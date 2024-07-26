Prime Meridian Holding Company Reports

Second QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TALLAHASSEE, FL - July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prime Meridian Holding Company (OTCQX: PMHG), the parent bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported net earnings of $1,774,000, or $0.54 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2,257,000, or $0.71 per basic and $0.70 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The Company reported net earnings of $3,705,000, or $1.13 per basic and $1.12 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $4,758,000, or $1.49 per basic and $1.48 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

"We are positioning ourselves for the next chapter," said Sammie D. Dixon, Jr., Vice Chairman, President, and CEO. " We are coming off a good quarter number-wise. Loan and deposit balances improved, as did net mortgage banking revenue. We have a clean balance sheet heading into the second half of 2024. We are a tighter, leaner team that's ready to put more points on the board." Dixon, always one to promote the Bank's culture, is referring to management's adoption of a back-to-basics approach. "We have an exceptionally competent and confident team that cares about its clients and is dedicated to growing the Bank," he said. "For 16 years we have operated profitably in times of change. That's largely due to our culture. Adapting to change has always been one of our strengths and is still very much the case," he continued.

Second Quarter Highlights - Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 Net earnings $ 1,774 $ 1,931 $ 1,830 $ 2,120 $ 2,257 Book value per share $ 25.35 $ 24.71 $ 24.53 $ 22.91 $ 23.25 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 3,295,423 3,275,401 3,259,247 3,214,323 3,189,353 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 3,310,628 3,298,555 3,299,212 3,235,920 3,201,531 Return on average assets(1) 0.81 % 0.91 % 0.87 % 1.03 % 1.10 % Return on average equity(1) 8.70 9.61 9.85 11.31 12.31 Average yield on earning assets(1) 5.63 5.44 5.40 5.21 4.98 Net interest margin(1) 3.55 3.51 3.61 3.68 3.78 Efficiency ratio(2) 65.02 63.81 59.99 61.45 57.84 Nonperforming assets/total assets(3) 0.34 0.40 0.40 0.19 0.17

(1) Quarterly ratios have been annualized on a 30/360 basis. (2) Efficiency Ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. (3) Nonperforming assets include loans greater than 90 days past due and nonaccrual loans.

• Book value per share increased $2.10, or 9.0% since 2Q'23 to $25.35. • For 2Q'24, the return on average assets was 0.81% and the return on average equity was 8.70%. • Pre-tax pre-provision return on assets was 1.27% and pre-tax pre-provision return on equity was 13.59% for 2Q'24. This is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and additional information, including a reconciliation, can be found on page 10. • Gross loan balances increased $38.3 million, or 5.9% (11.8% annualized), since December 31, 2023 with most growth occurring in residential, home equity and construction real estate loans. • Since December 31, 2023, total deposits increased $41.7 million, or 5.6% (11.1% annualized), to $790.4 million. Growth occurred in all categories with the majority of growth occurring in time deposits and noninterest bearing accounts. • At June 30, 2024, available secured and unsecured borrowing capacity was $177.9 million through various sources including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB) and lines of credit with several banks. When combined with maximum available brokered and wholesale funding capacity of $223.3 million, off-balance sheet funding sources total $401.2 million. • At June 30, 2024, on-balance sheet liquidity was $144.8 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unpledged debt securities at fair value. Total on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet liquidity sources total $546.0 million, representing 69.1% of total deposits. • The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.32% and a Total Risk Based Capital Ratio of 14.09% at June 30, 2024.

