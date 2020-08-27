Log in
ASX Announcement: Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

08/27/2020 | 03:07am EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

Prime Media Group Limited

ABN/ARBN

Financial year ended:

97 000 764 867

30 June 2020

Our corporate governance statement1 for the period above can be found at:2

  • These pages of our annual report:

This URL on our

www.primemedia.com.au

website:

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 27 August 2020 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.3

Date: 27 August 2020

Name of authorised officer

John Palisi Company Secretary

authorising lodgement:

1 "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must also lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The Appendix 4G serves a dual purpose. It acts as a key designed to assist readers to locate the governance disclosures made by a listed entity under Listing Rule 4.10.3 and under the ASX Corporate Governance Council's recommendations. It also acts as a verification tool for listed entities to confirm that they have met the disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

The Appendix 4G is not a substitute for, and is not to be confused with, the entity's corporate governance statement. They serve different purposes and an entity must produce each of them separately.

  1. Tick whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where your corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.
  2. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

See notes 4 and 5 below for further instructions on how to complete this form.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)

Page 1

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter setting

-

out:

in our Corporate Governance Statement on page 1

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

management; and

our board and management (including those matters expressly

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

delegated to management.

in the Board Charter, which is available on the Company

website at www.primemedia.com.au/investors

1.2

A listed entity should:

in our Corporate Governance Statement on page 3

-

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or

in the Board Charter, which is available on the Company

senior executive or putting someone forward for election as

website at www.primemedia.com.au/investors

a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

in our Corporate Governance Statement on page 3

-

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in the Board Charter, which is available on the Company

website at www.primemedia.com.au/investors

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

in our Corporate Governance Statement on page 4

-

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with

in the Board Charter, which is available on the Company

the proper functioning of the board.

website at www.primemedia.com.au/investors

  1. Tick the box in this column only if you have followed the relevant recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. Where the recommendation has a disclosure obligation attached, you must insert the location where that disclosure has been made, where indicated by the line with "insert location" underneath. If the disclosure in question has been made in your corporate governance statement, you need only insert "our corporate governance statement". If the disclosure has been made in your annual report, you should insert the page number(s) of your annual report (eg "pages 10-12 of our annual report"). If the disclosure has been made on your website, you should insert the URL of the web page where the disclosure has been made or can be accessed (eg "www.entityname.com.au/corporate governance/charters/").
  2. If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in fullfor the wholeof the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)

Page 2

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

1.5

A listed entity should:

in our Corporate Governance Statement on pages 8 and 9

-

(a) have and disclose a diversity policy;

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(b) through its board or a committee of the board set

at www.primemedia.com.au/investors

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set

composition of its board, senior executives and workforce

generally; and

by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with

(c) disclose in relation to each reporting period:

our diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

in our Corporate Governance Statement on page 9

(1) the measurable objectives set for that period to

achieve gender diversity;

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

(2) the entity's progress towards achieving those

in our Corporate Governance Statement AND

objectives; and

at www.primemedia.com.au/investors

(3) either:

  1. the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
  2. if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period.

1.6

A listed entity should:

in our Corporate Governance Statement on page 3

-

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

performance of the board, its committees and individual

in our Corporate Governance Statement on page 3

directors; and

  1. disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that process during or in respect of that period.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)

Page 3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

1.7

A listed entity should:

in our Corporate Governance Statement on page 5

-

(a) have and disclose a process for evaluating the performance

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b): AND

of its senior executives at least once every reporting period;

at www.primemedia.com.au/investors

and

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance

in our Corporate Governance Statement on page 5 AND

evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that

at www.primemedia.com.au/investors

process during or in respect of that period.

in the Directors' Report at pages 10 to 23 of the Company's

2020 Annual Report

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prime Media Group Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 07:06:01 UTC
