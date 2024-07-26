Investor Presentation

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

  • Q1-21or Q1 2021 - First Quarter of 2021
  • Q2-21or Q2 2021 - Second Quarter of 2021
  • Q3-21or Q3 2021 -Third Quarter of 2021
  • Q4-21or Q4 2021 - Fourth Quarter of 2021
  • Q1-22or Q1 2022 - First Quarter of 2022
  • Q2-22or Q2 2022 - Second Quarter of 2022
  • Q3-22or Q3 2022 - Third Quarter of 2022
  • Q4-22or Q4 2022 - Fourth Quarter of 2022
  • Q1-23or Q1 2023 - First Quarter of 2023
  • Q2-23or Q2 2023 - Second Quarter of 2023
  • Q3-23or Q3 2023 - Third Quarter of 2023
  • Q4-23or Q3 2023 - Fourth Quarter of 2023
  • Q1-24or Q1 2024 - First Quarter of 2024
  • Q2-24or Q2 2024 - Second Quarter of 2024
  • 2023Y - Fiscal Year 2023
  • 2022Y - Fiscal Year 2022
  • 2021Y - Fiscal Year 2021
  • Annualized - Calculated to reflect a rate based on a full year
  • ACL - Allowance for Credit losses
  • CAGR - Compound annual growth rate
  • CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses
  • COF - Cost of funds
  • COVID-19- Pandemic-related virus
  • CRE - Commercial real estate
  • Efficiency ratio - Ratio of noninterest expense to sum of total net interest income and noninterest income
  • FTE - Full time equivalent
  • GAAP - Generally accepted accounting principles
  • MM - Dollars in millions
  • NPA - Nonperforming assets
  • NPL - Nonperforming loans
  • OTCQX - OTC Exchange
  • PMB - Prime Meridian Bank
  • PMHG - Prime Meridian Holding Company
  • PPP - SBA's Paycheck Protection Program related to COVID-19
  • PTPP - Pre-taxpre-provision
  • ROAA - Return on average assets
  • ROAE - Return on average equity
  • SBA - Small Business Administration

COMPANY PROFILE

Q2 2024 Overview

Macon

Ticker

PMHG (OTCQX)

Market Capitalization

$73.1 million (as of 6/30/2024)

Price / TBV(1)

87.6% (as of 6/30/2024)

Assets

$893.4 Million

Dothan

Loans, net

$684.8 Million

Deposits

$790.4 Million

Mobile

Fort Walton

Shareholders' Equity

$83.5 Million

Beach

Panama City

Pensacola

NPAs (2)/ Assets

0.34%

Destin

Beach

Panama City

Leverage Ratio (Company)

10.41%

Leverage Ratio (Bank)

10.32%

Shares Outstanding

3,293,863

Institutional Ownership

Less than 25%

Bank Website

www.PrimeMeridianBank.com

Investor Website

Investors.PrimeMeridianBank.com

LOCATIONS BY COUNTY

Leon (2)

Polk (1)

Wakulla (1)

  1. TBV = Tangible Book Value
  2. NPAs = Nonperforming Assets

Columbus

Savannah

Albany

Brunswick

Thomasville

Tallahassee2

Jacksonville

Crawfordville

Lake City

St Augustine

Gainesville

Ocala

Daytona Beach

Orlando

Lakeland

Vero Beach

Kissimmee

Clearwater

Tampa

St Petersburg

Data as of 6/30/2024

INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS

Financial

  • History of profitable operations, driven by strong organic loan growth and core deposit base
  • Continued emphasis on expense management and historically stable operating efficiency ratio
  • Net Interest Margin is consistent with peer group

Credit Quality

  • Corporate-bankingstyle underwriting philosophy within community banking model
  • Conservative risk culture with focus on credit, interest rate and compliance risk management
  • Long history of disciplined credit process and strong asset quality. NPAs of 0.34% at 6/30/2024

Capital and Liquidity

  • Tier 1 Leverage of 10.32% (Bank)
  • Tangible book value per share of $25.35
  • Current liquidity resources and access to capital provides capacity for additional growth and loan funding

Growth and Strategy

  • Personalized client service guided by core values
  • Operating in attractive growth markets (North and Central Florida)
  • Targeting additional locations in North/Central Florida, South Georgia, and South Alabama

Experienced Local Management Team

  • Energetic and experienced management team
  • Strong credibility with regulators and investors
  • Meaningful insider ownership is aligned with shareholder interest

PROFILE | MANAGEMENT TEAM

  • Experienced management team with proven track record of franchise growth and development
  • Community leaders who know their clients
  • History of profitable bank operations

Sammie D. Dixon, Jr.

Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Age: 54 | 26 years banking experience

Chris L. Jensen, Jr.

Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

Age: 67 | 44 years banking and lending experience

Susan Payne Turner

Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

Age: 57 | 41 years banking experience

Monté L. Ward

Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Age: 43 | 20 years banking and information security experience

COMPANY PERSONNEL

  • Average Age

Entire Team(1)

41.6

Executive Officers

52.6

All Officers

47.4

FTEs (1) 113.0

  • Employees, Management
    and Director Ownership: 24.3%
  • Prime Meridian Bank Employees Who Own PMHG: 47.8%

Clint F. Weber

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Age: 42 | 20 years banking and credit experience

Data as of 6/30/2024

CORPORATE CULTURE

MISSION

Building bankers to serve our clients and

community in order to optimize shareholder

value.

PURPOSE

Banking done right, right away.

CORE

VALUES

Passion - level of intense excellence and commitment beyond

simply meeting requirements

Grace - high level of service with courtesy and compassion

Integrity - doing the right thing because it's the right thing to do

Tenacity - culture of looking at new ideas, tackling challenges and

overcoming obstacles

Accountability - personally accepting full and ultimate

responsibility as well as holding one another accountable

CORPORATE CULTURE

A Different Banking Model

  • Prime Meridian Bank promotes and maintains a culture of openness and transparency to encourage exposure of team members to all aspects of banking.
  • Team members, executive officers and board members interact to resolve issues without the typical top/down or bottom/up paths.

2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 Seminole 100 recognizes the 100 fastest- growing Florida State university (FSU) alumni-owned businesses as recognized by The Jim Moran Institute

For Global Entrepreneurship at FSU's College of Business, the FSU Alumni Association and EY

5 Star Rating

57 consecutive quarters by

Bauer Financial, the nation's leading bank

rating and research firm

Voted by readers of Tallahassee Magazine

2018, 2020, 2021

Annually since 2015

$0.54 Diluted EPS GAAP Q2-24

$0.84 Diluted EPS PTPP Q2-24

______________

0.81% ROAA

GAAP Q2-24

1.27% ROAA

PTPP Q2-24

______________

2.15%

Costs of Deposits Q2-24

______________

26%

DDA/Total Deposits Q2-24

8.70% ROAE GAAP Q2-24

13.59% ROAE PTPP Q2-24

______________

17.58%

Net Loans CAGR 2019-2023

______________

65.02% Efficiency Ratio Q2-24

______________

87.33%

Loan/Deposit Ratio

Q2-24

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Return on Average Assets

$4.27

$3.97

1.60%

1.58%

$3.42

1.45%

1.43%

1.27%

$2.74

$2.66

$3.03

$2.68

1.11%

1.14%

1.07%

0.75%

0.81%

$1.42

$0.54

$0.84

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q2-24

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q2-24

GAAP

Operating PTPP

GAAP

Operating PTPP

Book Value Per Common Share

Return on Average Equity

20.79%

$24.53

$25.35

16.51%

17.65%

$21.42

14.99%

14.77%

$19.32

$21.19

12.81%

13.59%

11.91%

7.77%

8.70%

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q2-24

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q2-24

GAAP

Operating PTPP

See Non-GAAP Reconciliation on pages 33 & 34

NET INTEREST DRIVERS

(dollars in millions and represents average period-ending balance)

Average Securities Yield

2.78%

2.74%

Average Loan Yield

6.14%

5.76%

5.96%

5.99%

2.67%

2.63%

2.68%

Net Loans

$140.7

$137.7

$134.7

$133.6

$122.5

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

5.52%

$613.3

$620.3

$643.2

$660.0

$685.9

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

Average Cost of Funds

2.96%

2.57%

2.75%

2.19%

1.72%

$540.4

$547.0

$561.2

$571.0

$587.5

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

2.06%

2.22%

1.90%

$195.7

$192.7

1.62%

$198.7

$191.3

$195.0

1.26%

$540.4

$547.0

$561.2

$571.0

$587.5

Q2-23

Q3-24

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

Noninterest-

Bearing Deposits

Interest-Bearing

Liabilities

Source: S&P Global and internal company documents