Earnings Summary (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Change 2Q'24 vs. For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2Q'24 1Q'24 2Q'23 1Q'24 2Q'23 2024 2023 % Change Net interest income $ 7,394 $ 7,133 $ 7,353 3.7 % 0.6 % $ 14,527 $ 14,908 (2.6 )% Credit loss expense 444 211 325 110.4 36.6 655 568 15.3 Noninterest income 527 453 463 16.3 13.8 980 904 8.4 Noninterest expense 5,150 4,841 4,521 6.4 13.9 9,991 8,976 11.3 Income taxes 553 603 713 (8.3 ) (22.4 ) 1,156 1,510 (23.4 ) Net earnings $ 1,774 $ 1,931 $ 2,257 (8.1 )% (21.4 )% $ 3,705 $ 4,758 (22.1 )%

Net Interest Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Change 2Q'24 vs. For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2Q'24 1Q'24 2Q'23 1Q'24 2Q'23 2024 2023 % Change Interest income: Loans $ 10,627 $ 9,962 $ 8,570 6.7 % 24.0 % $ 20,589 $ 16,614 23.9 % Debt securities 852 896 925 (4.9 ) (7.9 ) 1,748 1,858 (5.9 ) Other 259 207 184 25.1 40.8 466 406 14.8 Total interest income 11,738 11,065 9,679 6.1 % 21.3 % 22,803 18,878 20.8 % Interest expense: Deposits 4,090 3,677 1,917 11.2 % 113.4 % 7,767 3,450 125.1 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 254 255 409 (0.4 ) (37.9 ) 509 520 (2.1 ) Total interest expense 4,344 3,932 2,326 10.5 86.8 8,276 3,970 108.5 Net interest income $ 7,394 $ 7,133 $ 7,353 3.7 % 0.6 % $ 14,527 $ 14,908 (2.6 )%

Volume and rate increases on loans in particular helped boost interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024; however, a higher cost of funds and lower net interest rate spread continued to temper growth in net interest income.

The Company reported net interest income of $7.4 million for 2Q'24, an increase of $261,000, or 3.7%, from the linked quarter and an increase of $41,000, or 0.6% from 2Q'23. Average earning assets were up $20.4 million, or 2.5%, over the linked quarter and $55.3 million, or 7.1%, over 2Q'23 while the yield on average earning assets was 5.63% (2Q'24), compared to 5.44% (1Q'24) and 4.98% (2Q'23). The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities has risen from 1.72% in 2Q'23 to 2.96% in 2Q'24, reflecting the rising rate environment and a change in funding mix. The Company's net interest margin ("NIM") for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.55%, compared to 3.51% (1Q'24) and 3.78% (2Q'23).

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income was down 2.6% as deposit costs rose faster than loan yields and there was a shift in the deposit mix toward higher-yielding accounts. Average earning assets increased $46.6 million, or 6.0%, while the Company's NIM was 3.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 3.81% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Credit Loss Expense

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for loans was $5.3 million, representing 0.77% to total loans (this excludes the allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments of $158,000). Of the $803,000 total charge-off amount, $780,0000 relates to five commercial loans that were charged off during the second quarter, with $765,000 of that amount linked to two previously identified as impaired loan relationships. The following table presents detailed information related to credit loss expense related to loans for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Change Beginning balance $ 5,796 $ 5,609 $ 187 Charge-offs (803 ) (27 ) (776 ) Recoveries 3 3 - Net (charge-offs) recoveries (800 ) (24 ) (776 ) Credit loss expense (funded portion) 286 211 75 Ending balance $ 5,282 $ 5,796 $ (514 ) Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans, gross 0.77 % 0.86 %

Noninterest income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Change 2Q'24 vs. For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2Q'24 1Q'24 2Q'23 1Q'24 2Q'23 2024 2023 % Change Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 78 $ 69 $ 84 13.0 % (7.1 )% $ 147 $ 169 (13.0 )% Debit card/ATM revenue, net 164 158 149 3.8 10.1 322 300 7.3 Mortgage banking revenue, net 125 71 75 76.1 66.7 196 129 51.9 Income from bank-owned life insurance 102 100 96 2.0 6.3 202 190 6.3 Other income 58 55 59 5.5 (1.7 ) 113 116 (2.6 ) Total noninterest income $ 527 $ 453 $ 463 16.3 % 13.8 % $ 980 $ 904 8.4 %

Compared to the linked quarter and the same periods a year ago, the increase in noninterest income is mostly attributed to mortgage banking revenue which posted strong results in the first half of the second quarter but has since slowed down. Management expects continued fluctuations in mortgage banking revenue activity due to uncertainty in the rate environment and less inventory than demand. Fees from debit card/ATM activity also continued to show steady growth.

