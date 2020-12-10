ASX Announcement: Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

Sydney, 9 December 2020

Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ian McGill and Mr. Joshua Lowcock as independent non-executive directors.

Mr. McGill was a corporate partner at law firm Allens for 30 years. Mr. McGill specialised in media and telecommunications industry transactions, policy and regulation, including media law reform; all of which are vitally important matters for Prime Media going forward.

Mr. Lowcock is the New York-based Chief Digital Officer of Universal McCann, a global media and advertising agency. Mr. Lowcock also serves as an industry advisor to a number of listed US ad-tech companies. He previously worked in the digital media and advertising market in China and was recognised by AdWeek (USA) as one of the most indispensable people in media (2018).

Prior to his international career Mr. Lowcock worked at the Nine Network and News Limited. Mr. Lowcock's non-executive directorships include ASX-listed Accent Group Limited and Cashrewards Limited.

PRIME Chair, Peter Macourt said:

"It is a tremendous vote of confidence in our business, our strategy and our people that Ian McGill and Joshua Lowcock have joined the Prime Media Board at this pivotal time. We very much look forward to the perspectives they will bring to our diversification strategy and governance of the Company".

Authorised for release by the Board of Prime Media Group Limited

For further information, please contact:

John Palisi

Chief Financial Officer

PRIME Media Group Limited

Ph. 62423810

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED ABN 97 000 764 867

Suite 132, Jones Bay Wharf, 26-32 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont NSW 2009

www.primemedia.com.au