ASX Announcement: Presentation of Half-Year Results

25 February 2021
PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED (ASX: PRT)
Attached is the Interim Financial Result Presentation for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2020.
Authorised for release by the Board of Prime Media Group Limited.
HALF-YEAR RESULT 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR
-
• STRONG BALANCE SHEET: Net Cash $31.4 million.
− Includes cash received for Public Interest News Gathering (PING) grant of $4.2 million and JobKeeper Payment subsidies of $4.4 million
-
• STATUTORY PROFIT: $10.1 million, up 126.9% on prior comparative period.
− Includes revenue recognised from PING grant of $1.8 million and JobKeeper Payment subsidies of $3.4 million
-
• REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS: $86.1 million down 4.7% on prior comparative period.
− Total advertising revenue share: market leading 41.0 share points^
-
• OPERATING COSTS: down $2.8 million or 10.5% on prior comparative period
-
• EBITDA: $19.1 million up 65.6% on prior comparative period
-
• NET OPERATING CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: excluding government subsidies declined $5.7 million or 42.0% prior comparative period
-
• FUTURE STRATEGY REVENUE DIVERSIFICATION
^ Source: KPMG aggregated regional markets of Northern New South Wales, Southern New South Wales and Victoria industry data
STATUTORY RESULTS
|
1H21
|
1H20
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
%
|
Total Revenue (excl. interest)
|
91,724
|
90,802
|
922
|
1.0%
|
Cost of Sales
|
(48,414)
|
(52,604)
|
4,190
|
8.0%
|
Operating expenses
|
(24,039)
|
(25,322)
|
1,283
|
5.1%
|
Non-recurring transaction costs
|
-
|
(1,525)
|
1,525
|
-
|
Share of associates
|
(171)
|
182
|
(353)
|
(194.0%)
|
EBITDA (NON-IFRS)
|
19,100
|
11,533
|
7,567
|
65.6%
|
NET PROFIT AFTER TAX
|
10,124
|
4,461
|
5,663
|
126.9%
|
Basic EPS
|
2.8
|
1.2
VARIANCE
