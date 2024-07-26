Prime Meridian Holding Company is a bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank (the Bank). The Companyâs operation consists of owning the stock of the Bank. The Bank provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. Its electronic banking services include mobile banking, remote deposit, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, Bank-to-Bank transfers and online banking. The Bank offers basic services that include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, savings accounts, money-market deposit accounts, health savings accounts (HSA), negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, wire transfers, foreign exchange services, escrow accounts, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, credit cards through a third party, and merchant card services with a third party.