Noninterest expense (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Change 2Q'24 vs. For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2Q'24 1Q'24 2Q'23 1Q'24 2Q'23 2024 2023 % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,024 $ 2,865 $ 2,743 5.5 % 10.2 % $ 5,889 $ 5,495 7.2 % Occupancy and equipment 425 405 399 4.9 6.5 830 808 2.7 Professional fees 142 154 132 (7.8 ) 7.6 296 267 10.9 Marketing 299 274 250 9.1 19.6 573 473 21.1 FDIC assessment 106 108 87 (1.9 ) 21.8 214 171 25.1 Software maintenance, amortization and other 541 404 294 33.9 84.0 945 571 65.5 Other 613 631 616 (2.9 ) (0.5 ) 1,244 1,191 4.5 Total noninterest expense $ 5,150 $ 4,841 $ 4,521 6.4 % 13.9 % $ 9,991 $ 8,976 11.3 %

Operating expenses were up 6.4% over the linked quarter and 13.9% over the second quarter of 2023 due primarily to increased expense for salaries and employee benefits and software maintenance, amortization and other. The Company completed a core conversion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and some additional, mostly one-time, expenses related to the conversion were paid during the second quarter in addition to some routine expense for software maintenance. Operating expenses were up 11.3% over the six-month period also due mostly to higher compensation expense and higher expenses related to the core conversion, followed by higher marketing expense. FTEs have increased from 108 at June 30, 2023 to 113 at June 30, 2024. The Company's efficiency ratio was 65.02% in 2Q'24, compared to 63.81% in 1Q'24 and 57.84% in 2Q'23.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2024, the Company reported $893.4 million in total assets, $790.4 million in deposits, and $684.8 million in net portfolio loans. This compares to $854.5 million in total assets, $748.7 million in deposits, and $646.1 million in net portfolio loans at December 31, 2023. The Company's loan to deposit ratio at June 30, 2024 was 87.3%. Gross loans increased $38.3 million, or 5.9%, since December 31, 2023 with residential and home equity and construction loans reporting the largest dollar volume increases. At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $5.3 million representing 0.77% of gross loans compared to $5.6 million, or 0.86% of gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary

Loans by Class

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Unaudited Audited Amount % of Total Amount(1) % of Total Commercial real estate $ 212,711 30.8 % $ 208,429 32.0 % Residential real estate and home equity 290,546 42.1 273,383 41.9 Construction 90,166 13.1 78,197 12.0 Commercial 90,926 13.2 85,983 13.2 Consumer 5,909 0.8 5,936 0.9 Total loans 690,258 100.0 % 651,928 100.0 % Net deferred loan fees (214 ) (192 ) Allowance for credit losses (5,282 ) (5,609 ) Loans, net $ 684,762 $ 646,127

(1) Certain loans as of December 31, 2023 were reclassed to conform with the current loan class presentation.

Deposit balances increased $41.7 million, or 5.6%, since December 31, 2023. Noninterest bearing demand deposits and time deposits increased $16.7 million and $22.6 million, respectively, since December 31, 2023, while savings, NOW and money-market accounts increased $2.3 million. Total stockholders' equity was $83.5 million, or 9.35% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to $80.0 million at December 31, 2023 or 9.36% of total assets. Retained earnings drove the increase in equity and offset common stock dividends of $818,000 ($0.25 per common share) paid during 1Q'24. At June 30, 2024, book value per share was $25.35 with 3,293,863 common shares outstanding.

