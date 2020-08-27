Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Prime Media Group Limited    PRT   AU000000PRT5

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(PRT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
0.091 AUD   -2.15%
03:07aASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
03:07aASX ANNOUNCEMENT : FY20 Full Year Results Investor Presentation
PU
03:07aASX ANNOUNCEMENT : FY20 Full Year Results Announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASX Announcement: Appendix 4E and Full Year Statutory Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 03:07am EDT

APPENDIX 4E

Financial report for the year ended 30 June 2020

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

Up/Down

Movement %

$'000

$'000

Total revenue

163,680

191,862

Down

(14.7%)

Earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and

20,272

38,469

Down

(47.3%)

amortisation (EBITDA)1

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

(10,076)

(11,879)

Down

(15.2%)

Impairment expenses

(532)

(14,018)

Down

(96.2%)

Operating profit

9,212

11,402

Down

(19.2%)

Net tax expense

(2,601)

(4,054)

Down

(35.8%)

Net profit for the period attributable to members

6,611

7,348

Down

(10.0%)

DIVIDEND INFORMATION

Franked

Tax rate for

Amount per

amount per

franking

share

share

credit

Interim dividend 2020 (paid during current reporting period)

-

-

-

Final dividend 2020

-

-

-

There are no dividend or distribution reinvestment plans in operation.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Previous

Current

Corresponding

Period

Period

Basic EPS (cents)

1.8

2.0

Basic EPS excluding specific items (cents)

1.8

2.0

Net tangible assets per security (cents)2

13.0

11.4

The information in this Appendix 4E is based on the financial statements which have been audited by Ernst & Young. The financial statements include an independent auditor's report to the members of Prime Media Group Limited. Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the Annual Report for Prime Media Group Limited and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2020 including directors' report, financial statements and notes to the financial statements.

  1. The Group adopted AASB 16 Leases using the modified retrospective method of adoption, with the date of initial application of 1 July 2019. EBITDA for the prior period has not been restated to reflect the change in accounting standard.
  2. Right-of-useassets have been excluded from net tangible assets.

P R I M E M E D I A GR O U P L I M I T E D AB N 9 7 0 0 0 7 6 4 8 6 7 A ND I T S C O N T R O L L E D E N T I T I E S

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

ABN 97 000 764 867

ANNUAL REPORT

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Corporate Information

ABN 97 000 764 867

This annual report covers both Prime Media Group Limited ("the Company") as an individual entity and the consolidated entity comprising Prime Media Group Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group"). The Group's functional and presentation currency is AUD ($).

NAME

POSITION

DATE APPOINTED

DATE RETIRED/RESIGNED

Directors:

Peter J. Macourt

Chair

1 September 2014

-

Ian R. Neal

6 June 2008

-

Cass A. O'Connor

21 April 2015

-

John K. Hartigan

15 May 2014

19 December 2019

Robbie L. Sefton

8 April 2019

13 February 2020

Ian C. Audsley

Chief Executive Officer

24 June 2010

-

Registered Office

363 Antill Street

Watson ACT 2602

Ph: 02 6242 3700

Share Register

Link Market Services Limited

Level 12

680 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Ph: 1300 554 474

Prime Media Group Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (Listing Code PRT).

Bank

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ)

Auditors

Ernst & Young

P R I M E M E D I A GR O U P L I M I T E D - A N N U A L R E P OR T

2020

1

Directors' Report

Your directors submit their report for the year ended 30 June 2020.

DIR EC TORS

The names and details of the Company's directors in office during the financial year and until the date of this report are set out below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Names, qualifications, experience and special responsibilities

Peter J. Macourt

Non-Executive Chair and Director (appointed 1 September 2014)

Mr Macourt is a former Chair and non-executive director of Virtus Health Limited and Sky Network Television Limited. He is also a former director of FOXTEL and a former director and chief operating officer of News Limited and Independent Newspapers Limited. Mr Macourt was appointed Interim Chair of Prime Media Group Limited on 19 December 2019 and is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Ian R. Neal

Non-Executive Director (appointed 6 June 2008)

Mr Neal is a Chair for the Executive Connection and consults on business strategy and implementation from a perspective of maximising shareholder value. Mr Neal was co-founder and managing director of Nanyang Ventures Pty Limited from 1993 to 2004. Mr Neal's professional background is in financial markets, commencing as an equities analyst and moving to various banking positions until establishing Nanyang Ventures. Mr Neal is a life member of the Financial Services Institute of Australia, a previous National President of The Securities Institute of Australia and was a member of the first Corporate Governance Council which established the Corporate Governance Guidelines. Mr Neal is Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Cass A. O'Connor

Non-Executive Director (appointed 21 April 2015)

Ms O'Connor has over 30 years' experience as a director of ASX listed companies, Federal and State government and unlisted entities. For the past 20 years she has managed her own corporate advisory company. Ms O'Connor is currently Chair of Carriageworks Limited, a shareholder and director of multi-award winning independent television and film production entity Goalpost Pictures; Chair of TRIBE, a leading influencer marketing and branded content generation platform; and Chair of Karista, a curated disability services provision platform. Ms O'Connor has previously worked for Bain & Co / Deutsche Bank, Turnbull & Partners, Goldman Sachs (Australia) and Carnegie, Wylie & Company. Ms O'Connor is Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

John K. Hartigan

Non-Executive Chair (appointed 15 May 2014, retired 19 December 2019)

Mr Hartigan headed News Corporation's Australian operations as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of News Limited (now known as News Corp Australia). He was also a director of FOXTEL and Chair of Australian News Channel, which owns and operates Sky News. Mr Hartigan is a trustee of the Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust, a Lifetime Member of The Bradman Foundation, a director of the Australian Paralympic Committee and was previously Chair of Destination NSW.

P R I M E M E D I A GR O U P L I M I T E D - A N N U A L R E P OR T

2020

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prime Media Group Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 07:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
03:07aASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
03:07aASX ANNOUNCEMENT : FY20 Full Year Results Investor Presentation
PU
03:07aASX ANNOUNCEMENT : FY20 Full Year Results Announcement
PU
03:07aASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Appendix 4E and Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
08/16ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : FY20 Financial Results Release Date
PU
03/23ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Trading Update: COVID-19
PU
02/25ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Appendix 4D and FY19 Interim Financial Report
PU
02/25ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : FY19 Interim Results Announcement
PU
02/25ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : FY19 Interim Results Presentation
PU
02/13ASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Resignation of Director - Ms Robbie Sefton
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 158 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 4,28 M 3,09 M 3,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,3 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prime Media Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,08 AUD
Last Close Price 0,09 AUD
Spread / Highest target -12,1%
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Craig Audsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter John Macourt Chairman
John Palisi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Richard Neal Independent Non-Executive Director
Cass A. O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED-46.47%24
FOX CORPORATION-26.76%16 420
DISCOVERY, INC.-30.45%14 617
HUYA INC.55.21%6 030
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-19.88%4 223
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-12.93%3 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group