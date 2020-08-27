Log in
PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(PRT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
0.091 AUD   -2.15%
ASX Announcement: FY20 Full Year Results Investor Presentation

08/27/2020 | 03:07am EDT

Prime Media Group

Financial result for the year ended 30 June 2020

Investor Briefing 28 August 2020

2020 Financial Year Result

  • STRONG BALANCE SHEET: Net Cash $17.1 million
  • CORE NET PROFIT*: $6.0 million, down 64.8% on prior year
  • STATUTORY PROFIT: $6.6 million, down 10.0% on prior year
  • TOTAL REVENUE: $163.7 million down 14.7% on prior year:
    • Total advertising revenue share: market leading 41.0 share points^
    • JobKeeper subsidy $3.0 million
  • OPERATING COSTS: down $2.0 million or 3.9% on prior year (including one-off items)
  • EBITDA: $20.3 million down 47.3% on prior year
  • NET OPERATING CASHFLOW: $28.9 million, up $6.4 million or 28.6% on prior year
  • FUTURE STRATEGY REVENUE DIVERSIFICATION
  • DIVIDEND PROGRAM REMAINS SUSPENDED
    • Core net profit is a non IFRS measure that in the opinion of the Directors is useful in understanding and appraising the company's performance.
    • Source: KPMG aggregated regional markets of Northern New South Wales, Southern New South Wales and Victoria industry data

STATUTORY RESULTS

FY20

FY19

VARIANCE

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

Total Revenue (excl. interest)

163,605

191,721

(28,116)

(14.7%)

Cost of Sales

93,594

101,465

7,871

7.8%

Operating expenses (incl. share of associates)

48,156

50,219

2,063

4.1%

AASB 16 Leases

-

1,568

1,568

-%

Non-recurring transaction costs

1,583

-

(1,583)

-%

EBITDA (NON-IFRS)

20,272

38,469

(18,197)

(47.3%)

NET PROFIT AFTER TAX

6,611

7,348

(737)

(10.0%)

Basic EPS

1.8

2.0

CORE EARNINGS

FY20

FY19

VARIANCE

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

PROFIT AFTER TAX

6,611

7,348

737

10.0%

SPECIFIC ITEMS

Impairment (non-cash)

532

14,018

Release of deferred tax liability arising from impairment

-

(4,205)

JobKeeper subsidy

(2,976)

-

Non-recurring scheme of arrangement expenses

1,583

-

Redundancies

43

-

Income tax benefit related to specific items

245

-

CORE PROFIT BEFORE SPECIFIC ITEMS AND AFTER TAX

6,038

17,161

11,123

(64.8%)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prime Media Group Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 07:06:01 UTC