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank was considered to be "well capitalized" with a Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio of 10.32%, a 13.29% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio, a 13.29% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio, and a 14.09% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio. The Company maintains a $15 million, 5-year revolving Line of Credit, enhancing its liquidity sources to support the ongoing capital needs of the Bank. The Line of Credit matures in August 2025 and had a zero outstanding balance at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company reported $10 million in FHLB advances with a weighted average interest rate of 4.33%. Borrowed funds represented 1.2% of total liabilities at June 30, 2024 and interest expense totaled $509,000 for FHLB advances and other borrowings for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

There were nine (9) nonperforming loans totaling $3.0 million at June 30, 2024. Charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $803,000 and were mostly related to two previously identified impaired commercial loans. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses for loans which was $5.3 million at June 30, 2024 is adequate.

About Prime Meridian Holding Company

Headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, Prime Meridian Holding Company (OTCQX: PMHG) offers a broad range of banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Prime Meridian Bank, a Florida state-chartered non-member bank. Founded in 2008, the Bank now serves the Tallahassee and Lakeland/Winter Haven Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), including clients in North and Central Florida as well as South Georgia and South Alabama. The Bank currently has four Florida locations: two in Tallahassee, Florida, one in Crawfordville, Florida, and one in Lakeland, Florida. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank had 113 full-time equivalent employees. For more information about Prime Meridian Holding Company, please visit www.primemeridianbank.com .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "is confident that" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. We do not have a policy of updating or revising forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law, and silence by management over time should not be construed to mean that actual events are occurring as estimated in such forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures and ratios we present including "pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net earnings," "PTPP return on average common equity," "PTPP return on average assets," and "adjusted average loan yield" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We refer to those financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results.

We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present, and future periods.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Tables Follow

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

(in thousands except per share amounts)

2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 Interest income: Loans $ 10,627 $ 9,962 $ 9,658 $ 9,019 $ 8,570 Debt securities 852 896 921 919 925 Other 259 207 287 244 184 Total interest income 11,738 11,065 10,866 10,182 9,679 Interest expense: Deposits 4,090 3,677 3,351 2,691 1,917 FHLB advances and other borrowings 254 255 262 304 409 Total interest expense 4,344 3,932 3,613 2,995 2,326 Net interest income 7,394 7,133 7,253 7,187 7,353 Credit loss expense 444 211 707 175 325 Net interest income after credit loss expense 6,950 6,922 6,546 7,012 7,028 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 78 69 96 92 84 Debit card/ATM revenue, net 164 158 136 137 149 Mortgage banking revenue, net 125 71 102 121 75 Income from bank-owned life insurance 102 100 99 100 96 Other income 58 55 59 49 59 Total noninterest income 527 453 492 499 463 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,024 2,865 2,813 2,864 2,743 Occupancy and equipment 425 405 412 427 399 Professional fees 142 154 143 149 132 Marketing 299 274 215 215 250 FDIC assessment 106 108 85 104 87 Software maintenance, amortization and other 541 404 302 341 294 Other 613 631 676 623 616 Total noninterest expense 5,150 4,841 4,646 4,723 4,521 Earnings before income taxes 2,327 2,534 2,392 2,788 2,970 Income taxes 553 603 562 668 713 Net earnings $ 1,774 $ 1,931 $ 1,830 $ 2,120 $ 2,257 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.66 $ 0.70

