Peter John Macourt
Date of last notice
1 September 2014
Date that director ceased to be director
25 February 2021
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Not applicable
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
Not applicable
