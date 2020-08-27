ASX Announcement: FY20 Full Year Results Announcement

ASX Announcement: 27 August 2020

2020 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

PRIME MEDIA GROUP (ASX:PRT) today released its results for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

STATUTORY RESULTS SUMMARY

Total revenue $163.7M, down 14.7% on the prior year

EBITDA $20.3M, down 47.3% on the prior year

Operating costs down $2.1M excluding one-off transaction costs of $1.5M and pre-AASB 16 Leases

one-off transaction costs of $1.5M and pre-AASB 16 Leases Statutory profit after tax of $6.6M, down 10.0% on prior year

CORE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX

$6.0M down 64.8% on prior year

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Net operating cashflow up $6.4M or 28.6% on prior year

Net cash of $17.1M

Prime Media Group Limited core net profit after tax for the 2020 financial year of $6.0M, declined $11.1M or 64.8% on the prior year. Prime's statutory net profit after tax of $6.6M, declined $737K or 10.0% on the prior year.

Total revenue of $163.7M declined $28.2M or 14.7% on the prior year. Revenue from contracts with customers was materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, declining $16.7M or 34.7% in the final quarter of this financial year compared to the same period last year. Revenue declines were recorded across national agency and local direct advertisers, as consumer sentiment weakened and advertiser categories such as retail, household furnishings and the motor vehicle sector declined.

During the financial year, the Company achieved a market leading revenue share in the aggregated regional market of New South Wales and Victoria of 41.0%. Advertising revenue in the aggregated regional market of New South Wales and Victoria declined by 16.4% on the prior year, compared to the market, which declined 15.4% in the same period.

Cost of sales, including affiliation payments to the Seven Network under the program supply agreement, declined by $7.9M or 7.8% on the prior year. Affiliation payments made to the Seven Network are based on a percentage of gross advertising revenue.

Operating expenses declined $2.1M or 4.1% on the prior year, primarily due to a reduction in employee benefit expense of $2.6M. The Company took steps in the final quarter of the year to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including key management agreeing a temporary reduction in