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Interest income: Loans $ 10,627 $ 8,570 $ 20,589 $ 16,614 Debt securities 852 925 1,748 1,858 Other 259 184 466 406 Total interest income 11,738 9,679 22,803 18,878 Interest expense: Deposits 4,090 1,917 7,767 3,450 FHLB advances and other borrowings 254 409 509 520 Total interest expense 4,344 2,326 8,276 3,970 Net interest income 7,394 7,353 14,527 14,908 Credit loss expense 444 325 655 568 Net interest income after credit loss expense 6,950 7,028 13,872 14,340 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 78 84 147 169 Debit card/ATM revenue, net 164 149 322 300 Mortgage banking revenue, net 125 75 196 129 Income from bank-owned life insurance 102 96 202 190 Other income 58 59 113 116 Total noninterest income 527 463 980 904 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,024 2,743 5,889 5,495 Occupancy and equipment 425 399 830 808 Professional fees 142 132 296 267 Marketing 299 250 573 473 FDIC assessment 106 87 214 171 Software maintenance, amortization and other 541 294 945 571 Other 613 616 1,244 1,191 Total noninterest expense 5,150 4,521 9,991 8,976 Earnings before income taxes 2,327 2,970 4,861 6,268 Income taxes 553 713 1,156 1,510 Net earnings $ 1,774 $ 2,257 $ 3,705 $ 4,758 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.71 $ 1.13 $ 1.49 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 1.12 $ 1.48 Cash dividends per common share(1) $ - $ - $ 0.25 $ 0.22

(1) Annual cash dividends were paid during the first quarters of 2024 and 2023.

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 50,875 $ 23,474 $ 28,416 $ 22,404 $ 21,799 Debt securities available for sale 99,798 117,413 124,475 123,838 126,792 Debt securities held to maturity 13,267 11,861 11,850 11,838 11,827 Loans, held for sale 5,505 3,583 5,288 5,182 6,614 Loans, net 684,762 666,826 646,127 628,974 614,744 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,073 1,548 1,283 1,758 1,895 Premises & equipment, net 7,266 7,406 7,476 7,613 7,746 Right of use lease asset 2,711 2,767 2,823 2,879 2,934 Accrued interest receivable 3,579 3,465 3,114 2,671 2,713 Bank-owned life insurance 17,123 17,021 16,921 16,822 16,722 Other real estate owned - - - 117 - Other assets 7,422 7,296 6,755 7,889 7,253 Total Assets $ 893,381 $ 862,660 $ 854,528 $ 831,985 $ 821,039 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 206,158 $ 201,083 $ 189,426 $ 193,439 $ 189,362 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 479,162 462,601 476,826 451,492 450,820 Time deposits 105,050 88,029 82,436 77,876 62,646 Total Deposits 790,370 751,713 748,688 722,807 702,828 Other borrowings - - - - - FHLB Advances 10,000 20,000 15,000 25,000 35,000 Official checks 939 831 2,377 717 1,114 Operating lease liability 2,913 2,963 3,013 3,062 3,111 Other liabilities 5,648 5,714 5,474 5,612 4,816 Total Liabilities 809,870 781,221 774,552 757,198 746,869 Total Stockholders' Equity 83,511 81,439 79,976 74,787 74,170 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 893,381 $ 862,660 $ 854,528 $ 831,985 $ 821,039

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

2Q'24 1Q'24 2Q'23 Interest Interest Interest Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Balance Dividends Rate(5) Balance Dividends Rate(5) Balance Dividends Rate(5) Interest-earning assets: Loans(1) $ 685,946 $ 10,536 6.14 % $ 660,024 $ 9,891 5.99 % $ 613,318 $ 8,465 5.52 % Loans held for sale 5,670 91 6.42 4,878 71 5.82 8,466 105 4.96 Debt securities 122,472 852 2.78 133,588 896 2.68 140,699 925 2.63 Other(2) 19,318 259 5.36 14,538 207 5.70 15,646 184 4.70 Total interest-earning assets 833,406 $ 11,738 5.63 % 813,028 $ 11,065 5.44 % 778,129 $ 9,679 4.98 % Noninterest-earning assets 40,418 39,534 39,540 Total assets $ 873,824 $ 852,562 $ 817,669 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $ 467,312 $ 3,031 2.59 % $ 464,991 $ 2,828 2.43 % $ 453,129 $ 1,585 1.40 % Time deposits 99,583 1,059 4.25 84,832 849 4.00 55,192 332 2.41 Total interest-bearing deposits 566,895 4,090 2.89 549,823 3,677 2.68 508,321 1,917 1.51 FHLB advances and other borrowings 20,608 254 4.93 21,131 255 4.83 32,113 409 5.09 Total interest-bearing liabilities 587,503 $ 4,344 2.96 % 570,954 $ 3,932 2.75 % 540,434 $ 2,326 1.72 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 194,955 191,302 195,657 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 9,780 9,948 8,231 Stockholders' equity 81,586 80,358 73,347 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 873,824 $ 852,562 $ 817,669 Net earning assets $ 245,903 $ 242,074 $ 237,695 Net interest income $ 7,394 $ 7,133 $ 7,353 Interest rate spread(3) 2.67 % 2.69 % 3.26 % Net interest margin(4) 3.55 % 3.51 % 3.78 %

