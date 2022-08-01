Log in
    PMHG   US74164R1077

PRIME MERIDIAN HOLDING COMPANY

(PMHG)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:31 2022-07-29 am EDT
25.99 USD   +1.96%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prime Meridian : Investor Presentation (Q2, 2022)

08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

Q2 2022

INVESTORS.PRIMEMERIDIANBANK.COM | OTCQX: PMHG

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Presentation, including information incorporated herein by reference, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "is confident that," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward- looking statements. We do not have a policy of updating or revising forward looking statements except as otherwise required by law, and silence by management over time should not be construed to mean that actual events are occurring as estimated in such forward-looking statements.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and the operations of our subsidiary, Prime Meridian Bank, include, but are not limited to, changes in:

  • risk factors named in the Prospectus
  • general economic conditions
  • legislative/regulatory changes
  • monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government
  • the quality and composition of our loan or investment portfolios
  • competition
  • demand for loan and deposit products
  • demand for financial services in our primary trade area
  • litigation, tax, and other regulatory matters
  • accounting principles and guidelines
  • other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, or technological factors affecting us

The factors listed above should not be construed as exhaustive. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Information on these factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports and statements Prime

Meridian Holding Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at its website (www.sec.gov). We do not have a policy of updating or revising forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law, and silence by management over time should not be construed to mean that actual events are occurring as estimated in such forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present including "pre-tax,pre-provision (PTPP) operating earnings," "PTPP return on average common equity," "PTPP return on average assets," and "adjusted average loan yield" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to those financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results.

We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present, and future periods.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

INVESTORS.PRIMEMERIDIANBANK.COM | OTCQX: PMHG 2

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

  • Q1-20or Q1 2020 - First Quarter of 2020
  • Q2-20or Q2 2020 - Second Quarter of 2020
  • Q3-20or Q3 2020 - Third Quarter of 2020
  • Q4-20or Q4 2020 - Fourth Quarter of 2020
  • Q1-21or Q1 2021 - First Quarter of 2021
  • Q2-21or Q2 2021 - Second Quarter of 2021
  • Q3-21or Q3 2021 -Third Quarter of 2021
  • Q4-21or Q4 2021 - Fourth Quarter of 2021
  • Q1-22or Q1 2022 - First Quarter of 2022
  • Q2-22or Q2 2022 - Second Quarter of 2022
  • 2021Y - Fiscal Year 2021
  • Annualized - Calculated to reflect a rate based on a full year
  • ALLL - Allowance for loan losses
  • CAGR - Compound annual growth rate
  • CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses (new accounting standard effective 1/1/2023)
  • COF - Cost of funds
  • COVID-19- Pandemic-related virus
  • CRE - Commercial real estate
  • Efficiency ratio - Ratio of noninterest expense to sum of total net interest income and noninterest income
  • FTE - Full time equivalent
  • GAAP - Generally accepted accounting principles
  • MM - Dollars in millions
  • NPA - Nonperforming assets
  • NPL - Nonperforming loans
  • OTCQX - OTC Exchange
  • PMB - Prime Meridian Bank
  • PMHG - Prime Meridian Holding Company
  • PPP - SBA's Paycheck Protection Program related to COVID-19
  • PTPP - Pre-taxpre-provision
  • ROAA - Return on average assets
  • ROAE - Return on average equity
  • SBA - Small Business Administration

INVESTORS.PRIMEMERIDIANBANK.COM | OTCQX: PMHG 3

COMPANY PROFILE

Q2 2022 Overview

AL

GA

Ticker

PMHG (OTCQX)

Market Capitalization

$79.8 million (as of 6/30/2022)

Tallahassee

Price / TBV(1)

123.5% (as of 6/30/2022)

Crawfordville

FL

Assets

$860.8 Million

Loans, net

$537.6 Million

Deposits

$784.6 Million

Shareholders' Equity

$64.6 Million

NPAs (2)/ Assets

0.04%

Lakeland

Leverage Ratio (Company)

8.16%

Leverage Ratio (Bank)

8.61%

Shares Outstanding

3,155,308

Institutional Ownership

Less than 25%

LOCATIONS BY COUNTY

Bank Website

www.PrimeMeridianBank.com

Leon (2)

Investor Website

Investors.PrimeMeridianBank.com

Polk (1)

(1) TBV = Tangible Book Value

Wakulla (1)

Data as of 6/30/2022

(2) NPAs = Nonperforming Assets

INVESTORS.PRIMEMERIDIANBANK.COM | OTCQX: PMHG

4

INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS

Financial

  • History of profitable operations, driven by strong organic loan and core deposit growth
  • Continued emphasis on expense management and improved operating efficiency
  • Quarterly revenue per share Q2 2022 (ex-mortgage banking & PPP) up 33.1% over Q2 2021

Credit Quality

  • Corporate-bankingstyle underwriting philosophy within community banking model
  • Conservative risk culture with focus on credit, interest rate and compliance risk management
  • Long history of disciplined credit process and strong asset quality. NPAs of 0.04% at 6/30/2022(1)

Capital and Liquidity

  • Tier 1 Leverage of 8.61% (Bank)
  • Tangible book value per share of $20.48
  • Current liquidity position and access to capital provides capacity for additional growth and loan funding

Growth and Strategy

  • Personalized client service guided by core values
  • Operating in attractive growth markets (North and Central Florida)
  • Targeting additional locations in North/Central Florida, South Georgia, and South Alabama

Experienced Local Management Team

  • Energetic and experienced management team
  • Strong credibility with regulators and investors
  • Meaningful insider ownership is aligned with shareholder interest

(1)Source: internal company documents as of 6/30/2022

INVESTORS.PRIMEMERIDIANBANK.COM | OTCQX: PMHG 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prime Meridian Holding Company published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
