ASX Announcement: Appendix 4E and Full Year Statutory Accounts

Your directors submit their report for the year ended 30 June 2020.

DIR EC TORS

The names and details of the Company's directors in office during the financial year and until the date of this report are set out below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Names, qualifications, experience and special responsibilities

Peter J. Macourt

Non-Executive Chair and Director (appointed 1 September 2014)

Mr Macourt is a former Chair and non-executive director of Virtus Health Limited and Sky Network Television Limited. He is also a former director of FOXTEL and a former director and chief operating officer of News Limited and Independent Newspapers Limited. Mr Macourt was appointed Interim Chair of Prime Media Group Limited on 19 December 2019 and is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Ian R. Neal

Non-Executive Director (appointed 6 June 2008)

Mr Neal is a Chair for the Executive Connection and consults on business strategy and implementation from a perspective of maximising shareholder value. Mr Neal was co-founder and managing director of Nanyang Ventures Pty Limited from 1993 to 2004. Mr Neal's professional background is in financial markets, commencing as an equities analyst and moving to various banking positions until establishing Nanyang Ventures. Mr Neal is a life member of the Financial Services Institute of Australia, a previous National President of The Securities Institute of Australia and was a member of the first Corporate Governance Council which established the Corporate Governance Guidelines. Mr Neal is Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Cass A. O'Connor

Non-Executive Director (appointed 21 April 2015)

Ms O'Connor has over 30 years' experience as a director of ASX listed companies, Federal and State government and unlisted entities. For the past 20 years she has managed her own corporate advisory company. Ms O'Connor is currently Chair of Carriageworks Limited, a shareholder and director of multi-award winning independent television and film production entity Goalpost Pictures; Chair of TRIBE, a leading influencer marketing and branded content generation platform; and Chair of Karista, a curated disability services provision platform. Ms O'Connor has previously worked for Bain & Co / Deutsche Bank, Turnbull & Partners, Goldman Sachs (Australia) and Carnegie, Wylie & Company. Ms O'Connor is Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

John K. Hartigan

Non-Executive Chair (appointed 15 May 2014, retired 19 December 2019)

Mr Hartigan headed News Corporation's Australian operations as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of News Limited (now known as News Corp Australia). He was also a director of FOXTEL and Chair of Australian News Channel, which owns and operates Sky News. Mr Hartigan is a trustee of the Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust, a Lifetime Member of The Bradman Foundation, a director of the Australian Paralympic Committee and was previously Chair of Destination NSW.