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Interest Interest Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans(1) $ 678,371 $ 20,427 6.02 % $ 615,610 $ 16,422 5.34 % Loans held for sale 5,274 162 6.14 7,909 192 4.86 Debt securities 128,030 1,748 2.32 140,982 1,858 2.64 Other(2) 16,928 466 5.51 17,480 406 4.65 Total interest-earning assets 828,603 $ 22,803 5.50 % 781,981 $ 18,878 4.83 % Noninterest-earning assets 34,579 32,127 Total assets $ 863,182 $ 814,108 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $ 464,252 $ 5,860 2.52 % $ 467,877 $ 2,972 1.27 % Time deposits 92,208 1,907 4.14 48,682 478 1.96 Total interest-bearing deposits 556,460 7,767 2.79 516,559 3,450 1.34 FHLB advances and other borrowings 20,869 509 4.88 19,776 520 5.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 577,329 $ 8,276 2.87 % 536,335 $ 3,970 1.48 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 193,187 197,215 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 11,694 8,648 Stockholders' equity 80,972 71,910 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 863,182 $ 814,108 Net earning assets $ 251,274 $ 245,646 Net interest income $ 14,527 $ 14,908 Interest rate spread (3) 2.64 % 3.35 % Net interest margin(4) 3.51 % 3.81 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans

(2) Other interest-earning assets include federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between total interest-earning asset yield and the rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total average interest-earning assets, annualized on a 30/360 basis.

(5) Annualized on a 30/360 basis

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 Per Share Data: Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 Earnings per common share - Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 Book value per common share $ 25.35 $ 24.71 $ 24.53 $ 22.91 $ 23.25 Common shares outstanding 3,293,863 3,295,265 3,259,881 3,263,733 3,190,052 Weighted-average basic common shares outstanding 3,295,423 3,275,401 3,259,247 3,214,323 3,189,353 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 3,310,628 3,298,555 3,299,212 3,235,920 3,201,531 Selected Performance Ratios and Other Data: Return on average assets(1) 0.81 % 0.91 % 0.87 % 1.03 % 1.10 % Return on average equity(1) 8.70 9.61 9.85 11.31 12.31 Average yield on earning assets 5.63 5.44 5.40 5.21 4.98 Net interest margin(2) 3.55 3.51 3.61 3.68 3.78 Efficiency ratio(3) 65.02 63.81 59.99 61.45 57.84 Noninterest expense/average assets(1) 2.36 2.27 2.20 2.29 2.21 Asset Quality Data: Nonaccrual loans $ 3,029 $ 3,446 $ 2,335 $ 1,112 $ 1,391 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing - - 1,110 367 - Other real estate owned - - - 117 - Total nonperforming assets 3,029 3,446 3,445 1,596 1,391 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.19 % 0.17 % Loans 30-89 days past due 635 $ 4,447 $ 5,353 $ 1,060 $ 826 Total loans 690,258 672,836 651,928 633,982 619,465 Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans 0.09 % 0.66 % 0.82 % 0.17 % 0.13 % Net charge-offs/average loans (1) 0.47 - - 0.03 0.23 Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio (Company) 10.41 % 10.44 % 10.29 % 10.34 % 10.14 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Company) 13.39 13.28 13.37 13.42 13.22 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio (Company) 13.39 13.28 13.37 13.42 13.22 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio (Company) 14.17 14.13 14.22 14.19 13.97 Tangible Common Equity Ratio(4) (Company) 9.35 9.44 9.36 8.99 9.03 Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio (Bank) 10.32 10.35 10.15 10.18 9.98 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Bank) 13.29 13.16 13.18 13.23 13.00 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio (Bank) 13.29 13.16 13.18 13.23 13.00 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio (Bank) 14.09 14.02 14.03 13.99 13.76 Tangible Common Equity Ratio(4) (Bank) 9.27 9.38 9.22 8.84 8.87

