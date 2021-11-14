Prime Meridian : Proxy Statement - 2020 Proxy Statement

March 31, 2021
Dear Fellow Shareholders:
On behalf of the Board of Directors and employees of Prime Meridian Holding Company (the "Company"), it is our pleasure to invite you to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Annual Meeting will take place at the Woman's Club of Tallahassee, 1513 Cristobal Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32303 on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., Eastern Time.
Annual Shareholder Meeting
Woman's Club of Tallahassee, 1513 Cristobal Drive
Tallahassee, Florida 32303
**State and Local authorities, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, may limit the size of group gatherings
making it necessary for us to adjust the date, time, and/or location of the Annual Meeting.
Details will be made available should this be necessary.
The Notice of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement provided with this letter describe the formal business that will be transacted at the Annual Meeting. Shareholders are being asked to vote on the election of directors and the ratification of the appointment of the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
We encourage you to attend the Annual Meeting so that you may meet with our directors and executive officers, who will be available to answer questions you may have about the Company, as well as have the opportunity to meet with some of our employees.
Your vote is very important. Please vote your shares at www.investorvote.com/pmhg over the internet, by telephone or via mailed proxy card, if you received paper copies of your materials. The voting procedures are specified in the enclosed Proxy Statement.
We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting.
Sincerely,
Sammie D. Dixon, Jr.
Vice Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON MAY 13, 2021
The 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Prime Meridian Holding Company (the "Company") will be held at the Woman's Club of Tallahassee, 1513 Cristobal Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32303 on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., Eastern Time. At the Annual Meeting, the following items will be presented and voted upon:
-
Proposal 1: The election of fourteen (14) members to the Company's Board of Directors;
-
Proposal 2: The ratification of the appointment of Hacker, Johnson & Smith, P.A. as the independent auditors for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; and
-
Proposal 3: The adjournment of the Annual Meeting to solicit additional proxies in the event there is an insufficient number of votes to approve either one or both of the foregoing Proposals.
The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 5, 2021, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. It is important that your shares be presented and voted at the Annual Meeting. Please vote your shares over the internet at www.investorvote.com/pmhg, by telephone or via mailed proxy card, if you received paper copies of your materials. The voting procedures are specified in the enclosed Proxy Statement. Please vote your shares even if you presently plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person. By doing so, we can ensure that a quorum is present to hold the Annual Meeting. Specific instructions on how to vote your shares, may be found in the enclosed Proxy Statement.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Sammie D. Dixon, Jr.
Vice Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Tallahassee, Florida
March 31, 2021
PROXY STATEMENT
2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
GENERAL MEETING INFORMATION
Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time: 5:30 p.m., Eastern Time
Location: Woman's Club of Tallahassee
1513 Cristobal Drive
Tallahassee, Florida 32303
PROCEDURES FOR VOTING SHARES
Solicitation and Voting of Proxies
This Proxy Statement is being furnished to the shareholders of Prime Meridian Holding Company ("Prime Meridian" or the "Company") as of the record date of March 5, 2021. The Company's Board of Directors ("Board") is soliciting proxies for use at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Our Annual Report for 2020 is also posted with this Proxy Statement at www. Investorvote.com/pmhg, or if requested was mailed with this Proxy Statement. These documents are being provided to our shareholders on or about March 31, 2021 and offer important information about our business and audited financial statements.
It is important that your shares be represented by proxy, or that you are present to vote in person at the Annual Meeting. Please vote your shares at www.investorvote.com/pmhg over the internet, by telephone or via mailed proxy card, if you received paper copies of your materials. Even if you presently plan to be in attendance at the Annual Meeting, in the event you unexpectedly are unable to attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person, we encourage you to vote your proxy to ensure your vote is counted. Proxies solicited by the Board of Directors will be voted in accordance with the directions given therein.
