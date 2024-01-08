Prime Medicine, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in creating and delivering the gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is leveraging its prime editing platform, a gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated, one-time genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Its Prime Editors have two main components that act together to edit DNA: a Prime Editor protein, having a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme that may be fused together, and a pegRNA, that targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It is progressing a diversified portfolio of about 18 programs initially focused on genetic diseases.

Related indices Russell 2000