(1) Annualized on a 30/360 basis (2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total average interest-earning assets, annualized. (3) Efficiency Ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. (4) Tangible Common Equity Ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, please refer to page 10.

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 Net Income Net earnings (GAAP) $ 1,774 $ 1,931 $ 1,830 $ 2,120 $ 2,257 Plus: credit loss expense 444 211 707 175 325 Plus: income taxes 553 603 562 668 713 PTPP(1) net earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,771 $ 2,745 $ 3,099 $ 2,963 $ 3,295 Earnings per Share (EPS) Weighted average common shares, diluted 3,310,628 3,298,555 3,299,212 3,235,920 3,201,531 EPS, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 PTPP(1) EPS, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.84 $ 0.83 $ 0.94 $ 0.92 $ 1.03 Return on Average Assets (ROAA)(2) Average assets $ 873,824 $ 852,562 $ 844,835 $ 823,341 $ 817,669 ROAA (GAAP) 0.81 % 0.91 % 0.87 % 1.03 % 1.10 % PTPP(1) ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.47 % 1.44 % 1.61 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE)(2) Average equity $ 81,586 $ 80,358 $ 74,318 $ 74,962 $ 73,347 ROAE (GAAP) 8.70 % 9.61 % 9.85 % 11.31 % 12.31 % PTPP(1) ROAE (non-GAAP) 13.59 % 13.66 % 16.68 % 15.81 % 17.97 %

2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 2Q'23 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (Company) Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 83,511 $ 81,439 $ 79,976 $ 74,787 $ 74,170 Less: Intangibles - - - - - Tangible Stockholders' Equity (non-GAAP) $ 83,511 $ 81,439 $ 79,976 $ 74,787 $ 74,170 Total Assets (GAAP) $ 893,381 $ 862,660 $ 854,528 $ 831,985 $ 821,039 Less: Intangibles - - - - - Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $ 893,381 $ 862,660 $ 854,528 $ 831,985 $ 821,039 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) 9.35 % 9.44 % 9.36 % 8.99 % 9.03 % Tax-effected adjustment of net losses in HTM securities portfolio (non-GAAP) $ 1,150 $ 1,144 $ 1,114 $ 1,624 $ 1,063 Tangible Assets adjusted for HTM securities at fair value (non-GAAP) 892,231 861,516 853,414 830,361 819,976 Tangible Equity adjusted for HTM securities at fair value (non-GAAP) 82,361 80,295 78,862 73,163 73,107 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Adjusted (non-GAAP) 9.23 % 9.32 % 9.24 % 8.81 % 8.92 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (Bank) Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 82,789 $ 80,641 $ 78,763 $ 73,514 $ 72,816 Less: Intangibles - - - - - Tangible Stockholders' Equity (non-GAAP) $ 82,789 $ 80,641 $ 78,763 $ 73,514 $ 72,816 Total Assets (GAAP) $ 893,283 $ 862,598 $ 854,494 $ 831,830 $ 820,921 Less: Intangibles - - - - - Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $ 893,283 $ 862,598 $ 854,494 $ 831,830 $ 820,921 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) 9.27 % 9.35 % 9.22 % 8.84 % 8.87 %

