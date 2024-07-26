Investor Presentation
Q2 2024
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
- Q1-21or Q1 2021 - First Quarter of 2021
- Q2-21or Q2 2021 - Second Quarter of 2021
- Q3-21or Q3 2021 -Third Quarter of 2021
- Q4-21or Q4 2021 - Fourth Quarter of 2021
- Q1-22or Q1 2022 - First Quarter of 2022
- Q2-22or Q2 2022 - Second Quarter of 2022
- Q3-22or Q3 2022 - Third Quarter of 2022
- Q4-22or Q4 2022 - Fourth Quarter of 2022
- Q1-23or Q1 2023 - First Quarter of 2023
- Q2-23or Q2 2023 - Second Quarter of 2023
- Q3-23or Q3 2023 - Third Quarter of 2023
- Q4-23or Q3 2023 - Fourth Quarter of 2023
- Q1-24or Q1 2024 - First Quarter of 2024
- Q2-24or Q2 2024 - Second Quarter of 2024
- 2023Y - Fiscal Year 2023
- 2022Y - Fiscal Year 2022
- 2021Y - Fiscal Year 2021
- Annualized - Calculated to reflect a rate based on a full year
- ACL - Allowance for Credit losses
- CAGR - Compound annual growth rate
- CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses
- COF - Cost of funds
- COVID-19- Pandemic-related virus
- CRE - Commercial real estate
- Efficiency ratio - Ratio of noninterest expense to sum of total net interest income and noninterest income
- FTE - Full time equivalent
- GAAP - Generally accepted accounting principles
- MM - Dollars in millions
- NPA - Nonperforming assets
- NPL - Nonperforming loans
- OTCQX - OTC Exchange
- PMB - Prime Meridian Bank
- PMHG - Prime Meridian Holding Company
- PPP - SBA's Paycheck Protection Program related to COVID-19
- PTPP - Pre-taxpre-provision
- ROAA - Return on average assets
- ROAE - Return on average equity
- SBA - Small Business Administration
COMPANY PROFILE
Q2 2024 Overview
Macon
Ticker
PMHG (OTCQX)
Market Capitalization
$73.1 million (as of 6/30/2024)
Price / TBV(1)
87.6% (as of 6/30/2024)
Assets
$893.4 Million
Dothan
Loans, net
$684.8 Million
Deposits
$790.4 Million
Mobile
Fort Walton
Shareholders' Equity
$83.5 Million
Beach
Panama City
Pensacola
NPAs (2)/ Assets
0.34%
Destin
Beach
Panama City
Leverage Ratio (Company)
10.41%
Leverage Ratio (Bank)
10.32%
Shares Outstanding
3,293,863
Institutional Ownership
Less than 25%
Bank Website
www.PrimeMeridianBank.com
Investor Website
Investors.PrimeMeridianBank.com
LOCATIONS BY COUNTY
Leon (2)
Polk (1)
Wakulla (1)
- TBV = Tangible Book Value
- NPAs = Nonperforming Assets
Columbus
Savannah
Albany
Brunswick
Thomasville
Tallahassee2
Jacksonville
Crawfordville
Lake City
St Augustine
Gainesville
Ocala
Daytona Beach
Orlando
Lakeland
Vero Beach
Kissimmee
Clearwater
Tampa
St Petersburg
Data as of 6/30/2024
INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS
Financial
- History of profitable operations, driven by strong organic loan growth and core deposit base
- Continued emphasis on expense management and historically stable operating efficiency ratio
- Net Interest Margin is consistent with peer group
Credit Quality
- Corporate-bankingstyle underwriting philosophy within community banking model
- Conservative risk culture with focus on credit, interest rate and compliance risk management
- Long history of disciplined credit process and strong asset quality. NPAs of 0.34% at 6/30/2024
Capital and Liquidity
- Tier 1 Leverage of 10.32% (Bank)
- Tangible book value per share of $25.35
- Current liquidity resources and access to capital provides capacity for additional growth and loan funding
Growth and Strategy
- Personalized client service guided by core values
- Operating in attractive growth markets (North and Central Florida)
- Targeting additional locations in North/Central Florida, South Georgia, and South Alabama
Experienced Local Management Team
- Energetic and experienced management team
- Strong credibility with regulators and investors
- Meaningful insider ownership is aligned with shareholder interest
PROFILE | MANAGEMENT TEAM
- Experienced management team with proven track record of franchise growth and development
- Community leaders who know their clients
- History of profitable bank operations
Sammie D. Dixon, Jr.
Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Age: 54 | 26 years banking experience
Chris L. Jensen, Jr.
Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer
Age: 67 | 44 years banking and lending experience
Susan Payne Turner
Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer
Age: 57 | 41 years banking experience
Monté L. Ward
Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer
Age: 43 | 20 years banking and information security experience
COMPANY PERSONNEL
- Average Age
Entire Team(1)
41.6
Executive Officers
52.6
All Officers
47.4
FTEs (1) 113.0
-
Employees, Management
and Director Ownership: 24.3%
- Prime Meridian Bank Employees Who Own PMHG: 47.8%
Clint F. Weber
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Age: 42 | 20 years banking and credit experience
Data as of 6/30/2024
CORPORATE CULTURE
MISSION
Building bankers to serve our clients and
community in order to optimize shareholder
value.
PURPOSE
Banking done right, right away.
CORE
VALUES
• Passion - level of intense excellence and commitment beyond
simply meeting requirements
• Grace - high level of service with courtesy and compassion
• Integrity - doing the right thing because it's the right thing to do
• Tenacity - culture of looking at new ideas, tackling challenges and
overcoming obstacles
• Accountability - personally accepting full and ultimate
responsibility as well as holding one another accountable
CORPORATE CULTURE
A Different Banking Model
- Prime Meridian Bank promotes and maintains a culture of openness and transparency to encourage exposure of team members to all aspects of banking.
- Team members, executive officers and board members interact to resolve issues without the typical top/down or bottom/up paths.
2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 Seminole 100 recognizes the 100 fastest- growing Florida State university (FSU) alumni-owned businesses as recognized by The Jim Moran Institute
For Global Entrepreneurship at FSU's College of Business, the FSU Alumni Association and EY
5 Star Rating
57 consecutive quarters by
Bauer Financial, the nation's leading bank
rating and research firm
Voted by readers of Tallahassee Magazine
2018, 2020, 2021
Annually since 2015
$0.54 Diluted EPS GAAP Q2-24
$0.84 Diluted EPS PTPP Q2-24
______________
0.81% ROAA
GAAP Q2-24
1.27% ROAA
PTPP Q2-24
______________
2.15%
Costs of Deposits Q2-24
______________
26%
DDA/Total Deposits Q2-24
8.70% ROAE GAAP Q2-24
13.59% ROAE PTPP Q2-24
______________
17.58%
Net Loans CAGR 2019-2023
______________
65.02% Efficiency Ratio Q2-24
______________
87.33%
Loan/Deposit Ratio
Q2-24
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Return on Average Assets
$4.27
$3.97
1.60%
1.58%
$3.42
1.45%
1.43%
1.27%
$2.74
$2.66
$3.03
$2.68
1.11%
1.14%
1.07%
0.75%
0.81%
$1.42
$0.54
$0.84
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q2-24
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q2-24
GAAP
Operating PTPP
GAAP
Operating PTPP
Book Value Per Common Share
Return on Average Equity
20.79%
$24.53
$25.35
16.51%
17.65%
$21.42
14.99%
14.77%
$19.32
$21.19
12.81%
13.59%
11.91%
7.77%
8.70%
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q2-24
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q2-24
GAAP
Operating PTPP
See Non-GAAP Reconciliation on pages 33 & 34
NET INTEREST DRIVERS
(dollars in millions and represents average period-ending balance)
Average Securities Yield
2.78%
2.74%
Average Loan Yield
6.14%
5.76%
5.96%
5.99%
2.67%
2.63%
2.68%
Net Loans
$140.7
$137.7
$134.7
$133.6
$122.5
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
5.52%
$613.3
$620.3
$643.2
$660.0
$685.9
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Average Cost of Funds
2.96%
2.57%
2.75%
2.19%
1.72%
$540.4
$547.0
$561.2
$571.0
$587.5
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
2.06%
2.22%
1.90%
$195.7
$192.7
1.62%
$198.7
$191.3
$195.0
1.26%
$540.4
$547.0
$561.2
$571.0
$587.5
Q2-23
Q3-24
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Noninterest-
Bearing Deposits
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities
Source: S&P Global and internal company documents
