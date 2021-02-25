ASX Announcement: Presentation of Half-Year Results

25 February 2021

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED (ASX: PRT)

Attached is the Interim Financial Result Presentation for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2020.

Authorised for release by the Board of Prime Media Group Limited.

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

HALF-YEAR RESULT 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

• STRONG BALANCE SHEET: Net Cash $31.4 million. − Includes cash received for Public Interest News Gathering (PING) grant of $4.2 million and JobKeeper Payment subsidies of $4.4 million

• STATUTORY PROFIT: $10.1 million, up 126.9% on prior comparative period. − Includes revenue recognised from PING grant of $1.8 million and JobKeeper Payment subsidies of $3.4 million

• REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS: $86.1 million down 4.7% on prior comparative period. − Total advertising revenue share: market leading 41.0 share points^

• OPERATING COSTS: down $2.8 million or 10.5% on prior comparative period

• EBITDA: $19.1 million up 65.6% on prior comparative period

• NET OPERATING CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: excluding government subsidies declined $5.7 million or 42.0% prior comparative period

• FUTURE STRATEGY REVENUE DIVERSIFICATION

^ Source: KPMG aggregated regional markets of Northern New South Wales, Southern New South Wales and Victoria industry data

STATUTORY RESULTS