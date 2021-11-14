Prime Meridian : Annual Report - 2020 Annual Report

ANNUAL REPORT | 2020

BOARD OF DIRECTORS P R I M E M E R I D I A N H O L D I N G CO M PA N Y Richard A. Weidner Chairman Sammie D. Dixon, Jr. Vice Chairman, President and CEO Chris L. Jensen, Jr. Executive Vice President Kenneth H. Compton William D. Crona Steven L. Evans R. Randy Guemple Kathleen C. Jones Robert H. Kirby Frank L. Langston Michael A. Micallef, Jr. L. Collins Proctor, Sr. Garrison A. Rolle, M.D. Steven D. Smith Marjorie R. Turnbull Timberlane Office (renovated 2020)

Dear Fellow Shareholders, Last year was an opportunity for our Bank team to rally together to support our communities and each other. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, there were many accomplishments: the Company reported net earnings of $4.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net earnings of $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Further, the Company surpassed $647.3 million in total assets, an increase of 29.1% over the previous year. The experience of dealing with COVID-19 reinforced the importance of relationships with clients, with each delivering on the promise of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), we proved to be one of the area's top job-savers. While setting the pace for PPP, the Bank maintained a strong cash position to support overall loan growth. Year- over-year growth in loans (excluding PPP) was $75.5 million, or 22.1%. to a close. (See photos accompanying this Annual Report.) The Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company's common stock. In addition, one of our original Board members, 13, 2021. Mrs. Turnbull has also been appointed Director Emeritus by both Boards. Operationally, the Bank performed very well and ended the year as it began: poised for growth. Other Highlights include: Total deposits increased $142.3 million, or 32.5%, since December 31, 2019. Approximately $23.4 million of the increase is estimated to be PPP-sourced deposits.

PPP-sourced deposits. During the second and third quarters the Company originated and funded 911 PPP loans totalling $82.8 million. Of the total, 414 loans were originated with new clients and 35% of these borrowers have since expanded their banking relationships with us and the number continues to grow.

Net loans (including PPP loans) increased $141.1 million, or 41.1%, year-over-year to $476.7 million.

year-over-year to $476.7 million. The mortgage team produced strong results in 2020 as well, outpacing 2019 in terms of units, volume, and gain on sales revenue. We are proud to present the enclosed 2020 Annual Report. Warm regards, Sammie D. Dixon, Jr. Richard A. Weidner, CPA Chairman

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors Prime Meridian Holding Company Tallahassee, Florida: Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary (the "Company"), as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the related consolidated statements of earnings, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the consolidated results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Basis for Opinion These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud, the Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors Prime Meridian Holding Company Page Two Critical Audit Matters The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that (i) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements and (ii) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matter below, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates. Evaluation of General Reserve Portion of the Allowance for Loan Losses - Evaluation of the Qualitative Adjustments As described in Notes 1 and 3 to the consolidated financial statements, management determines the general reserve portion of the allowance for loan losses using actual historical loss experience for each individual loan category, as well as evaluating whether qualitative adjustments are necessary. As of December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $6.1 million which consists of two components: the allowance for loans individually evaluated for impairment ("specific reserves"), representing $179,000 and the allowance for loans collectively evaluated for impairment ("general reserve"), representing $5.9 million. The general reserve covers loans that are not individually classified as impaired. In evaluating whether qualitative adjustments are necessary, management considers (1) changes in lending policies and procedures, risk selection and underwriting standards, (2) changes in national, regional and local economic conditions that affect the collectability of the loan portfolio, (3) changes in the experience, ability and depth of lending management and other relevant staff, (4) changes in the volume and severity of past due loans, nonaccrual loans or loans classified special mention, substandard, doubtful or loss, (5) quality of loan review and Board of Directors oversight, (6) changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio and terms of loans, (7) the existence and effect of any concentrations of credit and changes in the level of such concentrations, (8) changes in collateral dependent loans, and (9) the effect of other external factors, trends or uncertainties that could affect management's estimate of probable losses, such as competition and industry conditions. The principal considerations for our determination that performing procedures relating to the evaluation of qualitative adjustments used in the calculation of the general reserve portion of the allowance for loan losses is a critical audit matter are as follows: Significant judgment used by management when evaluating the qualitative adjustments, which in turn led to a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity, and effort in performing audit procedures and evaluating audit evidence relating to the qualitative adjustments. Addressing the matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. These procedures included among others, testing management's process for evaluating qualitative adjustments by (i) evaluating the appropriateness of the methodology management used in evaluating the qualitative adjustments, (ii) testing the inputs used in the estimate of qualitative adjustments, including the completeness and accuracy of underlying historical loss data, and (iii) evaluating the reasonableness of the qualitative adjustments given current microeconomic trends and portfolio characteristics. HACKER, JOHNSON & SMITH PA We have served as the Company's auditor since 2008. Tampa, Florida March 22, 2021