(1)Pre-tax, pre-provision

(2) ﻿Annualized on a 30/360 basis

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation Quarterly Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Calculation Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net Income Net earnings (GAAP) $ 3,705 $ 4,758 Plus: credit loss expense 655 568 Plus: income taxes 1,156 1,510 PTPP(1) net earnings (non-GAAP) $ 5,516 $ 6,836 Earnings per Share (EPS) Weighted average common shares, diluted 3,301,866 3,211,095 EPS, diluted (GAAP) $ 1.12 $ 1.48 PTPP(1) EPS, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 1.67 $ 2.13 Return on Average Assets (ROAA)(2) Average assets $ 863,182 $ 814,108 ROAA (GAAP) 0.86 % 1.17 % PTPP(1) ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.28 % 1.68 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE)(2) Average equity (GAAP) $ 80,972 $ 71,910 ROAE (GAAP) 9.15 % 13.23 % PTPP(1) ROAE (non-GAAP) 13.62 % 19.01 %

(1)Pre-tax, pre-provision

(2) ﻿Annualized on a 30/360 basis

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation

Annual Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Calculation Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Net Income Net earnings (GAAP) $ 8,708 $ 9,681 $ 8,347 $ 4,458 $ 3,542 Plus: credit loss expense 1,450 890 (104 ) 2,850 1,131 Plus: income taxes 2,740 3,056 2,517 1,295 1,092 PTPP(1) net earnings (non-GAAP) $ 12,898 $ 13,627 $ 10,760 $ 8,603 $ 5,765 Earnings per Share (EPS) Weighted average common shares, diluted 3,251,080 3,193,774 3,142,482 3,134,124 3,159,635 EPS, diluted (GAAP) $ 2.68 $ 3.03 $ 2.66 $ 1.42 $ 1.12 PTPP(1) EPS, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 3.97 $ 4.27 $ 3.42 $ 2.74 $ 1.82 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) Average assets $ 815,813 $ 852,272 $ 751,576 $ 595,363 $ 456,797 ROAA (GAAP) 1.07 % 1.14 % 1.11 % 0.75 % 0.78 % PTPP(1) ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.58 % 1.60 % 1.43 % 1.45 % 1.26 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) Average equity $ 73,094 $ 65,549 $ 65,179 $ 57,386 $ 53,172 ROAE (GAAP) 11.91 % 14.77 % 12.81 % 7.77 % 6.66 % PTPP(1) ROAE (non-GAAP) 17.65 % 20.79 % 16.51 % 14.99 % 10.84 % Adjusted Average Loan Yield: Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 646,127 $ 588,715 $ 490,198 $ 476,661 $ 337,710 Less PPP loans (36 ) (191 ) (15,172 ) (66,774 ) - Adjusted net loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) $ 646,091 $ 588,524 $ 475,026 $ 409,887 $ 337,710 Average loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 613,059 $ 537,304 $ 480,606 $ 429,802 $ 309,350 Less average PPP loans (108 ) (3,061 ) (50,315 ) (55,529 ) - Adjusted average loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) $ 612,951 $ 534,243 $ 430,291 $ 374,273 $ 309,350 Interest on loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 34,938 $ 25,803 $ 22,598 $ 19,553 $ 15,884 Less interest income and earned fee income on PPP loans (2 ) (776 ) (3,358 ) (1,725 ) - Adjusted interest on loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) $ 34,936 $ 25,027 $ 19,240 $ 17,828 $ 15,884 Average loan yield, excluding loans held for sale (GAAP) 5.70 % 4.80 % 4.70 % 4.55 % 5.13 % Adjusted average loan yield, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) 5.70 % 4.68 % 4.47 % 4.76 % 5.13 %

(1)﻿ ﻿Pre-tax, pre-provision

