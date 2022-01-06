Prime Media : Change of Company Name

PRT Company Limited

ACN 000 764 867

ASX Announcement: 7 January 2022

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME TO PRT COMPANY LIMITED AND CONSEQUENTIAL AMENDMENTS TO CONSTITUTION

PRIME MEDIA GROUP (ASX: PRT) (the Company) today advises that, following shareholder approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Thursday 23 December 2021, and completion of the sale of the Company's business and assets to Seven Network (Operations) Limited on 31 December 2021, the Company has changed its name to "PRT Company Limited". From this date, the Company's website will be www.prtcompany.com.au.

In accordance with ASX's notice protocol, it is expected that the change to the Company's name will be reflected on ASX from the commencement of trading on Tuesday 11 January 2022.

The Company confirms that the ASX issuer code will remain "PRT".

The change of name does not, in itself, affect the legal status of the Company or of its assets or liabilities.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 15.4.2, the Company also advises that the Company's constitution has been amended as attached to reflect the change of name.

The Company's registered office is 363 Antill Street, Watson ACT 2602.

Authorised for release by the Board of PRT Company Limited.

For further information, please contact:

John Palisi

Director & Company Secretary john.palisi@prtcompany.com.au 02 6242 3810