Prime Meridian : Investor Presentation (Q2, 2022)

This Presentation, including information incorporated herein by reference, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "is confident that," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward- looking statements. We do not have a policy of updating or revising forward looking statements except as otherwise required by law, and silence by management over time should not be construed to mean that actual events are occurring as estimated in such forward-looking statements.
Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and the operations of our subsidiary, Prime Meridian Bank, include, but are not limited to, changes in:
risk factors named in the Prospectus
general economic conditions
legislative/regulatory changes
monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government
the quality and composition of our loan or investment portfolios
competition
demand for loan and deposit products
demand for financial services in our primary trade area
litigation, tax, and other regulatory matters
accounting principles and guidelines
other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, or technological factors affecting us
The factors listed above should not be construed as exhaustive. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Information on these factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports and statements Prime
Meridian Holding Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at its website (www.sec.gov). We do not have a policy of updating or revising forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law, and silence by management over time should not be construed to mean that actual events are occurring as estimated in such forward-looking statements.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present including "pre-tax,pre-provision (PTPP) operating earnings," "PTPP return on average common equity," "PTPP return on average assets," and "adjusted average loan yield" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to those financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results.
We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present, and future periods.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Q1-20or Q1 2020 - First Quarter of 2020
Q2-20or Q2 2020 - Second Quarter of 2020
Q3-20or Q3 2020 - Third Quarter of 2020
Q4-20or Q4 2020 - Fourth Quarter of 2020
Q1-21or Q1 2021 - First Quarter of 2021
Q2-21or Q2 2021 - Second Quarter of 2021
Q3-21or Q3 2021 -Third Quarter of 2021
Q4-21or Q4 2021 - Fourth Quarter of 2021
Q1-22or Q1 2022 - First Quarter of 2022
Q2-22or Q2 2022 - Second Quarter of 2022
2021Y - Fiscal Year 2021
Annualized - Calculated to reflect a rate based on a full year
ALLL - Allowance for loan losses
CAGR - Compound annual growth rate
CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses (new accounting standard effective 1/1/2023)
COF - Cost of funds
COVID-19- Pandemic-related virus
CRE - Commercial real estate
Efficiency ratio - Ratio of noninterest expense to sum of total net interest income and noninterest income
FTE - Full time equivalent
GAAP - Generally accepted accounting principles
MM - Dollars in millions
NPA - Nonperforming assets
NPL - Nonperforming loans
OTCQX - OTC Exchange
PMB - Prime Meridian Bank
PMHG - Prime Meridian Holding Company
PPP - SBA's Paycheck Protection Program related to COVID-19
PTPP - Pre-taxpre-provision
ROAA - Return on average assets
ROAE - Return on average equity
SBA - Small Business Administration
COMPANY PROFILE
Q2 2022 Overview
AL
GA
Ticker
PMHG (OTCQX)
Market Capitalization
$79.8 million (as of 6/30/2022)
Tallahassee
Price / TBV(1)
123.5% (as of 6/30/2022)
Crawfordville
FL
Assets
$860.8 Million
Loans, net
$537.6 Million
Deposits
$784.6 Million
Shareholders' Equity
$64.6 Million
NPAs (2)/ Assets
0.04%
Lakeland
Leverage Ratio (Company)
8.16%
Leverage Ratio (Bank)
8.61%
Shares Outstanding
3,155,308
Institutional Ownership
Less than 25%
LOCATIONS BY COUNTY
Bank Website
www.PrimeMeridianBank.com
Leon (2)
Investor Website
Investors.PrimeMeridianBank.com
Polk (1)
(1) TBV = Tangible Book Value
Wakulla (1)
Data as of 6/30/2022
(2) NPAs = Nonperforming Assets
INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS
Financial
History of profitable operations, driven by strong organic loan and core deposit growth
Continued emphasis on expense management and improved operating efficiency
Quarterly revenue per share Q2 2022 (ex-mortgage banking & PPP) up 33.1% over Q2 2021
Credit Quality
Corporate-bankingstyle underwriting philosophy within community banking model
Conservative risk culture with focus on credit, interest rate and compliance risk management
Long history of disciplined credit process and strong asset quality. NPAs of 0.04% at 6/30/2022(1)
Capital and Liquidity
Tier 1 Leverage of 8.61% (Bank)
Tangible book value per share of $20.48
Current liquidity position and access to capital provides capacity for additional growth and loan funding
Growth and Strategy
Personalized client service guided by core values
Operating in attractive growth markets (North and Central Florida)
Targeting additional locations in North/Central Florida, South Georgia, and South Alabama
Experienced Local Management Team
Energetic and experienced management team
Strong credibility with regulators and investors
Meaningful insider ownership is aligned with shareholder interest
(1)Source: internal company documents as of 6/30/2022
