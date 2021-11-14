Prime Meridian : Proxy Statement - 2020 Proxy Statement

March 31, 2021

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

On behalf of the Board of Directors and employees of Prime Meridian Holding Company (the "Company"), it is our pleasure to invite you to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Annual Meeting will take place at the Woman's Club of Tallahassee, 1513 Cristobal Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32303 on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

Annual Shareholder Meeting

Woman's Club of Tallahassee, 1513 Cristobal Drive

Tallahassee, Florida 32303

**State and Local authorities, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, may limit the size of group gatherings

making it necessary for us to adjust the date, time, and/or location of the Annual Meeting.

Details will be made available should this be necessary.

The Notice of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement provided with this letter describe the formal business that will be transacted at the Annual Meeting. Shareholders are being asked to vote on the election of directors and the ratification of the appointment of the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

We encourage you to attend the Annual Meeting so that you may meet with our directors and executive officers, who will be available to answer questions you may have about the Company, as well as have the opportunity to meet with some of our employees.

Your vote is very important. Please vote your shares at www.investorvote.com/pmhg over the internet, by telephone or via mailed proxy card, if you received paper copies of your materials. The voting procedures are specified in the enclosed Proxy Statement.

We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

Sammie D. Dixon, Jr.

Vice Chairman, President and

Chief Executive Officer