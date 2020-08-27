ASX Announcement: FY20 Full Year Results Investor Presentation
Prime Media Group
Financial result for the year ended 30 June 2020
Investor Briefing 28 August 2020
2020 Financial Year Result
STRONG BALANCE SHEET: Net Cash $17.1 million
CORE NET PROFIT*: $6.0 million, down 64.8% on prior year
STATUTORY PROFIT: $6.6 million, down 10.0% on prior year
TOTAL REVENUE: $163.7 million down 14.7% on prior year:
Total advertising revenue share: market leading 41.0 share points^
JobKeeper subsidy $3.0 million
OPERATING COSTS: down $2.0 million or 3.9% on prior year (including one-off items)
EBITDA: $20.3 million down 47.3% on prior year
NET OPERATING CASHFLOW: $28.9 million, up $6.4 million or 28.6% on prior year
FUTURE STRATEGY REVENUE DIVERSIFICATION
DIVIDEND PROGRAM REMAINS SUSPENDED
Core net profit is a non IFRS measure that in the opinion of the Directors is useful in understanding and appraising the company's performance.
Source: KPMG aggregated regional markets of Northern New South Wales, Southern New South Wales and Victoria industry data
STATUTORY RESULTS
FY20
FY19
VARIANCE
$'000
$'000
$'000
%
Total Revenue (excl. interest)
163,605
191,721
(28,116)
(14.7%)
Cost of Sales
93,594
101,465
7,871
7.8%
Operating expenses (incl. share of associates)
48,156
50,219
2,063
4.1%
AASB 16 Leases
-
1,568
1,568
-%
Non-recurring transaction costs
1,583
-
(1,583)
-%
EBITDA (NON-IFRS)
20,272
38,469
(18,197)
(47.3%)
NET PROFIT AFTER TAX
6,611
7,348
(737)
(10.0%)
Basic EPS
1.8
2.0
CORE EARNINGS
FY20
FY19
VARIANCE
$'000
$'000
$'000
%
PROFIT AFTER TAX
6,611
7,348
737
10.0%
SPECIFIC ITEMS
Impairment (non-cash)
532
14,018
Release of deferred tax liability arising from impairment
-
(4,205)
JobKeeper subsidy
(2,976)
-
Non-recurring scheme of arrangement expenses
1,583
-
Redundancies
43
-
Income tax benefit related to specific items
245
-
CORE PROFIT BEFORE SPECIFIC ITEMS AND AFTER TAX
6,038
17,161
11,123
(64.8%)
Sales 2020
158 M
114 M
114 M
Net income 2020
-
-
-
Net cash 2020
4,28 M
3,09 M
3,09 M
P/E ratio 2020
-
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
33,3 M
24,1 M
24,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,18x
EV / Sales 2021
0,12x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
48,8%
